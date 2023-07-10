'Real Housewives of New York’ Alum Kelly Bensimon Engaged to Financier Scott Litner: ‘Over the Moon’

Kelly Bensimon said ‘yes!’

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 55, is engaged to boyfriend Scott Litner, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday. Bensimon's finance executive fiancé, 54, proposed over the 4th of July weekend while on vacation.

“She is over the moon and excited for this new chapter,” her rep tells PEOPLE. “They were dating for over a year when he surprised her with a custom designed emerald cut diamond engagement ring at her favorite childhood vacay destination Lake Geneva in Wisconsin.”

The couple later celebrated their engagement “with a quiet romantic dinner” in Chicago.

“I never thought I could be so happy,” Bensimon told E! News and added that the proposal is the start to her “new beginning.”

“We have a romance that people write novels about,” she said. "I was so moved that he brought me to a special place from my childhood to propose."

On Sunday, the model attended the premiere party for her former co-stars Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps’ new Bravo spinoff show, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, at Ascent Lounge in New York City. The event marked Bensimon’s first public appearance since getting engaged.

In a tight, long black fishnet dress over a black bikini, the real estate agent flaunted her fit figure and her five-carat Material Good diamond ring.

Bensimon was previously married to famed fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon from 1997 to 2006, and the pair share two daughters, Sea, 25, and Teddy, 23.

Although the reality star is currently working at luxury real estate broker Douglas Elliman, she will appear on Peacock’s upcoming season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, which does not yet have a premiere date.

Last month, Bensimon spoke to Daily Mail ahead of the getaway and shared how she lost 10 lbs. thanks to her diet and extracurriculars in the bedroom.

“I’m 55 — my body started to change after the menopause. I have lost nine inches from working out and dieting. I started out at 145 pounds, now I’m 135 pounds,” she told the outlet. “I probably work out four to five times a week — it's all about kinetic energy. I go to Equinox to do DanceBody and Soul Cycle.”

“My body is in the shape it is because I do so many different sports,” the real estate agent added. “I also have a lot of sex because that's cardio.”

Now, Bensimon said she hopes to inspire others to achieve the same body confidence she has through diet and exercise.

“It's about being healthy and fit,” she told the outlet. “A body in motion stays in motion. Healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle are the keys to turning back the clock.”