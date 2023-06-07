'RHONJ'’s Jackie Goldschneider Shares What 'Scares' Her About Costar Dolores Catania’s Ozempic Use

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider is sharing her opinion on costar Dolores Catania’s use of Ozempic for weight loss.

During the season 13 reunion Tuesday, Andy Cohen asked Goldschneider, 46, what she thought about Catania, 52, taking Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes.

It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which work in the brain to impact satiety. The medications have become popular in Hollywood over the last few months; many people who do not have diabetes are using them to slim down.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing to want to lose weight,” said Goldschneider, who’s been vocal about recovering from an eating disorder. “I mean, I know more than anyone how addictive it is to want to lose weight. I think the problem is gonna be one day people have to go off of it. And then the studies show that you gain all the way back pretty quickly.”

“You’re going to have all these people who are addicted to being thin, who suddenly are saying, ‘Oh, my God, what do I do? How do I get back to being thin?’” she explained on the show. “And that’s where dangerous habits are going to come in and that is what scares me.”

RELATED: Jackie Goldschneider Says 'a Lot' of 'Real Housewives' Stars Use Ozempic: 'I'm Horrified by It'

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

RELATED: Doctor Who Prescribed Ozempic to 'RHONJ' 's Dolores Catania Says 'Nobody Can Assume' Why a Person May Need It

Back in April, Catania admitted to Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she's been taking Ozempic.

"You look thin… Are you on Ozempic?," Cohen asked her, to which she responded, "Yeah."

Cohen jokingly questioned, "What housewife isn't on Ozempic?"

"Not one… I wasn't going to come to [the] reunion looking bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon," she explained.

When Cohen asked her if she had experienced any side effects from using Ozempic so far, she said, "No, just not hungry."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Getty

RELATED: Stars Who've Spoken About Ozempic — and What They've Said

Catania's doctor’s Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen — physician at New York Endocrinology who prescribed Catania Ozempic — later spoke to Today and explained that no one should be judging whether someone needs to be on a medication like Ozempic simply based on their appearance.

"Whenever we see somebody that we may think they don't need the medication, unless you're their doctor, you don't know their medical history," she told the outlet. "You don't know what medications they're taking, you don't know their internal health and the reasoning for a patient ... to be on this type of medication."

Meanwhile, Goldschneider has maintained her stance on the medication, saying on Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast in February that she was "horrified" at how many people are taking Ozempic.

"I can talk about Ozempic all day. It gets me so fired up," Goldschneider said, noting her recovery from a 18-year eating disorder. "An eating disorder in a needle. [It's] sad and sickening."

