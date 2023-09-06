RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Says Her Marriage with Husband Seth 'Is Better Than It's Ever Been' (Exclusive)

Ahead of the season 4 premiere of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,' Meredith Marks opened up to PEOPLE about the state of her marriage and the couple's new relationship podcast 'Hanging by a Thread'

By
Maggie Kreienberg
headshot of PEOPLE editor
Maggie Kreienberg
and
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
Published on September 6, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Meredith Marks, Seth Marks
Meredith and Seth Marks at an episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'. Photo:

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Over 27 years after tying the knot, Meredith Marks believes her relationship with husband Seth is as strong as ever!

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's season 4 premiere on Tuesday, Meredith, 51, opened up about the state of her marriage and the pair's new relationship podcast, Hanging by a Thread, which is set to launch in the coming weeks.

“It's a podcast about relationships, because we're perpetually hanging by a thread, even though I will say our relationship is better than it's ever been,” she explained. “I think all relationships are somewhat perpetually hanging by a thread. But it's interesting working together."

"We spend a huge amount of time together already just because we do travel so much, and a lot of times, he’s working all day from the same space I'm in," she continued.

Meredith Marks and husband Seth Marks
Meredith Marks and husband Seth Marks at The Sundance Film Festival In Park City, Utah in January 2023.

Anna Webber/Getty

Working so closely together may give the two “another element” to bicker about, but Meredith insisted that their arguments are minor.

“We haven't had that many fights about it, but sometimes it's like, ‘Well, you said you'd handle this,’ ” she explained. “It's irritation. Nothing major.”

Meredith and Seth have navigated worse since they wed in 1996. The pair — who share children Reid, Chloe and Brooks — briefly separated during RHOSLC’s first season, which the reality TV star explained at the time had to do with their growing apart over time.

"Over the years, it just broke down," she said on a 2020 episode. "We moved many times. We kind of were uprooted — I was trying to start my company, he was running his business, we had the three kids. There was just no communication and hostility built, and built and built, and we just got so totally overwhelmed that we just were completely disconnected."

The pair sought out a couple's counselor, who helped them realize their marriage was worth fighting for. Coming out of therapy, Meredith said she and Seth felt "very strong, very united" and reinforced positive feelings about their future together.

"This is hard stuff," Seth said on a RHOSLC episode in 2020. "I'd like to have a life partner and a soulmate to share everything with. I hate being separated."

Seth Marks and Meredith Marks
Seth Marks and Meredith Marks at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While Meredith has previously admitted it was difficult opening up about her marriage and separation on RHOSLC, learning to verbalize her feelings and face issues head-on became beneficial in helping improve her communication with Seth.

"It sounds crazy, but Real Housewives of Salt Lake City saved my marriage," she told PEOPLE in 2020. "The show really forces you to be very introspective and really think about the things you say and how they impact other people."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

