According to Gia Giudice, there’s no coming back for Joe and Melissa Gorga.

During Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which followed Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas' wedding day, the 22-year-old revealed that her mom had been feeling “stressed” over her brother Joe's absence at the wedding.

On an otherwise joyous wedding day, Gia claimed that "the only thing that’s stressed her out is my uncle.”

"When I heard he wasn’t coming, I was just like, ‘Wow,’” the Rutgers University alum shared in a confessional. “At this point, it’s like, you really did just completely burn the bridge. Like, it’s over for everybody, including me and my sisters.”

RHONJ fans know that Teresa, 51, and Joe, 43, have had a rocky relationship over the past 11 years while appearing on the Bravo show. Things finally came to a breaking point when Joe and Melissa were no-shows at Teresa's summer nuptials.

Two sources told PEOPLE at the time that Melissa and Joe backed out of attending two days before the ceremony when false rumors about their marriage surfaced amid filming. Both Teresa and Louie's actions at the time ultimately influenced the Gorgas' decision.

"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," one source said. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

The moment was showcased on last week's episode but Teresa has denied any wrongdoing and even told Bravo cameras, "This is what Melissa's been trying to do for over 10 years. She's wanted to get my brother away from me all the time. She got her wish."

Gia has also been vocal about the family separation, accusing Joe and Melissa of trying to "put a wedge" between her and her cousins, Antonia, Joey, and Gino Gorga, and telling her uncle that he "could do better" after rumors of Melissa's infidelity surfaced in last week's episode.

Elsewhere in the wedding special, Teresa’s daughters became emotional when her RHONJ co-star Jennifer Aydin mentioned Joe after pulling her aside during hair and makeup to give her a present before the wedding.

Jennifer gifted the reality star a brooch that featured a photo of her late parents and apologized for indirectly playing a part in Joe’s absence after telling Danielle Cabral the rumor that Melissa had allegedly cheated.

“Really? She better not be talking about my uncle right now,” Gabriella Giudice said after overhearing the pair’s conversation. “That’s so horrible.”

“I think it’s unfair to my mom that people keep bringing up my uncle’s name,” the 19-year-old explained in a joint confessional with her older sister.

Gia noted, “I am worried that Jennifer is going to make my mom upset. People should just know not to talk about him because it is a sensitive topic and he honestly just makes us all really upset.”

Gabriella then began to tear up over Joe's mention. “I don’t want to hear his name,” she cried as Teresa emerged from her conversation to comfort her daughter.

In addition to Gia and Gabriella, the Bravo star also shares daughters Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13. with her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

"My daughters are very overprotective of me since Joe left,” Teresa explained in Tuesday's episode. “Like, we’ve only had each other. We’ve been through a lot so they just want me to be happy. They didn’t want my brother to be mentioned at all because they’ve seen what he’s caused the past 10 years. Especially the past few months, it’s been a long road.”

