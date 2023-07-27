'RHONJ' Star Danielle Cabral Says Her 'Mental Health Is Draining' amid 'Tough' Tummy Tuck Recovery

Danielle Cabral is sharing an update on her tummy tuck recovery.

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 37, posted on her Instagram Story and revealed that her mental health has been struggling since getting the cosmetic procedure last month.

“I’ve been recording the recovery process so I will be sharing that with you all,” she wrote. “BUT I am currently at the ‘f— I just want to wear cute clothes, workout, stand up normal, and get back to my day-to-day life’ stage.”

“I knew this was a tough recovery, but my mental health is draining a little this week,” she admitted. “You can’t take a break from being a mom and also wanting to crush life. On top of all that, it’s summer and I’m over here like Quasimodo. So I’ve just been a lil blahhh. #andthistooshallpass.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

'RHONJ' star Danielle Cabral's update on her tummy tuck recovery. Danielle Cabral/Instagram

Earlier this month, Cabral posted a lengthy video documenting her final consultation with her plastic surgeon before getting the tummy tuck, calling her stomach her “biggest insecurity.”

In the clip — which was filmed June 13 — she explained that although she’s in “the best shape of my life,” she’s been frustrated and self-conscious about the excess skin she’s had since having her two children.

“No matter what I do, I just can’t lose it,” she said in the clip, showing off her stomach. “I just want to wear the cute crop tops and a bathing suit and not have to cover all this.”

“I was a D2 bball athlete — ripped from my abs to my ass lol. Sick shape. I had two very traumatic c-sections, which left my stomach wrecked,” she explained in the caption. “I could live with stretch marks, but it was the excess skin that tortured me. My kids would say, ‘Mommy, your belly is wrinkly.’ Oyy kill me now!”

Cabral said she’s been “tortured” by her appearance for years but “hid it well” while filming RHONJ. She said she’s glad the reality show was never filmed on the beach, admitting that she was “envious of my friends filming in their cute belly baring dresses.”

“I wake up every day at 6am and work my ass off at crossfit (I'm a literal beast), but there was nothing to fix it,” she said at the time. “I've done every service, every medi spa tried to offer me....and nada. I'm in the best shape of my life and still hide behind my clothes.”

Cabral turned to Dr. John Paul Tutela — the same plastic surgeon who performed her breast augmentation and rhinoplasty — for her tummy tuck.

A tummy tuck — also known as abdominoplasty — is a cosmetic surgical procedure to improve the shape and appearance of the abdomen, according to the Mayo Clinic. During the procedure, excess skin and fat are removed from the abdomen, connective tissue in the abdomen (fascia) is typically tightened, and the remaining skin is repositioned to create a more toned look.

By documenting her plastic surgery journey, Cabral said she’s hoping to normalize tummy tucks, even for those who others assume “don’t need it.”

The mom of two added that she “cried a little” after seeing the results for the first time, vowing to keep her social media followers updated on her recovery.

“I hope this normalizes this procedure. You don't have to be overweight to suffer from this. You are not alone!” Cabral said. “I'm currently documenting the entire post-op healing process, and I'm so excited to share it with you.”

