'RHONJ': Melissa Says Teresa Has Reached 'Delusional's Highest Level' as They Wonder How To Co-Exist Together

As the sister-in-laws continued their feud on part 1 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion, Melissa alleged Teresa's "whole storyline is talking about" Joe Gorga: "You should thank us for giving you something!"

By
Alex Ross
Alex Ross
Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up.
Published on May 30, 2023 09:00 PM
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
Photo: Brian Ach/Getty; Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Reunion season for The Real Housewives of New Jersey has arrived, and Teresa Giudice wasted no time trying to kick Melissa Gorga off the show for good during Tuesday night’s first of three episodes. 

“You’re a liar!” Teresa called her sister-in-law after Melissa began to explain how Luis "Louie" Ruelas allegedly wanted to date Alexia Echevarria from The Real Housewives of Miami prior to Teresa.

“Teresa, you’ve been doing this for years. It’s getting old, honey!” Melissa retorted. 

“That’s why it’s gonna be over after tonight! I can’t wait!” Teresa yelled back.  

“Oh why, where you going?” Melissa then sarcastically asked.

Teresa turned the table (figuratively, that is): “You’re leaving,” she said pointedly.

“Oh, I am? Alright, I didn’t know, Andy,” Melissa shrugged, appearing unbothered in front of reunion host Andy Cohen.

“I don't know. I don't know how we’re gonna coexist, the two of us,” Teresa finally admitted. She thenc concluded, “She’s gonna be out of my life after tonight.” 

Melissa offered all but one word in response to her sister-in-law’s outburst. “Sad,” she said. 

Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the Gorga's Homemade Pasta & Pizza Grand Opening on May 18, 2017 in East Hanover, New Jersey
Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga. Paul Zimmerman/Getty

Teresa and Melissa spent most of their time on the reunion flinging insults back and forth, to the point where even Dolores Catania had seen enough. 

“This story is so old,” she said quietly to Danielle Cabral, who responded that she was ready to go to Shake Shack. 

Dolores was even able to help Danielle and Rachel Fuda agree to call a “truce” after their “stupid” argument over Margaret Joseph's “arsenal" of information.

Then, following a brief discussion of the status of Danielle’s relationship with her brother (they still haven’t spoken, but she was due to see him the day after the reunion taping at her grandmother’s funeral) the topic of being able to “forgive and forget” arose. 

Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral
Andrew Eccles/Bravo

Teresa was nearly the first to claim she does just that. 

“You forgive and forget? Oh dear God, we’re at delusional’s highest level,” an exasperated Melissa said. 

Teresa then called Melissa’s general goodwill toward Danielle a “storyline,” before later claiming that “the reason why [Melissa told Antonia not to let anything affect her relationship with her aunt Teresa] is we’re filming a TV show.”

"Your whole storyline was me,” Teresa spat at Melissa after wondering in the first place how her sister-in-law even made it onto the show. 

“Your whole storyline is talking about your brother in every scene!” Melissa retorted. “You should thank us for giving you something!”

Andy nodded his head in agreement. Now on the defensive, Teresa started listing off all the things she’s done while on the show, including going to jail.

“Oh, you went to jail, we’re so proud of you,” Melissa quipped. 

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Jeff Kravitz/Getty for MTV; Jeff Kravitz/Getty for MTV

Teresa then tried to say that Melissa was friendly with her ex Joe Giudice’s former business partner in another dig at her sister-in-law, which Melissa denied. 

This is like [you saying] Caroline Manzo put you in jail,” Melissa said of the former New Jersey housewife.

“No, I take that back, I think you did!” Teresa shouted at Melissa. 

But Melissa wasn’t the only one Teresa had it out for during the reunion.

Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty, Theo Wargo/Getty

After recalling how happy she was for Teresa at her wedding, Margaret revealed what changed.

“To watch the season finale and know everything that was going on behind my back?” she said to Teresa. 

“I had nothing to do with any of that,” Teresa said. 

“I am repulsed and disgusted and shocked,” Margaret continued, driving her point home with the news that Louie had hired Bo Dietl to gather information on all the women.  “I care about private investigators.”

Andy put that topic on hold until later — when Louie is set to join the reunion — though Teresa still managed to get a zinger in. 

“You and your Tre stumps,” Margaret said offhandedly, alluding to Teresa’s loyal fans.  

“Tree stump? Look at what you look like,” Teresa spat.

Margaret rolled her eyes. “I’m not calling YOU a ‘tree stump,'" she corrected, motioning her hand over her head because, well, Teresa missed the point entirely.

Part Two of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion will air Tuesday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

