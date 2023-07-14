RHONY's Brynn Whitfield Refutes Being Show's New 'Villain' But Is 'Working On' Taking Her Jokes 'Too Far' (Exclusive)

"I think I'm just fun," the reality star tells PEOPLE of her television persona, adding how she's "talking to someone" about her jokes, which sometimes go "a little too far"

By
and
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism.
Published on July 14, 2023 03:01PM EDT
Brynn Whitfield attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
Brynn Whitfield attends "The Real Housewives Of New York City" season 14 premiere . Photo:

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Brynn Whitfield doesn't see herself as a "villain" in the Real Housewives franchise, but rather "just fun."

Speaking with PEOPLE at The Real Housewives of New York City 's season 14 premiere in New York City on Thursday, Whitfield opened up about her potentially being perceived as the reality show's antagonist and how it might be due to her jokes.

"I'm gonna hide my tail," Whitfield, 36, jokingly said. "I wouldn't say 'villain,' I think I'm just fun. Maybe a little bit. I'm fun. Like, you know, everyone don't be so serious. Be chill."

"I think it's my jokes," she added. "I'm always like, referencing movies or I love Larry David, so I'm always just having jokes. And sometimes I think I take my jokes a little too far, but I'm working on that and talking to someone about it. I'm just joking."

The RHONY newbie, a corporate communications and marketing consultant who previously said she considers herself to be a “trophy wife in training,” also explained to PEOPLE that she relates mostly to Carole Radziwill when it comes to past stars on the series.

"I minored in political science. I actually wanted to go into politics when I was younger. I'm actually like a massive book nerd. I flirt all the time, but I have a very nerdy side to me. And so I think [we're] the same, like, similar intellectual, I think I'm very compatible with," she said.

Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Andy Cohen, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield 'The Real Housewives of New York City' TV series season 14 premiere
Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Andy Cohen, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield at 'The Real Housewives of New York City' season 14 premiere.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Whitfield was announced as part of the show's rebooted cast back in May, as she stars alongside new Housewives Sai De SilvaUbah HassanErin Dana LichyJenna Lyons, and Jessel Taank.

They replace Ramona SingerLuann de LessepsSonja MorganLeah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams, who were all scrapped from the series after season 13 finished airing in September 2021.

When Bravo dropped the trailer for the series back in May, it was clear Whitfield would deliver on her promises of jokes, as she teased her love life in the early sneak peek. "I'm a little bit like Elizabeth Taylor, I just don't actually go through with it," she said, seemingly referring to Taylor's multiple marriages.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Whitfield was accused of flirting with a married man, and even got cursed out by a fellow housewife.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

