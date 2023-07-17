Entertainment TV RHONY's Erin Lichy Slams 'Despicable' Antisemitic Attacks That Led to Lizzy Savetsky's Exit from Show (Exclusive) Lizzy Savetsky stopped filming season 14 of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' amid what she called "a torrent of antisemitic attacks" By Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Dave Quinn is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. He has been working at the brand since 2016, and is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. People Editorial Guidelines and Kaitlyn Huamani Kaitlyn Huamani Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 17, 2023 02:29PM EDT Trending Videos Erin Lichy and Lizzy Savetsky. Photo: Michael Loccisano/GettySean Zanni/Getty Erin Lichy made her Bravo debut on Sunday as one of the newest cast members of The Real Housewives on New York City. But one friend wasn't by her side: Lizzy Savetsky. Though initially announced at BravoCon 2022 as one of the stars of the rebooted franchise, Savetsky — a digital influencer, mother of three and wife to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky — dropped out of filming early on amid what she called "a torrent of antisemitic attacks" that began when her casting was made public. "It's horrible," Lichy told PEOPLE last week, when asked at the Bravo premiere event for the new season about the attacks Savetsky experienced. "I'm Israeli and I'm very proud of being Jewish and it's despicable. And it still is happening. It shouldn't happen to any group of people at all." Lichy did not say whether she had spoken to Savetsky since her exit. On Instagram, Savetsky has not spoken out about the premiere of the series, either. Lizzy Savetsky Exits 'RHONY' Reboot, New Housewife Says She Was Being Subjected to Antisemitic Attacks Lizzy Savetsky. Lizzy Savetsky/instagram The New Cast of 'Real Housewives of New York' Reveal Whose Wardrobe They’d Want to Steal (Exclusive) A Forth Worth, Texas, native, Savetsky first moved to the Big Apple for college and returned to New York City after a brief stint in her home state. She runs her own matchmaking service called Bashert, while helping Jewish singles find love. When she revealed she was leaving Real Housewives of New York City, Savetsky spoke out about being "a proud orthodox Jewish woman" and that she hoped being part of the series would be an opportunity to represent people of her faith. "As [the attacks] continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family," she said, in a statement issued in November 2022. Bravo supported the decision. "After thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY," they said in a statement at the time. 'Real Housewives of New York City' Reboot Debuts with New Stars Arguing Over Restaurant Choices and Cheese The cast of 'The Real Housewives of New York City': Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Ubah Hassan. Gavin Bond/Bravo All About the 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast and Their Partners Season 14, which aired its first episode on Sunday, featured an entirely new cast of Housewives after Bravo fired its former stars in an effort to showcase a more modern New York City. The network described its cast — brand marketing consultant Brynn Whitfield, interior designer and consultant Jenna Lyons, fashion publicist Jessel Taank (Bravo's first South Asian Housewife), creator/influencer and Brooklyn native Sai De Silva, model and hot sauce entrepreneur Ubah Hussan, and realtor/interior designer Lichy — as a group of "dynamic women who run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world." "From fashion and real estate, to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in NYC and will now share their lives as they juggle careers, family life and jam-packed social calendars in the city that never sleeps," the network said. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.