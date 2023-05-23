'RHONJ' Reunion: Teresa Storms Out and Louie Alleges 'Death Threats' While Taking Heat About Hiring a P.I.

As tensions with the cast reached an all-time high, Teresa Giudice also hit a breaking point with Joe and Melissa Gorga: "I can't wait to never f---ing look at your face after today"

By Esther Kang
Published on May 23, 2023 09:07 PM

Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas are facing the wrath of their Real Housewives of New Jersey costars during season 13's bombshell reunion.

In the explosive trailer for the Bravo show's three-part reunion, which dropped on Tuesday night following the "Teresa Gets Married" wedding special, Teresa, 51, and Louie, 48, are put in the hot seat about the recent claims he hired a private investigator in order to dig up information on the entire cast. 

"I don’t give two s---s about that, I care about private investigators,” Maragret Josephs says as Melissa Gorga retorts in the clash, "He needs to defend himself by having a folder on all of us."

"Now I got your card, I’ve got connections — big ones," adds John Fuda, who is married to Rachel Fuda.

But Louie replies, “I've got your number."

Elsewhere in the trailer, Rachel, 32, claims that her stepson Jaden's birth mother spoke to gossip blogs after being contacted by Louie and his private investigator — to the surprise of Teresa. 

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY
RHONJ's season 13 reunion.

Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Rachel wasn't the only one who had been affected by Louie and his alleged antics, either. Margaret, 56, also claims that her child was "called and threatened at work."

"He would never do that," Teresa says, further denying claims.

Melissa, 44, then pulls out a printed receipt of the alleged altercation as she says, "But it’s right here."

Louie is further grilled by the rest of the RHONJ men, who later join the women in the confrontation. When Frank Catania demands to know if he hired Bo Dietl, a former police detective, to run a "slander campaign" on him and Joe Gorga, the reality star firmly denies the accusation.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY

Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

“Louie, you have no credibility,” Frank says, shaking his head, as Joe adds, "We know everything."

"I know everything. Let's play," Louie replies as the camera pans to Rachel and Melissa who look on with shocked expressions.

Later, Andy Cohen reveals that Louie took security matters into his own hands. "Production just got a call from the security person downstairs who you hired, he's trying to come up," the Bravo host, 54, shares.

Louie confirms he did, in fact, hire the security because he and Teresa "got death threats last weekend."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY

Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Teresa and Melissa's feud also continues to bubble over when Teresa tells her sister-in-law, "I can’t wait to never f---ing look at your face after today."

"Why? Where you going?" the Envy clothing founder quips.

Teresa retorts, "You’re leaving," to which Melissa fires back, "Oh, I am?"

Things even come to a breaking point for Cohen, who screams "Let him talk!” while attempting to facilitate a conversation between Melissa, Joe, Louie and Teresa about her 2014 arrest on bankruptcy fraud charges.

"You broke my heart a long time ago," Joe tells his sister. 

"This is disgraceful," Teresa says in tears, before storming off the set. "I can’t, I really can’t. You should be ashamed of yourself and don’t come following me!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Part one of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion begins on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
'RHONJ': Inside the 'Painful' Moment Teresa Found Out Joe and Melissa Gorga Were Blackballing Her Wedding
Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice 'Enjoyed Every Minute' of Her Wedding Despite Family Drama Before Saying 'I Do'
Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' amid Split from Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Says Her Anxiety Was 'So Bad' After Scandoval Broke: 'It Felt Like Rock Bottom' (Exclusive)
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend ‘Testicle Festival’ in Crappie Lake
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend a 'Testicle Festival' in 'Crappie Lake'
Carl Radke Reveals He Quit Loverboy After Friendship with Kyle Cooke 'Got Complicated'
'Summer House' Reunion: Kyle Knew Bringing Up Carl's Past 'Was Going to Be a Knife to the Heart' (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Praise Her for 45th Birthday amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Send Birthday Praise amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
90 day fiance
'90 Day' : Rishi Is Hellbent on Marrying Jen — Even Though She Doesn't Consider Him Her Fiancé Anymore
90 day Kris and Jeymi
'90 Day' 's Kris Literally Crashes Out of Marriage to 'Cheater' Jeymi, Who Says She 'Fell in Love with a Scam'
90 day Gabe, Mahmoud and Nicole
'90 Day' : Mahmoud Storms Off Tell-All amid Accusations He's 'Forcing' Religion on a Crying Nicole
Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga
Teresa Giudice Reaffirms She's 'Not Going Anywhere' but Is 'So Over' Feud with Sister-in-Law Melissa Gorga
James Kennedy, Tom Sandoval
James Kennedy 'Had to' Get in Tom Sandoval's Face at 'VPR' Reunion: 'When Else Am I Gonna Get the Chance?'
Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ ‘Icky’ VPR Finale Scenes
Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss for 'Icky' 'Vanderpump Rules' Finale Scenes
Chrissy Teigen appears on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She's Reluctant to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': 'I Don't Like Fighting'
Lisa Vanderpump attends the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala
Lisa Vanderpump Teases 'VPR' Reunion: 'I Think We Are Ready for It'
Raquel Leviss Says She Called — and Texted — Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
Ariana Madix Says She Should 'Definitely Send a Venmo Request' to Raquel Leviss for Mid-Affair Bar Tabs
Drew Sidora
Drew Sidora's 'RHOA' Tagline Shades Ralph Pittman amid Divorce: 'Forget the Gaslight, I'm Taking the Spotlight'