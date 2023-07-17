'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Lost 20 Lbs. on Ozempic and Mounjaro, Says It’s 'No Easy Fix for Weight Loss'

Dolores Catania’s weight loss journey isn’t over — despite already dropping 20 lbs.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 52, recently spoke to The U.S. Sun and opened up about the progress she’s made with weight loss since starting Ozempic and Mounjaro, FDA-approved prescription medications for people with type 2 diabetes.

They’re brand names for semaglutide — also known as Wegovy — and tirzepatide, which both work in the brain to impact satiety, and are the latest Hollywood weight loss trends.

"I'm down 20 pounds," she told the outlet, adding that her goal weight "is to be in the low 130s."

"I'm being realistic,” she said. “Right now, I'm 137. I was 157 when I started.”

Catania admitted that she was previously “gaining weight every month” and got up to 163 lbs. before trying the medications and seeing some results. “It doesn't happen overnight. It doesn't come off easy," she said.

Dolores Catania. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The Bravo star was originally prescribed Ozempic, taking the drug for two years before switching to Mounjaro earlier this year.

"I took Ozempic, stopped and then began Mounjaro,” she explained. “I was medically prescribed for both because I am insulin resistant/pre-diabetic and have a thyroid issue.”

Catania stressed that although she’s still hoping to lose more weight on Mounjaro, taking medications like Ozempic isn’t a quick fix to weight loss, insisting that she focuses on exercising, healthy eating, and limiting her drinking — minus the wild nights spent with her RHONJ castmates.

"I stopped taking [Ozempic] because it was expensive and everything. But being healthy and living a healthy lifestyle is cheap — it's free!" she told the outlet. "I work out regularly. There is no easy fix for weight loss and I have to watch what I eat."

Ozempic injector. Getty

Back in April, Catania defended her use of the drugs, emphasizing that “there are layers” to her situation and she’s taking them for medical reasons.

​​"I'm going through menopause, I have a thyroid issue, I have inflammation and weight is hard to take off," she explained during an episode of PageSix's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. "And I work out, and I don't eat crazy, and I was gaining weight, and it's a lot of different layers…Let's just let everybody know."

Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen — the physician at New York Endocrinology who prescribed Catania Ozempic and Mounjaro — also spoke to Today and explained that no one should be judging whether someone needs to be on a medication like Ozempic simply based on their appearance.

"Whenever we see somebody that we may think they don't need the medication, unless you're their doctor, you don't know their medical history," she told the outlet. "You don't know what medications they're taking, you don't know their internal health and the reasoning for a patient ... to be on this type of medication."

