After revealing her breast cancer diagnosis in May, Guerdy Abraira has shaved her head ahead of starting her chemotherapy treatment.

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 45, debuted her shaved head on Instagram Wednesday, explaining she’d chopped off her locks herself “before it falls off.”

“CHEMO STARTS NOW," the famed event designer began her post. "[I] decided to be proactive and shave it off yesterday before I start treatment and before it falls off."

Abraira then went on to reveal that her husband of over 20 years, Russell Abraira, had been the one who shaved her hair. She shared a snapshot of the firefighter with a pair of clippers in his hand, too.

“Even though this is a hard journey, I’m thankful for everything in my life including this humbling experience which is making me even stronger," Guerdy said. "SWIPE ➡️ to see Russell with those clippers!"



“Still planning on rocking wigs here and there but if you see me out like this…don’t freak out! It’s still me…with way less hair 🤩," she concluded the post, which also featured a video of her telling the camera, "This is the new me guys, hope you like it."

The mom of two’s RHOM costar Dr. Nicole Martin was quick to share her support, writing, “Beautiful anyway and everyday ❤️,” in the comments section. Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais added, “With that face you can wear any hair style ❤️🙏🏽.”

Guerdy shared her diagnosis two months ago in a statement on Instagram. In the post, she said that she found out the news in March while on vacation in St. Barts after undergoing a “regular mammogram checkup.”



Guerdy and her husband Russell Abraira. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

"It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed,” her post read. “Many of you reached out to check on me and I am thankful for your caring gestures."

The reality star explained that she is currently "preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan," adding, "This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity."

Guerdy then referenced her famous "guerdyfy" phrase that she uses on the Bravo show in relation to the extravagant events, parties and weddings that she plans.



"I will "guerdyfy" this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life," she continued. "I am lucky that this breast cancer was discovered at an early stage - it is still scary of course, but I have love and support from those around me and that alone is the fuel that I need."

Guerdy with her sons Liam and Miles. Guerdy Abraira/Instagram

Guerdy, who runs Guerdy Design, shares two sons with her high school sweetheart Russell: Liam, 9, and Miles, 14. Through their 27-years of marriage, the two have formed an unbreakable bond, they told PEOPLE in February.



"I picked right," she said. "There's an aura around Russell that I just love. Every time he walks in the room, even to this day I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I'd still hit that.' And that's what I find so attractive about him. He's very powerful and sexy and he walks with this confidence where no one can penetrate him. I don't know how to explain it. He's his silent giant. Like, 'I ain't got to prove nothing to nobody.' And that was him in the high school hallway, too. He's always just been that way."

"We're opposites, obviously, in a lot of things. But her boldness in life — it's like I kind of feed off of that, you know?" he added. "That's where it all started, in the hallway, like she said. And from the beginning, we were inseparable. She has such a good heart and is such a good mother and partner. I consider ourselves lucky to have found one another."

Season 6 of RHOM began filming earlier this year. Guerdy has shared a series of pictures and clips with the cast on her Instagram, including the ladies heading to a Pride event.

A premiere date has not yet been set, though fans can stream the previous seasons on Peacock.

