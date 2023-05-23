'RHONJ' Reunion: Teresa Storms Out and Louie Alleges 'Death Threats' While Taking Heat About Hiring a P.I.

Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas are facing the wrath of their Real Housewives of New Jersey costars during season 13's bombshell reunion.

In the explosive trailer for the Bravo show's three-part reunion, which dropped on Tuesday night following the "Teresa Gets Married" wedding special, Teresa, 51, and Louie, 48, are put in the hot seat about the recent claims he hired a private investigator in order to dig up information on the entire cast.

"I don’t give two s---s about that, I care about private investigators,” Maragret Josephs says as Melissa Gorga retorts in the clash, "He needs to defend himself by having a folder on all of us."

"Now I got your card, I’ve got connections — big ones," adds John Fuda, who is married to Rachel Fuda.

But Louie replies, “I've got your number."

Elsewhere in the trailer, Rachel, 32, claims that her stepson Jaden's birth mother spoke to gossip blogs after being contacted by Louie and his private investigator — to the surprise of Teresa.

RHONJ's season 13 reunion. Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Rachel wasn't the only one who had been affected by Louie and his alleged antics, either. Margaret, 56, also claims that her child was "called and threatened at work."

"He would never do that," Teresa says, further denying claims.

Melissa, 44, then pulls out a printed receipt of the alleged altercation as she says, "But it’s right here."

Louie is further grilled by the rest of the RHONJ men, who later join the women in the confrontation. When Frank Catania demands to know if he hired Bo Dietl, a former police detective, to run a "slander campaign" on him and Joe Gorga, the reality star firmly denies the accusation.

Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

“Louie, you have no credibility,” Frank says, shaking his head, as Joe adds, "We know everything."

"I know everything. Let's play," Louie replies as the camera pans to Rachel and Melissa who look on with shocked expressions.

Later, Andy Cohen reveals that Louie took security matters into his own hands. "Production just got a call from the security person downstairs who you hired, he's trying to come up," the Bravo host, 54, shares.

Louie confirms he did, in fact, hire the security because he and Teresa "got death threats last weekend."



Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Teresa and Melissa's feud also continues to bubble over when Teresa tells her sister-in-law, "I can’t wait to never f---ing look at your face after today."

"Why? Where you going?" the Envy clothing founder quips.

Teresa retorts, "You’re leaving," to which Melissa fires back, "Oh, I am?"

Things even come to a breaking point for Cohen, who screams "Let him talk!” while attempting to facilitate a conversation between Melissa, Joe, Louie and Teresa about her 2014 arrest on bankruptcy fraud charges.

"You broke my heart a long time ago," Joe tells his sister.

"This is disgraceful," Teresa says in tears, before storming off the set. "I can’t, I really can’t. You should be ashamed of yourself and don’t come following me!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Part one of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion begins on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

