'RHONJ': Inside the 'Painful' Moment Teresa Found Out Joe and Melissa Gorga Were Blackballing Her Wedding

While Louie Ruelas called Joe and Melissa's decision to skip "really f---ed up," Teresa Giudice’s four daughters got emotional after guests kept bringing up their Zio’s name and absence

By
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023 09:00 PM
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty for MTV; Jeff Kravitz/Getty for MTV

Teresa Giudice's big day has finally come on Bravo!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been enjoying wedded bliss with new husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas since the two tied the knot in August 2022, but fans finally got to see inside their big day when the show’s special, Teresa Gets Married, aired Tuesday night. 

The wedding — which Teresa, 51, described as “sexy, hot and epic” — was complete with everyone but her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga, whom had posted pointed Instagram stories about how "blood doesn’t make you family" while skipping Teresa’s nuptials

"If these f---ing people put out one more message on Instagram, I swear to god I’m gonna f---ing bury them so bad,” Louie said after learning about the posts during the wedding reception. "It's so f---ing maddening... Her parents would go crazy if they saw his behavior!"

"Not coming to this wedding is really f---ed up,” he added, later calling the Gorgas behavior “disgusting.”

Teresa, however, remained blissfully unaware of the drama as Louie and her guests decided to keep the social media frenzy away from her so she could focus on enjoying her special day.

Instead, the bride was caught up with thinking about how she wished her late parents, Antonia and Giacinto Gorga, could’ve attended the wedding, and how she was happy to be with her “chosen family” in the wake of her brother’s decision not to come.

“It’s OK,” she told Jennifer Aydin as the bridal party got their hair and makeup done. “I’m done too, this is the way it’s supposed to be.”

Teresa did note, however, that having to tell her daughters — Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13 — that their uncle Joe wouldn’t be coming to the wedding was “disappointing.”

She added that it was “painful” how she, herself, learned the news. 

Gabriella Giudice, Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Milania Giudice and Audriana Giudice attend Antonia Gorga's Sweet 16 Birthday Celebration on August 19, 2021 in Ridgewood, New Jersey
Manny Carabel/Getty

“I found out through Dolores [Catania],” Teresa told her daughter Gabriella after the teen asked if her uncle had called or texted.

Gabriella even began to cry while the bridal party was getting ready because people continued to mention Joe’s name around her mom.

“My daughters are very overprotective of me since [their father] Joe [Giudice] left,” Teresa shared, growing emotional. “We’ve only had each other. We’ve been through a lot."

In the end, everything turned out to be a “fairytale" (even if the ceremony guests were sweating in the 98 degree summer weather!)

“I’m grateful to have Louie’s family, and I feel like that’s all I need. I feel pretty lucky, everything is so perfect,” Teresa concluded in a confessional. 

After Teresa’s daughters toasted to Louie during the reception, the groom and his new bride cut the cake and proceeded to dance the night away with their friends and family.

"It’s only getting better,” Louie said definitively, adding that he’s looking forward to being grandparents with Teresa.

“Not yet!” she squealed.

At the time of the wedding, PEOPLE confirmed that the Gorgas wouldn't be in attendance. Two sources said Melissa and Joe backed out of attending two days before the ceremony when false rumors about their marriage surfaced amid filming. Both Teresa and Louie's actions at the time ultimately influenced the Gorgas' decision.

"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," one source said. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

Both Melissa and Joe have since spoken out about their decision, with Melissa telling PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 in October that "it's unfortunate" they had to miss the nuptials and she "didn't choose it."

Joe also addressed their decision on the Melissa Gorga On Display podcast, saying it was "so, so hard" for him to not attend the wedding, especially since Teresa is his only living immediate family.

"To me, it was devastating. It really was. It was one of the hardest days of my life. It was bad," he said. "But listen: let's go back to the reunion [in season 12]. She did this, you know? This was all on her. This is what she really wanted. She didn't want [Melissa] in the wedding, she didn't want any of my children in the wedding, she barely wanted me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 can now be streamed in full on Peacock. The three-part reunion kicks off next Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice 'Enjoyed Every Minute' of Her Wedding Despite Family Drama Before Saying 'I Do'
Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' amid Split from Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Says Her Anxiety Was 'So Bad' After Scandoval Broke: 'It Felt Like Rock Bottom' (Exclusive)
Burl Moseley
'Your Honor' Actor Burl Moseley Is Married! Inside the 'Rustic' Wedding Ceremony and 'Fantastic' Dance Party
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend ‘Testicle Festival’ in Crappie Lake
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend a 'Testicle Festival' in 'Crappie Lake'
Carl Radke Reveals He Quit Loverboy After Friendship with Kyle Cooke 'Got Complicated'
'Summer House' Reunion: Kyle Knew Bringing Up Carl's Past 'Was Going to Be a Knife to the Heart' (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Praise Her for 45th Birthday amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Send Birthday Praise amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
90 day fiance
'90 Day' : Rishi Is Hellbent on Marrying Jen — Even Though She Doesn't Consider Him Her Fiancé Anymore
90 day Kris and Jeymi
'90 Day' 's Kris Literally Crashes Out of Marriage to 'Cheater' Jeymi, Who Says She 'Fell in Love with a Scam'
90 day Gabe, Mahmoud and Nicole
'90 Day' : Mahmoud Storms Off Tell-All amid Accusations He's 'Forcing' Religion on a Crying Nicole
90 day Isabel, Gabe, Trey
'90 Day' : New Bride Isabel Fears Gabe's 'Loose Lifestyle' as His Friend Warns That He 'Pulls a Lot of Women'
“New Beginnings, Part Two” – The NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. Also, Callen and Anna decide on an impromptu wedding, on part two of the series finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Bar Paly (Anastasia "Anna" Kolcheck) and Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen).
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ends with Hopeful New Beginnings for All: 'Ready for Your Next Adventure?'
Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga
Teresa Giudice Reaffirms She's 'Not Going Anywhere' but Is 'So Over' Feud with Sister-in-Law Melissa Gorga
James Kennedy, Tom Sandoval
James Kennedy 'Had to' Get in Tom Sandoval's Face at 'VPR' Reunion: 'When Else Am I Gonna Get the Chance?'
Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ ‘Icky’ VPR Finale Scenes
Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss for 'Icky' 'Vanderpump Rules' Finale Scenes
Raquel Leviss Says She Called — and Texted — Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
Ariana Madix Says She Should 'Definitely Send a Venmo Request' to Raquel Leviss for Mid-Affair Bar Tabs
Drew Sidora
Drew Sidora's 'RHOA' Tagline Shades Ralph Pittman amid Divorce: 'Forget the Gaslight, I'm Taking the Spotlight'