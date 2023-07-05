New relationship bombshells were dropped on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo series, Tamra Judge claimed that newcomer and longtime friend Jennifer Pedranti’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, had declared she would be his next sexual conquest two months before their relationship.

Throughout the season, Jen’s two-year relationship with Ryan has been in question — and a sensitive topic for Gina Kirschenheiter — as their romance began with an affair while she was still married to her ex-husband Will.

The beginning of the episode continued Heather Dubrow’s confrontation with Taylor Armstrong during their girls trip to Montana after she discovered the RHOBH alum had discussed her IMDB page with Tamra over lunch.

Reeling from the conversation, Heather, Tamra and Shannon Beador retired to the saloon where Tamra accused her newly reunited best friend for taking Taylor’s side in the argument.

“I tried to see both sides,” Shannon explained in response to Tamra’s claims she was “very pro-Taylor.”

When she noted Taylor’s insecurities about being a new addition to the group, Tamra added that Jen was also “super insecure” while Heather shared that Jen once claimed that “Ryan has never been faithful to anyone ever.”

The ladies then discussed the timeline of Jen and Ryan’s relationship after Tamra alleged that Ryan had once cheated on her with her friend, Heather Amin, while the two were supposedly “on a break.”

“He’s known as the town w----,” Tamra continued, before recalling a story involving the same friend and Ryan. “She told me that he walked into my gym and he pointed at me and said, ‘I’m going to f--- her.’”

When her friend reminded Ryan that Tamra was married to her husband Eddie, she claimed that he replied with an indignant, “Watch me, I’m going to f--- her.’”

“Does Jen know about this? And if she doesn't, if she finds out, how is it going to destroy her because it would destroy me,” Shannon said rhetorically in a confessional while Heather added, “I think once a cheater, always a cheater.”

After working on the ranch all day, Jen, Heather and Gina retired to the saloon where Gina admitted she wasn’t comfortable with Jen being so open about her infidelity due to her own experiences with cheating.

During their heart-to-heart conversation, Gina claimed that she respected Jen for being honest about her history though she’s been “hearing all of these inconsistencies” about their relationship that “make me doubt the things that you’re saying.”

When Jen asked Gina about the kind of inconsistencies she’s been sharing, Gina revealed that Tamra “is always alluding to the fact that there is more to your story than you are letting on.”

“She’ll say things like ‘Jen has a strange relationship with the truth,’” she continued.

“Why would my friend Tamra say that I have a strange relationship with the truth?” Jen questioned, later admitting, “That makes me feel like she thinks I’m not telling her the truth. That’s a bummer.”

In a conversation with cameras, Jen further wondered why Tamra hasn’t come to her personally to ask her about her “inconsistencies” instead of “going behind my back.”

She continued to tell Gina that she felt “comfortable” with who she was despite her infidelity and admired her for being honest with her feelings, though “Tamra on the other hand — that’s f---ed up.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the ladies crowded around the campfire as dinner was being prepared. As their food was roasting over the fire, Jen confronted Tamra about her comments.

"Tamra, I would have your back always, but to not have mine or to fuel the fire of my mess or my life... I'm so f---ing confused," she admitted.

When she brought up Tamra’s claims about how she “doesn’t have a good relationship with the truth,” Tamra said she didn’t have a good track record with being honest about her and Ryan.

“I think I have some built up resentment because when Ryan walked into my gym for the very first time, he looked at me and said, 'I'm going to f--- her,'" she retorted.

Jen asked, “Well, why have we not had this conversation?” Tamra then replied, "Because it's kind of disgusting and my husband doesn't know."

Tamra revealed that she felt she had to “keep [the affair] quiet and Jen shared that she never had any expectations when it came to keeping her infidelity a secret.

“I never said you had to keep anything quiet. Will already knew!” she said. “I’m the one who went home, I went home and told Will.”

She claimed that her relationship didn’t “add up” for Tamra because she never had sex with Ryan during her marriage – a fact that Tamra alleged was a lie because Will “showed up to the parking lot and caught you two.”

“You are so wrong, that’s not even right,” she said, explaining that Ryan had given her a present in their car after a party that Will left early.

As Jen continued to clarify her relationship timeline, the discussion of infidelity became too much for Gina who left the conversation in tears.

“The bottom line is I’m worried. I just don’t want him to f---ing cheat on you,” Tamra told Jen before diving into a story about how Ryan allegedly sent her friend Heather a nude photo.

Jen clarified Tamra’s story, sharing that she was there when the photo was sent and it was meant for her as a way to be “funny" — but Tamra didn’t buy it.

“I honestly love you,” Tamra confessed. “And I’m glad that you’re happy and I want you to be happy.”

“I’m dying to move forward, I want you to move forward with me. If you have an issue… I expect different from you and I want you to expect different from me,” Jen said.

