'RHONJ': Teresa Demands Joe Gorga 'Honor Me' Before Siblings Officially Cut Ties: 'You Broke the Whole Family'

Teresa Giudice has officially had enough.

Despite everything that was said on Tuesday night’s third and final reunion episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa's brother Joe Gorga was still willing to reconcile in the future.

“What do you have to say, Teresa?” Joe asked.

“Nothing,” she says. “I’m heartbroken. I told you.”

“I will never say never. You’re my only sister. I am not happy with you, I am upset with you. I will always love you. If you got in a car accident tomorrow, I’m running by your side to the hospital. If you’re sick, I will pick you up if something happens,” Joe stated.

“No!” Teresa said, waving him off.

“See, this is why it can never be,” Joe pointed out.

“Like Daddy said: you honor me when I’m alive, not when I’m dead. Now! Honor me now!” Teresa cried out in one of many explosive moments on Tuesday night's episode.

Teresa Giudice (left) with Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga. Paul Zimmerman/Getty

At the start of the episode, host Andy Cohen kicked things off by asking Luis “Louie” Ruelas to address the pajama comment he made to Joe earlier in the season. (In a March episode, Louie claimed he wears Joe and Teresa's deceased father's pajamas to bed at night to make Teresa's daughters "feel safe.")

“I don’t sleep in their father’s pajamas. That came out wrong,” Louie clarified to Andy before turning to Joe and addressing him directly.

“Teresa, when she was emptying out her house, there were bags of clothes that never made it to your father. I took one of the sweats and I wore it one night in just an endearing good way for your sister and the girls. When I made that comment to you, it sounded creepy, ‘I’m wearing your dead father’s pajamas,’ excuse me for saying that, but that’s not what happened.”

Louie went on to say that he tried to connect with Joe in “so many different ways” because he “wanted to be [Joe’s] brother-in-law.”

“Listen, I’m gonna be honest with you,” Joe responded. “I want to believe you, I do, but every time I believe you, you screw me.”

Joe also cited how he and Teresa used to get along great prior to Louie. “When she came home from prison, she was the best after that. She was humble. We talked every day. I called her. I loved that,” Joe said. “Didn’t I call you every day?”

Teresa shot him down immediately. “Cause we were filming,” she spat.

“What?” Joe said. “Teresa, stop with your nonsense.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Manny Carabel/Getty

The situation quickly devolved into an argument between Teresa and Melissa, who tried to defend her husband and was subsequently called a "liar" for it.

“I’m not a liar!” Melissa insisted.

“I don’t wanna talk to you, I’m talking to my brother,” Teresa said.

“You disowned us today, so guess what? Stop talking to my husband that way, how’s that?” Melissa spat back.



“You need to chill. You’re ruining yourself,” Joe calmly said to his sister.

“No she’s not,” Louie chimed in.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty for MTV; Jeff Kravitz/Getty for MTV

Andy, meanwhile, had already had enough. “Just stop!” he pleaded.

“Shut up, Andy. She’s a gaslighting bitch,” Teresa said of Melissa, who was flabbergasted by the comment.

“What is wrong with her?” Melissa asked.

Trying to keep the discussion moving, Andy turned the conversation to Frank Catania, whose son Frankie was, at one point, working for Louie but is no longer. When Joe tried to interject with what Frankie had supposedly said to him, Dolores Catania cut him off.

“You and I have never had a problem,” she told Joe. “I don’t want one.”

“She doesn’t want this story talked about,” Melissa explained, turning to Joe.

Andy was left to moderate amid the awkward tension. “Well, this begs a lot of questions,” he concluded.

Rachel Fuda’s husband John then seized the opportunity to chime in.

“I have a question. How come Louie and Teresa decided to bring my kid’s mother into this? Why did you guys have me investigated?” he asked, referencing his son Jaiden, whom Rachel recently adopted.

"I never had you investigated,” Louie insisted.

“You’re lying,” Margaret Joseph’s husband Joe Benigno said.

