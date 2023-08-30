Accusations are flying on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

On Wednesday's episode of the Bravo show, Gina Kirschenheiter claimed that her personal life was caught in Shannon Storms Beador's crosshairs during a tequila-fueled speech at her Taco Tuesday party.

Last week, Shannon held a taco fiesta that was only attended by three other housewives — Tamra Judge, Jenn Pedranti and Taylor Armstrong — after she accused Gina, Emily Simpson and Heather Dubrow of spreading rumors about her relationship with boyfriend John Janssen.

During Shannon’s explosive toast, she claimed that if it weren’t for her act of kindness, Gina would have nearly lost custody of her children to Child Protective Services (CPS) following her DUI in 2019.

Gina confided in Emily, who used her law expertise to refute Shannon’s alleged version of events.

“Lots of people get DUIs and for CPS to be involved, there would have to be a case,” Emily explained in a confessional interview. “And there would have to be due diligence and they would do interviews.”

The 39-year-old mom of three admitted she felt targeted by Shannon and her “name shouldn’t have been brought up, period.” Emily then declared to Gina: “Clearly, Shannon just doesn't like you.”

“This is a whole nother level,” Gina vented to Emily. “She has zero respect for me, and it is so upsetting to me that like you get yourself to a place where you're finally doing good and somebody's sole mission is to just tear you down.”

Gina then continued with the cameras, “It's four years ago that I made a mistake. And Shannon is such a good friend and she helps me so much by never letting anybody ever forget. Every time she brings it up, it gets worse and worse and worse. The next time I meet a new friend, I'm going to be a murderer!”

Later in the episode, Shannon met with Heather to discuss her issue with the former actress sharing details about her relationship.

Heather began the conversation with a preface, sharing that her “goal” for their heart-to-heart was to “get to a better place today and whatever we need to talk about or how we need to get there — that's what I want.” Heather continued, adding that she’s been a “good friend” and hasn’t “defiled” their relationship with Shannon’s claims.

Shannon, on the other hand, admitted she wasn’t confident that the two would be able to come to a resolution based on their previous attempts to put water under the bridge.

“I don't really have any hope that we're gonna resolve anything but I want to hear what she has to say. Because Heather's violation of the vault that I thought we had together is a total slap in the face,” she said in a confessional, while Heather argued that there was “no vault” as Shannon “gives everyone the combination!”

As the duo rehashed the chain of events, Heather defended herself again and said she was no more guilty than the other housewives.

“Once again, Heather, I feel like we're on — to use your phrase — the hamster wheel,” Shannon replied. “I have relationship issues that most people have, and I'm hopeful that we can navigate through them because I've never loved someone more in my life.”

The wife of Terry Dubrow expressed her confusion in a conversation with the cameras, stating that she “didn’t know what to believe anymore” as Shannon habitually gives “information to you privately” that she’s shared with “everyone privately.”

Despite their grievances, Heather apologized to Shannon and grew emotional as she explained that it was never her intention to “do something to hurt you.”

As she wiped away a tear, Shannon noted that she didn’t buy her waterworks and rhetorically asked the cameras: “How many times you practice that in front of the mirror?”

The pair eventually decided to move on and give each other some space to recover their “hurt” feelings.

While she may have buried the hatchet with Heather, the drama didn’t end there for Shannon. Later, at Taylor’s pumpkin carving party, Gina asked the ladies who attended Shannon’s fiesta to confirm her claims about her children getting taken by child services.

Both Taylor and Tamra claimed that they didn’t remember, leaving Jenn out on a limb.

When Tamra filled Shannon in on the latest, she shouted across the table and denied her previous claims, accusing Jenn of “stirring s--- up.”

“Never said it. God strike me dead. That's when I know I didn't say something,” she added, as the other ladies pointed out that Jenn wouldn’t know this information unless told otherwise as the newest addition to the cast.

As Tamra corroborated Shannon’s story, Jenn admitted she was “disappointed” that her allegiance lied elsewhere when Tamra was the one who filled her in on the details.

“Shannon is super sideways about not saying it which tells me you totally know you said,” she told the cameras. “In this moment, it would have been nice to feel my friend stand up for me and have my back.”

Gina set the record straight and shared that her children were never in danger of being taken away and confronted Shannon about the vendetta she seems to have towards her.

“The only thing I've ever said is I respect you enough that I don't talk about your relationship,” she said. “So if that is offensive to you, and that makes you want to s--- all over me and my family and my children and my life continuously Shannon then that's fine.”

Shannon then admitted she falsely assumed that Gina was spreading rumors about her relationship, which resulted in her talking to others about Gina’s life.

“I feel like there are small miscommunications that then become big because we probably both assume the worst in each other at this point,” Gina replied.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.