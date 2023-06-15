'RHONY'’s Kelly Bensimon Credits 10-Lb. Weight Loss to Diet, Having 'A Lot of Sex': It’s 'Cardio'

Kelly Bensimon is opening up about her recent weight loss and how she prioritized fitness before hitting the beach for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The Real Housewives of New York City star spoke to Daily Mail ahead of the getaway and shared how she lost 10 lbs. thanks to her diet and extracurriculars in the bedroom.

“I’m 55 — my body started to change after the menopause. I have lost nine inches from working out and dieting. I started out at 145 pounds, now I’m 135 pounds,” she told the outlet. “I probably work out four to five times a week — it's all about kinetic energy. I go to Equinox to do DanceBody and Soul Cycle.”

“My body is in the shape it is because I do so many different sports,” the real estate agent added. “I also have a lot of sex because that's cardio.”

Bensimon explained that going through menopause really impacted her weight and mood, driving her to take matters into her own hands.

“The menopause has been big for me. Your body doesn't metabolize properly. My temperament is better but my whole body looks different. It affected me an insane amount,” she added, noting that her weight was fluctuating.

In addition to staying on top of her fitness, Bensimon said her diet has also been a big factor in her recent weight loss.

“As a mother-of-two and an ex-model, I understand the ramifications of being too thin,” she explained. “I was making salads with lots of salad dressing before but now, when I go to Sweetgreen, I just use a little olive oil because you don't realize how much calories are in dressing.

“I eat so much more than I ever did, but I cut out carbs six days a week,” she added. “Don't eat banana cake, instead eat a croissant: There's 600 calories in a slice of banana cake but people think it's healthy and less than 300 in a croissant.'

Now, Bensimon said she hopes to inspire others to achieve the same body confidence she has through diet and exercise.

“It's about being healthy and fit,” she told the outlet. “A body in motion stays in motion. Healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle are the keys to turning back the clock.”

