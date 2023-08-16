'RHOM' 's Guerdy Abraira Smiles in Sweet Photos with Her Two Sons amid Cancer Treatment: 'My Loves'

The reality TV star shares her two sons Liam and Miles with husband of over 20 years Russell Abraira

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 16, 2023 11:38AM EDT
guerdy cancer battle with kids
Photo:

Guerdy Abraira/Instagram

Guerdy Abraira is getting support from some special people amid her treatment for breast cancer.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Miami star, 45, shared a few photos on Instagram showing her spending quality time with her two sons. In the post, Abraira shared a video of her son Liam, 9, kissing her on the nose as she sits up in bed.

She also shared a group shot of her older son Miles, 14, husband Russell Abraira, 44, and son Liam as the trio smiled together for a photo. In the last snap, the reality TV star posed with Liam in a selfie.

"My Loves ❤️❤️❤️ #myboys #family #boymom #blessed," Abraira captioned her post.

In May, Abraira revealed her breast cancer diagnosis, sharing the news in a statement on her Instagram. "I was in St. Barts having the time of my life when my doctor called me with results following a regular mammogram checkup. I have breast cancer," her post began.

"It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed. Many of you reached out to check on me and I am thankful for your caring gestures."

She then went on to explain that she was "preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan," and added, "This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity."

In mid-July, the star shaved her head as she started chemotherapy for her cancer. She debuted her shaved head on Instagram, saying that she wanted to chop it off "before it falls off."

“CHEMO STARTS NOW," the event designer began her post. "[I] decided to be proactive and shave it off yesterday before I start treatment and before it falls off."

She then went on to reveal that her husband Russell had shaved her head for her. She shared a snapshot of the firefighter with a pair of clippers in his hand, too.

“Even though this is a hard journey, I’m thankful for everything in my life including this humbling experience which is making me even stronger," Abraira said. "SWIPE ➡️ to see Russell with those clippers!"

“Still planning on rocking wigs here and there but if you see me out like this…don’t freak out! It’s still me…with way less hair 🤩," she concluded the post, which also featured a video of her telling the camera, "This is the new me guys, hope you like it."

