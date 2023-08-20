'RHONY': Heartbroken Jenna Reclaims Her Single Status and Is 'Making Moves' Following a Breakup

Jenna Lyons is moving on.

On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, the 55-year-old fashion designer revealed that she had broken up with her partner ahead of her costar Erin Dana Lichy’s 10-year anniversary party.

The ladies were dressed to the nines in celebration of Erin and her husband Abraham when Jenna spotted a “hot dude” at the party. Shocked by the admission, Sai de Silva asked Jenna what her “deal” was and if she would consider “sleeping with a guy again.”

“The right one, yeah,” Jenna said, before dropping the bombshell. “I’m single so I’m making moves.”

When Jessel Taank asked what went wrong, the former creative director of J. Crew revealed that “life happened. This happened [in] the past couple of weeks.”

“It’s been rough,” she confessed. “Like when you think your life is going in one direction and it takes a right turn.”

“I dated this person for almost a year and a half. It has not been consistent,” she explained to the cameras. “I think that there were signs. Like you get excited, you believe something is going to be and so when that future goes away, it can be really heartbreaking.”

“I'm not getting any younger,” Jenna added with a wry smile.

Though their separation was a “mutual” decision, she revealed that she wanted to be “seen” and “be more vocal” about their relationship while her partner wanted to keep things private. Her partner told her demands were not “what I had in mind” for a relationship and Jenna admitted that her needs were not something she could “turn off.”

After offering her support in the form of mocktails and quality time, Sai admitted she felt happy that Jenna had chosen to confide in her.

“Jenna’s finally opening up and I wish that she would show me more of this side of her,” she said in a confessional interview. “She never wants to talk about a girlfriend or introduce us to this girl and now all of a sudden, this girl breaks her heart.”

“I'm happy that she told me this because I’m gonna feel like she can lean on me,” she added.

While Sai shared that she felt “protective” over Jenna and “felt so bad,” Jessel offered her an invitation to join her and her husband Pavit for a threesome.

As Jenna doubled over with shock and laughter, Sai noted that Jessel was a “f—-ing psycho apparently.”

In a previous episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, the interior designer and consultant told her costars that she would not be showcasing her romantic partners on the Bravo reality series.

"Because I've had so much press, I am very quiet about that so I'm not sharing that," Jenna explained during a group dinner in the Hamptons, after admitting that she was dating someone.

When asked by a producer during a confessional why she had to keep their identity a secret, Jenna said, "My life has put me in the public eye for my job and other things I've done. And that is my choice. And if someone does not want to be in that with me, then I have to respect that."

Though no further information was given about Jenna's "lucky lady," she told the group that she was happy, which Jessel noted was “the most important thing.”

The fashion aficionado was previously married to Vincent Mazeau from 2002 to 2011 and they share a son, Vincent, 16. It wasn't until her marriage began falling apart and she went out to dinner with a female friend that she realized she might be gay.

Unfortunately, Jenna didn't have much time to process it before she was outed in the press. J. Crew's CEO and their head of PR told her that the New York Post had information claiming she was seeing a women and which prompted her to come out before she was ready.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

