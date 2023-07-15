RHONY's Sai De Silva Boils Down Her Marriage Advice After 14 Years with David Craig: 'Have Sex' (Exclusive)

The new Bravo star shared the spicy marriage tip while chatting with PEOPLE at the 'Real Housewives of New York City' season 14 premiere

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 15, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Sai De Silva attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
Photo:

Michael Loccisano/Getty 

Sai De Silva has the secret to a long and happy marriage — and according to her, it's quite simple. 

“Have sex,” she told PEOPLE at the season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City on Wednesday evening.

The new Housewife, a 42-year-old social media influencer and blogger, is married to David Craig, who manages their family’s household. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in June 2009 and celebrated their 14th anniversary last month.

The Brooklyn-based fashionista runs the popular blog Scout the City and creates content that chronicles her fashion and lifestyle, nabbing partnerships with brands including Dior, Fendi and Bentley. Her husband conversely likes to stay out of the public eye and has not been featured in his wife’s social media or blog content. 

“He likes his privacy,” De Silva noted in her blog. “In a world where we share everything, it’s nice to have something that is private in my life.”

In a surprise to her devoted following, De Silva noted that Craig will appear on camera on the new season of RHONY

“This is going to be a big deal. Everyone’s going to see him,” she said on the TODAY Show. “He’s not on social media so he has no idea what people are saying, what anyone is discussing. He’s just showing his face and showing support for his wife.”

Sai De Silva and David Craig
Sai De Silva and David Craig.

Sai De Silva/ Instagram

De Silva and Craig share two children: daughter London and son Rio. Both children make frequent appearances on De Silva’s blog and social media, and will appear on the upcoming season as well. 

Despite the public and visible nature of her prior work, De Silva told PEOPLE she found it “extremely difficult” to open up and be vulnerable in front of the camera while filming the new season. 

“To be vulnerable and share my feelings is just something that I don't really do,” she said. “I don't know if it's because it has so much to do with me being a New Yorker, you just have a very tough exterior so you can make it here. I’m glad it’s over but I have to keep talking about it.” 

Sai De Silva and children

Sai De Silva/Instagram

De Silva will be joined in the new season of RHONY with new Housewives Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

They replace Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams, who were all replaced after season 13 finished airing in September 2021.

"Reinventing RHONY, wow. How do you do that?" Andy Cohen said at Wednesday’s premiere party. “What a task — rebooting a show with a legacy as brilliant as RHONY and with a group of all-stars who really made that show what it was. The answer seemed simple; just find a new group of women. Guess what? We found the right group of women.”

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres on Sunday at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.

