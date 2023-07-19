RHOC: Jenn Slams Tamra for 'Airing All My S--- Out' as Ryan's Loyalty Is Questioned Once Again

Towels were thrown and screaming ensued on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo show, things between newcomer Jennifer Pedranti and Tamra Judge hit a boiling point as her relationship with Ryan Boyajian was questioned once again.

Coming off the heels of the group’s trip to Montana, Gina Kirschenheiter visited Jenn at her yoga studio, where she admitted she felt bad about how she handled the topic of Jenn’s infidelity.

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gina explained that her own experience with cheating within her previous marriage to Matt Kirschenheiter had left her vulnerable and sensitive when it came to extramarital affairs.

"It was like forcing me to look at things and process through feelings that I should have processed years ago," she admitted, noting that she doesn’t want Jenn to “walk around eggshells.”

She continued, "Even though we were on the opposite sides of this...it's still the same journey and I know what you're going through.”

After Jenn thanked Gina for her affirmative words, the duo discussed Tamra’s accusations about Jenn’s relationship and her claims that her boyfriend Ryan once set out to “f--- her.”

Ryan Boyajian and Jennifer Pedranti attend the Premiere for Peacock Original's "Based on a True Story" on June 01, 2023. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“Stuff was said that I had no idea,” Jenn explained. Though the two temporarily buried the hatchet, Jenn revealed she requested Tamra to come to her first instead of broadcasting her grievances to the whole group.

When she shared that she intended on setting expectations for Tamra to follow as a friend, Gina wasn’t convinced and told cameras that Tamra had already shown Jenn what kind of friend she was.

“Jenn has weird expectations for someone who clearly isn’t going to show up for you,” she noted. “Tamra showed up already, she f—ing dragged your s— all over town.”

During a private sushi dinner at Nobu, Heather Dubrow suggested the ladies “hit the reset button” and move forward following the drama that ensued during the girls trip to Montana.

Not wanting to brush things under the rug, Emily Simpson claimed that she wanted “to know” Jenn and “her past and what she’s gone through” when Tamra interjected, saying that Emily was already aware of her affair.

“I told you a bazillion times, just be honest,” she continued, though Jenn maintained her innocence.

After Tamra brought up her previous claims about how Ryan allegedly sent a “d--- pic” to their mutual friend Heather Amin, Emily asked Jenn if there were “red flags” she was overlooking “because you want it to all work out?"

Before Jenn could finish her thought about “if Ryan were to f--- up,” Tamra interrupted, "Hasn't he already f---ed up?"

Tamra Judge. Andrew Eccles/Bravo

“I worry for you, a thousand percent,” she said, adding that she didn’t believe Ryan was going to be loyal to her in the long run. “I don’t and that’s what hurts Jenn.”

Jenn confronted Tamra for airing “all my s--- to all these new friends of mine, that f---ing hurts!”

Despite her claims, Tamra denied telling the world about her history with Ryan and noted that, “we come from a small town that knows he's a f---ing whore."

She recalled hearing that Ryan once pointed her out in Cut Fitness and declared that he was going to “f--- her” before Jenn attempted to shut down the conversation. Though Jenn had objections, Tamra shared that she once attended a party where one of Ryan’s friends warned her husband Eddie to keep his wife close as he liked to “go after married women.”

“I knew back then you had the hots for [Ryan],” she continued while Jenn added, "Who else did? Who else?”

When Jenn suggested Tamra “watch it,” the former fitness instructor threw a towel into Jenn’s face as she rose from the table.

"You should leave your boyfriend you f---ing bitch!” she yelled as she exited the restaurant.

Following the explosion, the ladies attempted to check in on Jenn, who refused to “cover anything” and speak on Tamra’s behalf though she noted that she had joked about how Ryan was attractive in the past. She confessed she didn’t understand why Tamra would be offended by Ryan and his comments when she “played too.”

According to Jenn, Tamra and Eddie went to a barbecue at Ryan’s house when she called her and told Jenn to “come over” as she was at “hot gym guy’s house.”

“She jokes and says should I go up to his bedroom and take one for the team? It was funny, does that mean she doesn’t love Eddie? No,” she recalled to cameras. “Now, two-three years later, you’re uncomfortable? It doesn’t even make sense, you don’t get to do that. It’s not fair."

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

