'RHONJ': Melissa Calls Teresa 'Fake as F---' as Andy Cohen Worries He'll Get 'the S--- Beaten Out' of Him

Melissa Gorga turned the tables on Teresa Giudice during part 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion , throwing her sister-in-law's words from last season back at her.

The relatives spent the majority of Tuesday's reunion episode bickering (and hurling nasty insults at each other— including "canceling [their] sister-in-law-ness") to the point where host Andy Cohen had to speak over them to keep the conversation moving. By the end, he was even worried for his own safety.

At one point during the reunion, Melissa called Teresa's husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, a “bitch boy." Fans may remember it was the same phrase Teresa used to describe Joe Gorga at the season 12 reunion, which led to an explosive fight between the siblings and saw Joe walking off the stage, threatening to quit the franchise for good.

Never one to be outdone, Teresa hit back at Melissa's words. "Yeah, he is a bitch boy. Your husband made him! I can’t wait to never f---ing look at your face again after today.”

Andy wasn't phased by Teresa's threats to rid the show of Melissa. "We know how that goes,” he deadpanned.

By the end of the episode, as Andy prepared to bring out the men to join the reunion, he was visibly shaken up.

"I'm worried, because it's like, so emotional. I just don't want it to get physical," Andy pleaded backstage with Louie. "I'm the first line in there, and I'm gonna get the s--- beaten out of me."

"No, don't worry. You're good," Louie assured him. "Thanks for caring."

Last week, Teresa also insisted that Melissa was responsible for putting her in jail, much to Andy’s dismay. Teresa proceeded to then walk back her original statement.

“I’m not saying they’re responsible,” she said of Joe and Melissa. “They hung out with people that were responsible for that happening to me.”

Melissa maintained that she doesn’t know Joe Giudice’s ex-business partner or any of the people Teresa was alleging the Gorgas hung out with.

“Well, you were married to the person responsible for you going to jail,” Andy quipped of Teresa's ex.

Melissa drove her innocence home with a simple line: “Teresa, we didn’t commit mortgage fraud. You did, doll face.”



Things proceeded to get even worse, however, when Melissa showed up to the argument with receipts. There, in front of everyone, she read aloud a nasty text that Jacqueline Laurita sent to Jackie Goldschneider (in which Jacqueline trashed Teresa, despite their recent reconciliation.)

“This is bad for you, Melissa. You’re going down,” a concerned Dolores Catania said, worried about what Jacqueline might do now that Melissa revealed her mean text messages on air.

Across the couch, Andy turned the conversation to Rachel Fuda, who revealed she successfully adopted her stepson, Jaiden. She also dropped the bombshell that Louie contacted Jaiden’s birth mom to try and muddy the adoption.

Teresa denied the accusation on behalf of her husband, and turned the argument around onto Margaret Josephs, saying Margaret "doesn't have the money" to hire a private investigator despite her “arsenal” of information on people.

“So [Louie] has the money to hire people to hurt us? Great f---ing catch you got there,” Melissa chimed in, defending Margaret.

“Your first scene with [Margaret] was fake as f---! Your storyline was to be 'namaste'!" Melissa continued, insisting that Teresa’s grand apology to Margaret at the start of the season was phony.

But Teresa stuck to her alleged “storyline.”

“I am namaste, bitches,” she said, making reference to the title of her podcast and the phrase she'd been aiming to embody since being with Louie.

"Namaste your a--hole," Melissa shot back.

"Stick it up your a--hole," Teresa responded.

"I would love to," Melissa quipped. "If I could find the namaste, I d stick it right up my a--."

Circling back to the never-ending drama between Teresa and Melissa, Andy asked about Teresa’s bachelorette party in Ireland, and why she doesn’t like male strippers.

“She’s just not into it,” Jennifer Aydin offered.

“No, I said I was into Channing Tayman,” Teresa corrected her, butchering Channing Tatum’s name in the same breath.

“Channing Tatum. Magic Mike,” Jennifer said, trying to suppress a laugh.

Jennifer also revealed that she had told Melissa and Joe about the infidelity rumor at her 45th birthday party, which she said was around the same time Teresa turned 50.

“Danielle, how do you react now, knowing that Jen had told [Melissa]?” Andy asked.

“I didn't know that. Did you guys set me up?” Danielle asked, given the explosive way the season 13 finale ended. She later concluded, "I don’t feel set up. I choose to believe that I was nobody’s pawn.”

“But you were,” Marge said.

Later in the episode, Danielle could be heard telling her husband Nate in a behind the scenes moment: “They set me up.”

And, when Andy asked Melissa who she blames for the infidelity rumor, she said she blames Teresa for speaking to Joe without her in the first place — and also Jennifer for proceeding to repeat the rumor on camera.

“You should feel bad! You tried to break your brother's marriage. There’s three kids [involved]!” Melissa shouted at Teresa.

Margaret, for her part, was also upset with Teresa over Louie allegedly hiring the private investigator.

“My child was called and threatened at work by Louie, and we have the phone records,” she said. She claimed Louie told her son: “I’m the one you have to worry about.”

Teresa again denied the accusation on behalf of Louie, though she did admit that it is her husband's cell phone number on the records Margaret had. She explained the match as “spoofing.”

“I never want to see his f---ing sham of a face again,” Margaret said of Louie.

“Well, you’re about to,” teased Andy, gearing up to bring out the men.

Beforehand, however, Teresa snuck in one last dig at Margaret, calling her the "devil."

“I’m the devil?” Margaret retorted. “You are a criminal and so is he.”