“Bo Dietl’s friends are subcontractors I happen to know. You had me investigated. An eye for an eye,” John explained, holding up a big envelope. “This is how we play. Leave my kid out of it.”

After another round of arguing ensued over whether or not Louie hired Dietl to investigate the cast, Andy begged everyone to just “wait” because production informed him that there was a man downstairs claiming to be security for Louie, hired by Dietl.

Louie elaborated, saying that he and Teresa got “death threats last week,” hence the security, and that while Dietl is working on that harassment case for him, he didn’t hire Dietl to investigate the cast.

But, Teresa wasted no time claiming that Margaret was talking to this alleged source of conflict.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Theo Wargo/Getty

Margaret rolled her eyes. “Ok great. Good,” she said.

"Let’s play,” Louie said after Margaret insisted Teresa's claims weren't true. “Be careful.”

“Did you just threaten us?” Joe Benigno asked.

Later in the reunion, Teresa also blamed Margaret for “ruining the family.”

“Oh, she did. Okay,” Andy quipped.

Joe Gorga even went so far as to call Louie a “woman abuser,” to which Louie responded “you’re gonna regret this.”

“No s---!” Joe said. “I regret this every day! It’s not me, bro!”

Teresa then spoke in Italian to Joe, to which he responded in English: “You broke my heart a long time ago.”

“Oh okay,” an incredulous Melissa said to Teresa. “You broke the whole family!”

Brian Ach/Getty; Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

As for Teresa’s ongoing belief that Joe and Melissa were in cahoots with her ex-husband Joe Giudice’s ex-business partner, “Jacqueline [Laurita] has no reason to lie,” Teresa said.

“She has no reason to tell the truth if we’re being honest,” Rachel said off-handedly.

Andy couldn’t believe his ears.

“You suddenly 'stanning for Jacqueline is like the joke of the century,” he said before moving on to the question of who allegedly told Joe that he could “do better than Melissa.”

Andy asked Teresa if she said that, to which she said “never.” Joe agreed — but clarified that it was Teresa’s daughter, Gia, 22, who had made the comment to him.

In order to get Gia’s side of the story, Teresa called her daughter while cameras rolled. “Is she gonna lie for you? Of course she is,” Joe said.

Once Gia answered, she explained, “I called him regarding the wedding saying that he should do the right thing, that Nonna and Nonno are looking down on them and my mom wanted him to walk her down the aisle. I never told him that he could do better than my Aunt Melissa. And it’s sad, Zio Joe, that you’re trying to call me a liar.”



Dave Kotinsky/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

“Why would he ever make something like that up?” Melissa asked, defending Joe.

“Um, because he’s married to you” Teresa shot back before getting emotional. “This is disgraceful. This is absolutely disgraceful. I really can’t."

Storming off set, she added, “Disgusting. Disgusting. This is not the way I would raise my children ever. Mommy and Daddy, you should be ashamed of yourself!”

“She’s embarrassed,” Melissa concluded.

“And don’t come following me!” Teresa screamed.

“I really can’t. He lies about my daughter?” Teresa said backstage. “I don’t wanna make up with him. I want this over. I am done with him.”

When Andy went backstage to check on Teresa, she reiterated, “Andy, he lied about Gia. I didn’t know she was calling my brother to beg him to come to my wedding.”



Louie offered his own explanation. “[Gia and I] were in the kitchen the other day talking about that, and she said, 'If I would’ve even said those words it would’ve been like, you can do better for mom in this moment.'"

“We can’t keep re-litigating this. It is what it is and we are where we are, so I think we have to go out there and finish this,” Andy said.

Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

By the end, however, Joe ultimately decided that closing the chapter on this drama — and cutting ties with his sister and Louie would be best.

"The best thing to do is forget about me, I will forget about you,” he proposed to Louie.

“Goodbye,” was Louie’s only response.

“I do love you, whatever you might think,” Melissa said to Teresa after Andy sent the men away, “and I’ll go with the flow with whatever the family decides to do.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 can be streamed in full on Peacock.