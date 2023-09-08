Karen Huger is marking a milestone with husband Ray Huger.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star celebrated her 27th wedding anniversary on Thursday, honoring the occasion in a sentimental Instagram post on Thursday.

Included in Karen's tribute were two photos: one of her and Ray at their first wedding and another snapped at their 2021 vow renewal.

All were decked to the nines in both pics. For the first, Ray wore a black tux with a white shirt, white vest, and white bowtie. Karen posed next to him in her off-the-shoulder white lace gown with a white cloth flower hair band in her hair. Their son, Brandon, posed with them.

Picture No. 2 was snapped as Ray spoke to Karen and their guests at their vow renewal, which aired on the Real Housewives of Potomac. For the affair, he wore a dark suit while she turned heads in a spectacular $10,000 strapless Vivien Agbakoba gown.

“Then & Now!,” Karen captioned the set of photos. “Happy 27th anniversary. Thank you for the laughter, joy, love and all of the wonderful memories. I said yes then and I say yes now! I love you baby.❤️”

The pair have been through several ups and downs over the years, with Karen even revealing during the season 6 premiere that her husband once took back the engagement ring he first gave her before they were supposed to wed.



"You remember you canceled my first wedding on me, right?" she told Ray, later explaining in a confessional, "Ray didn't actually get cold feet. Ray got pissed off. I traveled without letting him know initially, but he needed to know where I was going before I packed my bags."

The couple also had a tumultuous year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which the TV personality noted had ultimately been good for strengthening their marriage.

"The pandemic has been really good on Ray and I, as you guys know, we went through a lot last year but what it did was it forced us to have conversations that we otherwise wouldn't have the time to have," the Bravo star told Wendy Williams of her quarantine with her husband. "He's all mine good, bad, indifferent."

Ray Huger and Karen Huger. Brian Stukes/Getty

Karen added that Ray telling their therapist on the show that he "thought he loved her" motivated the reality star to work harder on their marriage.



"That hurt me more than anything physically he could have said about me, so that made me dig in deep and fight for our marriage," she said.

It eventually worked and the two were able to repair their relationship, with Ray even slipping in during the part three of the season 5 RHOP reunion special that he wanted to move forward with their plans for a vow renewal ceremony.

"It was a hard year. And we worked, and I really didn't expect him to say this," she said at the time while getting emotional. "I always thought we would renew our vows on the 25th year. I just, you know, because of last year, didn't think that it was possible. So thank you for the love. I look forward to it.

