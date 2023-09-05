RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Is 'Excited' Mary Cosby Is Back: 'She Brings an Unusual Humor to the Show' (Exclusive)

The Bravo star also tells PEOPLE that fans of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' can expect a "wild ride" in the upcoming fourth season, which premieres Tuesday

Published on September 5, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Meredith Marks is thrilled to bring an old friend back to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Ahead of Tuesday's season 4 premiere of RHOSLC, the jewelry designer chatted exclusively with PEOPLE about what fans can expect to see — including the anticipated return of former Housewife Mary Cosby.

While Cosby — who exited the show ahead of season 3 — is only a Friend of the franchise this season, Marks, 51, says it was "great" to have her back on-screen.

"I was really excited to have Mary back because I think she brings a very unusual humor to the show," Marks tells PEOPLE. "I also like that she's pretty direct and doesn't really hold her opinions back, so I thought it was great to have her back."

Ever since her "hospital smell" comments in season 1, Cosby, 50, has become known for her unfiltered antics. If the season 4 trailer is any indication — which shows Cosby announcing, "Somebody farted," as she enters Marks' Park City, Utah, store — there will be no shortage of drama.

"She's just funny. She makes me laugh," Marks says, adding that Cosby's humor was an "element" the show needed.

While season 4 marks Cosby's return to the franchise, former Housewife Jen Shah will not appear this season as she is currently serving a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence for her role in a long-running telemarketing scheme.

Marks insists there is no "heavy void" in light of Shah's absence. "Of course, you're going to see a shift in energy, but it's an ensemble, so there are a lot of people contributing and playing their role in it, so to speak," she explains. "There's a change, but it's just different."

Joining Marks in the cast are returning Housewives Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose, as well as new castmates Monica Garcia and Angie Katsanevas, who was previously a Friend of the franchise.

In March, a production source told PEOPLE that Cosby was filming for season 4 of the reality show, though it was unclear whether she would be a full-time Housewife or Friend at the time.

"The ladies have said before the show was missing something without Mary last season," the insider added. "So there's feeling among all that the magic is back."

As for Marks' own experience filming her fourth season, she says she had a lot of "mixed emotions."

"You're optimistic that it's all going to be fantastic, but you're also realistic, knowing that that's kind of impossible," she tells PEOPLE, calling this season a "wild ride" with an "unbelievable outcome."

While Marks says she was "relatively unbothered" by some of the drama surrounding her this season, she also promises that fans will see her "engaging" with conflict.

"There was so much thrown at me that you will definitely see me engage," she assures.

Aside from filming the show, Marks has also been busy launching a caviar collection, Meredith Marks Caviar, and a forthcoming relationship podcast with husband Seth Marks, with whom she recently celebrated 27 years of marriage.

"Caviar is a passion that I absolutely love, and I thought, well, diamonds and caviar, what could be better?" she says of her latest business venture, which her fellow Housewives have already tasted. "Hopefully, they all love it."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

