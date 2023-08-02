'RHOC': 'Betrayal' Swirls as Tamra Atones, Shannon Feels 'Stupid' and Jenn Says She's Become a 'Punching Bag'

Things are getting confrontational on The Real Housewives of Orange County!

On Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo show, Shannon Storms Beador pleaded with producers while at lunch with the Tres Amigas to allow her to keep her relationship private after discovering that Heather Dubrow had been sharing personal details about her boyfriend John.

Explaining that he was “super private” and would probably “lose it” if details about their relationship went private, Shannon told the cameras that she regretted her decision to confide in Heather.

“I was vulnerable, I’m a stupid s— that thought it was going to be kept between the two of us,” she said.

Back at the table, Tamra Judge apologized for bringing up the subject and informed Shannon that Heather had also been gossiping about her relationship to Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.

Shannon revealed her plans to confront her for telling the rest of the group that her relationship was “s—” and admitted that she felt "100% complete betrayal" from Heather.

Elsewhere in the episode, Tamra and newcomer Jenn Pedranti met to discuss the tension that’s been brewing between them once again.

Though Tamra took full accountability and issued another apology for the drama surrounding her relationship with her boyfriend Ryan Boyajian, Jenn admitted she felt “so confused” by her actions.

“There’s something I’m missing,” Jenn said in a confessional interview. “How long do I sit here and get beat up and be the punching bag and then forgive? At some point, I’m the idiot.”

Tamra chalked up her bad behavior to her “head” not being “in the right place lately” and explained that she had taken a lot of her frustrations.

“There’s been a lot that’s just been stored in this head and I’m a person who doesn’t deal with my emotions and then I explode,” she continued, before adding that she wanted to take her relationship with Jenn back to a place where they could trust each other.

While Tamra told the cameras that she hasn’t changed her opinions about her relationship with Ryan, she admitted she has been an "a—---" towards Jenn.

In an effort to extend an olive branch and “move forward,” Tamra shared that she would be more than willing to meet Ryan in person and clear the air of any drama, which was a gesture that touched Jenn.

Later, Tamra and Shannon anxiously awaited Jenn and Ryan’s arrival with their significant others as they set out to grab dinner after a ride on John’s boat.

Tamra told John how Ryan allegedly declared he was going to “f— her” despite knowing she was a married woman and Eddie admitted that he’s always kept Ryan at “arms lengths” in a confessional.

After the last couple arrived, the three couples embarked on an awkward boat ride before heading to the restaurant.

In an effort to ease the tension, Ryan made a joke in reference to his infamous "d--- pic" and when Tamra asked if he would like to talk about the picture he claimed he had “nothing to address” under his breath.

Despite this, Ryan was the first to address the “elephant in the room” and spoke directly to Eddie.

“First and foremost, brother, I could cry,” he began. “I owe you an apology, because I care about you and if something was told to me even though later I found out it was not true, it’s just not cool.”

“I’m actually empathetic, it hurts my heart to see the hurt that [Jenn] is dealing with on my behalf,” he continued, adding. “I’m feeling so truly hurt and I will be honest, a bit betrayed by you.”

Eddie confessed that he “couldn’t help but to come to the conclusion” that Ryan was a serial cheater after he was warned by his friends and witnessed him get with Jenn while he was still married.

In order to “squash” some rumors and get them out of the way, Ryan admitted he had cheated on his wife multiple times but denied Tamra’s claim that he declared he would “f—- her.” Instead, he claimed that Tamra’s informant, Heather Amin, was lying and he heard a different story that included Tamra talking about Ryan nonstop and calling him “hot.”

Eddie asked Ryan one final question: “Did you cheat on Jenn?”

“I did not,” he replied, explaining that they two had called it off when their relationship became too serious for Ryan’s liking.

Though they eventually reunited, Jenn told cameras that she felt cheated on though there were no set rules to their break.

“In my mind if we’re still communicating with me saying this stuff and saying, ‘I miss you,’ how the hell do you go sleep with somebody? It felt like I was cheated on.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.