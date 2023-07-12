RHOC's Jenn and Gina Are Driven to Tears as Rumors About Ryan's Gym Exploits Keep Swirling: 'No Stand Up Guy'

There’s no shortage of waterworks on the Real Housewives of Orange County!

On Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo show, newcomer Jennifer Pedranti’s relationship with her boyfriend Ryan was the source of not one but two sets of tears.

Reeling from the campfire conversation from last week’s episode, Gina Kirschenheiter and Heather Dubrow, 54, had a heart-to-heart discussion about the 39-year-old reality star’s visceral reaction to Jenn’s history with infidelity.

When Gina left the group in tears and began to call up her boyfriend Travis for comfort, Heather quickly grabbed her phone and told her that Travis was not her “therapist” and ranting about exeswasn’t fair to their relationship.

“It’s so hard to leave any marriage,” Gina told cameras about why Jenn’s affair with Ryan was such a sensitive topic. “Everything that happened between [ex-husband] Matt and I was a bad dream. It’s a testament to who Travis is that he can tolerate all of these things that go on between me and my ex and my kids. That’s a part of why I love him so much.”

She then admitted to Heather that she didn’t want to have to “acknowledge the fact that I’m f------ still struggling with this.”

Gina Kirschenheiter, Travis Mullen. Gina Kirschenheiter/Instagram

In another confessional, Gina revealed that there are still moments in her life where her emotions about her failed marriage will bubble up and spill over. She recalled attending a wedding and feeling reminded of “what it was supposed to be.”

“You’re allowed to have your feelings about it,” Heather reassured her, instructing her to “stop stuffing” her emotions.

In the next scene, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Taylor Armstrong rehashed last week’s explosive confrontation where Tamra claimed that Jenn’s boyfriend had embarked on a secret mission to “f--- her” while working out at her former gym, Cut Fitness.

Sharing that her outburst was “something that was bothering me for a while,” Tamra revealed that Jenn “wasn’t the only married woman Ryan f----- in my gym” to a shocked Shannon and Taylor.

She added, “No standup guy goes after married women.”

Tamra Judge, Ryan Boyajian, Jennifer Pedranti. Jason Mendez/Getty; Andrew J Cunningham/Getty

“If I didn't care about her, I wouldn't say anything but I do care about her and care about her family,” the fitness instructor told the cameras. “I might look like the bad guy, but in the end she’s the one who’s going to suffer.”The next morning, Jenn called Ryan to rehash last night’s events, sharing that she felt Tamra had hit “below the f------ belt” with her accusations about their relationship with leaking eyes.

She continued in a confessional, “I am truly so confused by Tamra and I'm questioning everything. I feel like she's secretly trying to get these women to see a different side of my relationship.”

After Ryan suggested that “maybe the friendship isn’t for you,” Jenn told cameras that Tamra didn’t “feel like my friend right now” before sharing that she was going to hold off on telling Ryan about Tamra’s claims over fears he would “lose his s---.”

While reflecting on the highs and lows of their girls trip to Montana, Jenn apologized to Gina for constantly triggering her with talks of infidelity which she appreciated.

Gina Kirschenheiter and Matt Kirschenheiter. Gina Kirschenheiter/Instagram

Denying the ladies’ suspicions that she still has feelings for her ex-husband Matt, Gina revealed that she often gets emotional while discussing cheating after her own experiences with infidelity.

“When you think you have this one life and the whole rug gets pulled out from underneath you, I didn't have time to process it," she said through tears. “And I put a smile on my face and I didn’t talk about it.”

When Heather added that she questioned “how long [Travis] is going to put up with that,” Gina lost her cool and doubled down on the fact that her boyfriend would never just “put up” with her feelings.

“I am surprised and hurt that Heather hasn’t really seemed to have any concern [sic] about me [since] last night. It’s very disappointing, Gina said in a confessional. “It’s like she’s making a total spectacle about my issues and my problems and I’m really questioning whether Heather truly is my friend or not.”

Back in Orange County, Tamra finally told her husband Eddie about Ryan’s alleged intent on sleeping with her despite the fact she was married.

Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge. Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Eddie didn’t seem surprised about Tamra’s admission and recalled once attending a party at Ryan’s place when one of his friends warned him to “keep an eye on my wife” as he had a reputation for “going after married women.”

“She makes excuses for him,” Tamra claimed, sharing that Ryan had already supposedly cheated on her. Jenn previously said that she and Ryan were on a break when he had a “dalliance” with another woman.

She added, “She’s like a people pleaser.”

When Tamra explained that she does believe that “people can change once you find the right person,” Eddie doubled down on the phrase “once a cheater always a cheater” sharing that “cheaters don’t change.”

Later in the episode, Jenn sat down with Ryan to rehash all the drama that happened during her trip to Montana.

Ryan Boyajian and Jennifer Pedranti. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She told Ryan about Tamra’s claims and he adamantly denied ever pointing her out at Cut Fitness and declaring that he would take her to bed. When Jenn shared that Tamra’s friend Heather Amin had broken the news to her, the couple agreed that their friendship was “twisted.”

“You definitely said this is not an accurate statement, please tell me you said that,” he replied, shaking his head.

According to Jenn, the three of them had been close friends at one point over the years until Heather started sharing claims about Ryan that were supposedly false and made Jenn swear she wasn’t going to tell Ryan.

“It made me question the man that I’m with so we all parted ways,” she explained.

Ryan said that he would take the initiative to “talk to Eddie” to make sure he knew Tamra’s claims were “not true.”

“There’s a lot of sick twisted stuff going on here that is gross,” Jenn noted while Ryan added, “Jealousy’s a bitch.”

While having dinner, Gina had an honest conversation with Travis about her reactions to Jenn’s infidelity talks.

Although she admitted that she understood Heather’s point about it “not being fair to you” when she talks about her ex, Gina revealed that she felt abandoned by Heather after she didn’t receive any support from her during the rest of the trip.

“It went from feeling concerned in the car before to feeling calculated,” she said.

After sharing how “pissed” she was due to Heather’s antics, Gina asked Travis if he would prefer not to talk about these issues to which he replied it was “one of my jobs” to make sure she had a safe space to deal with her emotions.

Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen. Kevin Mazur/Getty

“Gina had something very traumatic happen to her, but I think she has done a very good job to come to terms with that,” Travis said in a confessional, before telling Gina she needed to “get to a point it’s okay to feel what you feel.”

Though it does get “hard” at times to keep hearing about her ex, Travis claimed that he was her “person” and it would be “upsetting” if Gina didn’t come to him about her issues.

“Travis is my person,” Gina told the cameras. “And the fact that Heather doesn’t even know that – it’s a little disturbing for me within our friendship. If you truly knew me on a deep level, you would know that.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.