'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Lost 20 Lbs. on Ozempic and Mounjaro, Says It’s 'No Easy Fix for Weight Loss'

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star admitted that she still wants to lose more weight after dropping 20 lbs. on type 2 diabetes drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 11:07AM EDT
Dolores Catania
Dolores Catania. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Dolores Catania’s weight loss journey isn’t over — despite already dropping 20 lbs. 

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 52, recently spoke to The U.S. Sun and opened up about the progress she’s made with weight loss since starting Ozempic and Mounjaro, FDA-approved prescription medications for people with type 2 diabetes. 

They’re brand names for semaglutide — also known as Wegovy — and tirzepatide, which both work in the brain to impact satiety, and are the latest Hollywood weight loss trends.

"I'm down 20 pounds," she told the outlet, adding that her goal weight "is to be in the low 130s."

"I'm being realistic,” she said. “Right now, I'm 137. I was 157 when I started.”

Catania admitted that she was previously “gaining weight every month” and got up to 163 lbs. before trying the medications and seeing some results. “It doesn't happen overnight. It doesn't come off easy," she said.

RELATED: 'RHONJ' 's Dolores Catania Reveals Medical Reasons She's Taking Ozempic: 'It's a Lot of Different Layers'

Dolores Catania 'A Good Person' film screening, New York, USA - 20 Mar 2023
Dolores Catania. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

RELATED: Doctor Who Prescribed Ozempic to 'RHONJ' 's Dolores Catania Says 'Nobody Can Assume' Why a Person May Need It

The Bravo star was originally prescribed Ozempic, taking the drug for two years before switching to Mounjaro earlier this year.

"I took Ozempic, stopped and then began Mounjaro,” she explained. “I was medically prescribed for both because I am insulin resistant/pre-diabetic and have a thyroid issue.”

Catania stressed that although she’s still hoping to lose more weight on Mounjaro, taking medications like Ozempic isn’t a quick fix to weight loss, insisting that she focuses on exercising, healthy eating, and limiting her drinking — minus the wild nights spent with her RHONJ castmates.

"I stopped taking [Ozempic] because it was expensive and everything. But being healthy and living a healthy lifestyle is cheap — it's free!" she told the outlet. "I work out regularly. There is no easy fix for weight loss and I have to watch what I eat."

RELATED: ‘RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Admits to Taking Ozempic: 'I Got on the Bandwagon'

Ozempic injection diabetes drug
Ozempic injector.

Getty

RELATED: Stars Who've Spoken About Ozempic — and What They've Said

Back in April, Catania defended her use of the drugs, emphasizing that “there are layers” to her situation and she’s taking them for medical reasons.

​​"I'm going through menopause, I have a thyroid issue, I have inflammation and weight is hard to take off," she explained during an episode of PageSix's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. "And I work out, and I don't eat crazy, and I was gaining weight, and it's a lot of different layers…Let's just let everybody know."

Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen — the physician at New York Endocrinology who prescribed Catania Ozempic and Mounjaro — also spoke to Today and explained that no one should be judging whether someone needs to be on a medication like Ozempic simply based on their appearance.

"Whenever we see somebody that we may think they don't need the medication, unless you're their doctor, you don't know their medical history," she told the outlet. "You don't know what medications they're taking, you don't know their internal health and the reasoning for a patient ... to be on this type of medication."

Related Articles
The skyscrapers of downtown Houston
Syphilis Outbreak In Houston: Cases in Women Up 128%
Kyle Richards Celebrates 1 Year of Being âAlcohol Freeâ: âI Have Never Felt Betterâ
Kyle Richards Celebrates 1 Year of Being 'Alcohol Free': 'I Have Never Felt Better'
Busy Phillips Scrapes Her Knee After Falling on NYC Street While Carrying Glazed Ceramics: 'There Were Casualties'
Busy Philipps Scrapes Knee from Fall on N.Y.C. Street While Carrying Ceramics: 'There Were Casualties'
Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She ‘Can’t Deal’ with Menopause During Candid Fan Q&A: ‘Good Lord’
Mauricio Umansky
Mauricio Umansky Shows Off Weight Loss amid Separation – and Kyle Richards Makes Ozempic Joke
Fat Joe Reveals 200-Pound Weight Loss and Battle With Depression: 'I Really Wanna Be Here for a Long Time'
Fat Joe Shares 200-Lb. Weight Loss and How He Pushed 'Forward' After Battle with Depression
TODAY -- Pictured: Jill Martin on Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Today's Jill Martin Diagnosed with Breast Cancer — One Week After Testing Positive for the BRCA Gene (Exclusive)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
Lisa Marie Presley Died from Complications of Bariatric Surgery — What to Know About the Weight Loss Procedure
Contestants walk runway after swimsuit at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
Miss America Contestants Recall Disordered Eating, Drug Abuse Due to 'Unrealistic' Body Standards (Exclusive)
Gwendlyn Brown, Instagram
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Shares Before and After Photos of Breast Reduction Surgery
Ty Pennington went from fine at Barbie Premiere to having major surgery two days later
Ty Pennington Recovering from Surgery After an Abscess was 'Closing Off My Airway': 'I Could Barely Breathe'
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Sister Anna's "Pain Is Getting Better" amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Sister Anna’s 'Pain Is Getting Better' amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle (Exclusive)
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Shares How Her Family Continues to 'Show Up' for Sister Anna amid Cancer Battle
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Her Family Continues to 'Show Up' for Sister Anna ‘Chickadee’ amid Cancer Battle (Exclusive)
Opill oral contraceptive
FDA Approves First U.S. Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill: 'Truly Momentous Day'
âOutDaughteredâ Stars Danielle and Adam Busby Talk About Her Autoimmune Disease
‘OutDaughtered’ Star Danielle Busby Calls Her Health Struggles an 'Up-and-Down Journey'
: RHOC's Emily Simpson Shares Workout Video, Details How Ozempic Helped 'Jumpstart' Her Fitness Journey
'RHOC''s Emily Simpson Shares Workout Video, Details How Ozempic Helped 'Jumpstart' Her Fitness Journey