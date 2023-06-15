'RHONY'’s Kelly Bensimon Credits 10-Lb. Weight Loss to Diet, Having 'A Lot of Sex': It’s 'Cardio'

After dealing with weight fluctuation due to menopause, 'Real Housewives of New York City' star Kelly Bensimon made changes to her diet and fitness routine

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 04:51PM EDT
Kelly Bensimon
Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Kelly Bensimon is opening up about her recent weight loss and how she prioritized fitness before hitting the beach for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The Real Housewives of New York City star spoke to Daily Mail ahead of the getaway and shared how she lost 10 lbs. thanks to her diet and extracurriculars in the bedroom. 

“I’m 55 — my body started to change after the menopause. I have lost nine inches from working out and dieting. I started out at 145 pounds, now I’m 135 pounds,” she told the outlet. “I probably work out four to five times a week — it's all about kinetic energy. I go to Equinox to do DanceBody and Soul Cycle.”

“My body is in the shape it is because I do so many different sports,” the real estate agent added. “I also have a lot of sex because that's cardio.”

Bensimon explained that going through menopause really impacted her weight and mood, driving her to take matters into her own hands.

“The menopause has been big for me. Your body doesn't metabolize properly. My temperament is better but my whole body looks different. It affected me an insane amount,” she added, noting that her weight was fluctuating.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Details New Fitness Regimen That's Made a 'Huge Difference' in How She Feels

Kelly Killoren Bensimon

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty 

RELATED: Valerie Bertinelli Says She's Going 'Down Another Jean Size' After Prioritizing Nutrition and Mental Health

In addition to staying on top of her fitness, Bensimon said her diet has also been a big factor in her recent weight loss.

“As a mother-of-two and an ex-model, I understand the ramifications of being too thin,” she explained. “I was making salads with lots of salad dressing before but now, when I go to Sweetgreen, I just use a little olive oil because you don't realize how much calories are in dressing.

“I eat so much more than I ever did, but I cut out carbs six days a week,” she added. “Don't eat banana cake, instead eat a croissant: There's 600 calories in a slice of banana cake but people think it's healthy and less than 300 in a croissant.'

Now, Bensimon said she hopes to inspire others to achieve the same body confidence she has through diet and exercise.

“It's about being healthy and fit,” she told the outlet. “A body in motion stays in motion. Healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle are the keys to turning back the clock.”

Related Articles
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
Scientist Who Pioneered Drugs Like Ozempic Says They Make Life 'So Miserably Boring' After Two Years of Use
Drew Taggart and Alex Pall attend A Conversation With The Chainsmokers at The GRAMMY Museum on October 10, 2022
The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Reveals His Alcohol Addiction, Embraces His Flaws in New Song
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Details New Fitness Regimen That's Made a 'Huge Difference' in How She Feels
recent photos of Stassi Schroeder
Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Wants to Try Ozempic After Giving Birth: 'It’s Like Taking Vitamins'
Sharon Stone attends the Bailey House's 2023 Art House benefit honoring Nan Goldin
Sharon Stone Reflects on Drug Usage of Family and Friends: ‘A Lot of My Friends Are Dead’
Shannen Doherty Shares Video Before Surgery
Shannen Doherty Shares Video Prior to Having Tumor Removed from Her Head: 'This Is What Cancer Can Look Like'
Jesse Malin attends "Punk & Beyond: Legends of the Lower East Side" on April 20, 2023
Jesse Malin Reveals He's Paralyzed After Suffering Rare Spinal Stroke: 'Hardest Time of My Life'
Golnesa âGGâ Gharachedaghi Documents 'Rough' Treatment for Her Rheumatoid Arthritis: 'Never Easy'
Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Shares 'Rough' Treatment for Her Rheumatoid Arthritis: 'Never Easy'
Kristin Davis for Haute Living Los Angeles
Kristin Davis Talks Body Shaming in Hollywood, Says She Felt Out of Place Among 'Stick-Skinny Women'
Amanza Smith
'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith In 'Massive Pain' from Surgery After Blood Infection: 'Hanging in There'
1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Surprises Her Surgeon After Ditching Her Oxygen Tube and Walking On Her Own
Watch '1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Walk On Her Own, Surprise Her Surgeon After Ditching Her Oxygen Tube
Cara Delevingne Center for Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian
Cara Delevingne on Facing Her Anxiety and Finding Sobriety: 'I'm Done with Running Away'
Elliot Page attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022
Elliot Page Developed Shingles on 'Inception' Set Due to Stress and Internal Struggles
Michael Grimm on America's Got Talent
'AGT' Winner Michael Grimm Is 'Awake' and 'Pretty Stable' — But Has ‘Long Road Ahead' After Mystery Illness
Rosamund Pike attends the Audio Publishers Association's 2023 Audie Awards at Pier 60, Chelsea Piers on March 28, 2023 in New York City.
Rosamund Pike Says 'We're All Being Conned by the Wellness Industry', Shades Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop
Garcelle Beauvais at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hilton
'RHOBH''s Garcelle Beauvais Shuts Down Ozempic Speculation: 'I’m Not Playing With That'