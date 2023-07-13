: RHOC's Emily Simpson Shares Workout Video, Details How Ozempic Helped 'Jumpstart' Her Fitness Journey

Emily Simpson is back in the gym!

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 47, posted a video on Instagram of her latest workout, sharing how getting liposuction and using Ozempic helped her commit to her health and fitness.

“The comeback is always stronger than the setback 💪🏻” she captioned the clip.

She later responded to a fan who commented that they also did liposuction and Ozempic and it was exactly what they needed in order to hit the gym more often.

“Exactly,” Simpson agreed. “I’m 47 and the past five years have been an uphill battle of hormone issues, menopause, zero testosterone and weight just consistently creeping on no matter how much I worked out. The jumpstart helped me completely clean up my diet and dedicate more consistently to the gym.”

Another Instagram user noted that the comment section has been filled with so many complaints about Simpson’s Ozempic use, despite her efforts in the gym, calling it a “broken record.”

“👏👏 right?! Let’s talk about anything else 😂,” the reality star quipped, noting that she tried the medication back in December.

RHOC's Emily Simpson responding to fans about her liposuction and Ozempic use. Emily Simpson/Instagram

Last month, Simpson shared another video of herself going hard in the gym, taking a jab at those who criticized her for “taking the easy way out” by getting liposuction and taking Ozempic.

“Please enjoy this video compilation of me being lazy and ‘not putting the work in.’ I hope you enjoy 😉,” she said.

The response to criticism came one day after Simpson spoke candidly about starting her weight loss journey eight months ago during an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live.

"I don't know what happened," she said at the time. "I think I just went for four months hard when we were filming and I ate too much, drank too much, and just didn't get enough sleep, didn't exercise." A producer later sent her a photo of herself and she didn't recognize herself, Simpson recalled.

"It just really depressed me," she said of that moment. "I knew that I gained weight. I didn't like the way I looked." Her doctor ordered a full blood panel and Simpson learned she had high cholesterol, zero testosterone, and was pre-diabetic. Her doctor then suggested she try Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with Type 2 diabetes.

It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

Emily Simpson in the gym. Emily Simpson/Instagram

"So I did. I did that in December for one month," Simpson explained. She called Ozempic a "great kickstart" for her and it "worked amazing[ly]." Her bad habits "went away... It made me more conscientious of what I was eating and so that was a really great kick start for me."

Simpson said she lost 5 -7 lbs. while taking the drug, but stopped because she didn't like the way it made her feel. "It made me feel lethargic and it made me just not have a lot of energy, which was hard with three little kids," she said. "It does make you feel full," Simpson told Lewis. "For me, it was like a refresh."

She also revealed that she had liposuction in her arms in Janaury, along with a breast reduction.

"I felt like it was just a huge difference in my overall look," Simpson said. "Just to have the thinner arms and just the smaller chest. And I was so happy with the surgery. I have so much muscle underneath that when he [her doctor] did the liposuction, my arms were just jacked."

