RHONY's Erin Lichy Slams 'Despicable' Antisemitic Attacks That Led to Lizzy Savetsky's Exit from Show (Exclusive)

Erin Lichy made her Bravo debut on Sunday as one of the newest cast members of The Real Housewives on New York City. But one friend wasn't by her side: Lizzy Savetsky.

Though initially announced at BravoCon 2022 as one of the stars of the rebooted franchise, Savetsky — a digital influencer, mother of three and wife to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky — dropped out of filming early on amid what she called "a torrent of antisemitic attacks" that began when her casting was made public.

"It's horrible," Lichy told PEOPLE last week, when asked at the Bravo premiere event for the new season about the attacks Savetsky experienced. "I'm Israeli and I'm very proud of being Jewish and it's despicable. And it still is happening. It shouldn't happen to any group of people at all."

Lichy did not say whether she had spoken to Savetsky since her exit. On Instagram, Savetsky has not spoken out about the premiere of the series, either.

Lizzy Savetsky. Lizzy Savetsky/instagram

A Forth Worth, Texas, native, Savetsky first moved to the Big Apple for college and returned to New York City after a brief stint in her home state. She runs her own matchmaking service called Bashert, while helping Jewish singles find love.



When she revealed she was leaving Real Housewives of New York City, Savetsky spoke out about being "a proud orthodox Jewish woman" and that she hoped being part of the series would be an opportunity to represent people of her faith. "As [the attacks] continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family," she said, in a statement issued in November 2022.

Bravo supported the decision. "After thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY," they said in a statement at the time.

The cast of 'The Real Housewives of New York City': Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Ubah Hassan. Gavin Bond/Bravo

Season 14, which aired its first episode on Sunday, featured an entirely new cast of Housewives after Bravo fired its former stars in an effort to showcase a more modern New York City.

The network described its cast — brand marketing consultant Brynn Whitfield, interior designer and consultant Jenna Lyons, fashion publicist Jessel Taank (Bravo's first South Asian Housewife), creator/influencer and Brooklyn native Sai De Silva, model and hot sauce entrepreneur Ubah Hussan, and realtor/interior designer Lichy — as a group of "dynamic women who run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world."

"From fashion and real estate, to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in NYC and will now share their lives as they juggle careers, family life and jam-packed social calendars in the city that never sleeps," the network said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

