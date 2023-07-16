The New Cast of 'Real Housewives of New York' Reveal Whose Wardrobe They’d Want to Steal (Exclusive)

Cast member Jenna Lyons, former executive creative director and president of J.Crew, had the most coveted closet of the stylish cast

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE.
Published on July 16, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Andy Cohen, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield 'The Real Housewives of New York City' TV series season 14 premiere
Photo:

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

With a brand new cast of The Real Housewives of New York City comes a new set of luxurious wardrobes to admire! 

PEOPLE caught up with the new cast members at the premiere party for season 14 of the show, where the stars gushed about each other’s closets, revealing whose clothes they would want to borrow (or steal!). Many of the cast members highlighted one of their fashionable peers in particular: Jenna Lyons

“Everybody's gonna say the same thing, right? It's Jenna,” cast member Erin Lichy told PEOPLE exclusively. “She's got it all, so I'll just steal it all actually.”

Jenna Lyons

Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty 

Lyons’ wardrobe is a smart one to steal from — as the former executive creative director and president of J.Crew, she has extensive experience in the fashion world after working her way up in the ranks at the company since she was 21.

“Jenna's closet is massive,” cast member Sai De Silva told PEOPLE. “Her shoes alone, I think there's something like 300 pairs. I would love to get to Jenna's closet and stay there for a while.”

De Silva is not wrong about the volume of Lyons’ closet, including the tremendous amount of shoes she owns. RHONY fans got a tease of Lyons’ giant walk-in closet during the new season’s trailer, which boasts a collection of hundreds of shoes. In the short clip, Lichy says, “Oh my God, the infamous shoe closet!”

“You gotta say Jenna,” Brynn Whitfield told PEOPLE. “She let me raid her closet a couple times when I've had little crises about what to wear and it's as good as the Vogue closet. I mean, yeah, it's amazing.”

Brynn Whitfield attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Lyons’ reaction to the closet-envy of her cast came as a surprise to her, and she reflected on her own envy for their style and images. 

“My problem is I can't fit into any of their clothes,” she told PEOPLE. “I don't know what I'm doing. I'm tall and big and I wish I could dress like them.”

While Lyons has dressed A-listers like Michelle Obama and Beyoncé and became known as the "woman who dresses America" during her time at J.Crew, she’s not the only fashionista in the new cast. 

De Silva is a fashion social media influencer and style blogger, Jessel Taank is a brand consultant and fashion publicist, and Ubah Hassan is a model. 

Hassan was the only cast member to stray from coveting Lyons’ wardrobe, and instead, complimented Taank’s style.

Ubah Hassan

Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty

“I think I would maybe want Jessel because we kind of like similar stuff and we have four outfits that are like identical,” Hassan told PEOPLE. “We're like, ‘Okay, can wear this. Let me wear this, you wear that.’”

The fresh set of stylish Housewives replaced Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams, who all wrapped their time on the series after season 13 finished airing in September 2021.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres on Sunday July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

