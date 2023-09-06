RHOC: Emily Treads on 'Thin F---- Ice' in Feud with Heather as Jenn Takes Big Step in Relationship with Ryan

The Real Housewives of Orange County ladies are hitting new milestones — and igniting new feuds.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo show, Jenn Pedranti geared up to introduce her boyfriend, Ryan, to her mother for the first time. But the yoga instructor admitted she’s always had her reservations about taking that step within their relationship considering the couple got together as a result of an affair.

“Where I am from, divorce is like a no-no,” she told the cameras with a wagged finger. “It is taboo.”

“My mom and Ryan have not met because my mom was not ready to meet Ryan,” Jenn continued. “My family said they started seeing Jenn from before my marriage and then it was like, ‘Well, wait a minute, who is this man that has brought her back?’”

With the couple beginning to talk about a future together, the new housewife confessed she needed the meeting to go smoothly.

Elsewhere in the episode, the ladies attended Heather Dubrow’s “Fireside” promotional party and noted Shannon Storms Beador’s absence. Jenn, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter and Tamra Judge began discussing the 59-year-old’s behavior when Emily suddenly put a foot in her mouth before she could share information she received from Heather.

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty

“Heather told me that Shannon was talking s--- about me at Bravocon,” the former lawyer revealed in a confessional. “And then when I said, ‘What did she say?’ She said ‘Oh, no. I can't tell you because it's in the vault!’”

She continued, adding, “I'm just so irritated by her. I don't even know where our friendship stands.”

As the event progressed, so did Emily’s level of intoxication. The reality star began picking a fight with Heather as the frustrations she felt with the former actress slowly bubbled to the surface.

Emily began joking about the number of “HD” symbols and branding scattered throughout the event, and making a point about there being “sand in the salad” the group was served. The comments noticeably started to get on Heather’s nerves, who motioned for waiters to cut off Emily’s alcohol supply.

“Emily is treading on thin f---ing ice, and at this point, I’m like, ‘Shut the f--- up, because I don’t know if I’m going to be able to save you and Heather is going to f---ing kill you!” Gina quipped in a conversation with the cameras.

Heather added in her own conversation with cameras, “For Emily to be sitting here and acting like an ass is so crass, so rude and so inappropriate, but I'm not going to allow her to take this away from me.”

At the table, Gina nudged Emily and told her to “stop, you’re being a d—” and asked, “is something bothering you?”

Emily admitted she felt frustrated and angry with Heather for pulling her aside to share how Shannon had spoken badly about her but wouldn’t tell her what was said. As the two left for the bathroom to talk about matters privately, Heather told Tamra and Jenn that she felt that Emily was “on my case.”

“I don't like that and you're at my event. Eat your f---ing food and shut up,” she noted before telling the cameras, “I don't think Emily's behavior is funny at all. You know, you’re a grown-up — please. If you're that hammered, leave the table.”

Following awkwardness at Heather’s event, Jenn and Ryan finally sat down to have a long-awaited meeting with her mother. Ryan attempted to address the elephant in the room and opened up about his past and his reputation for cheating on his partners.

“The five kids and her, those are concerns of mine [and how] you two will take that on,” her mother admitted after he asked if she had any questions. “And just the fact that, you know, you've had none of that five years.

Bravo

“I mean, Will is a great man, he’s a great father. Will was a great husband,” she added of Jenn’s ex-husband to her chagrin. “He was a good husband from the beginning.”

After the awkward mentions of Jenn’s ex, her mother asked if he was considering marriage and Ryan revealed how in his “perfect world” the two would be engaged and ready to take on “Jenn and Ryan plus seven.”

Ryan Boyajian and Jennifer Pedranti. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The conversation began flowing smoothly and Jenn shared that she was more than relieved that their first exchange was going well.

“I feel like I've had this backpack of bricks,” she told the cameras. “And as the time passes with mom and Ryan, it's like brick by brick is unloading and I feel like I can breathe. I'm super excited about how this has gone.”

Toward the end of the episode, the cast headed to Mexico for a much needed getaway. While some may have gone with the intention to relax, the drama began heating up when Tamra asked Heather about selling her Orange County home.

Heather confessed she chose not to share the information because she felt that the group wouldn’t celebrate her news.

“To be honest, I wasn't really sure how to discuss it,” she explained. “I feel like in this group lately, I feel like if I say I'm excited about this, now I'm bragging and I didn't feel like I could honestly share it.”

When Shannon confronted her about keeping her cards close after receiving grief from Heather for wanting to be private about her relationship, she claimed she wanted to keep the news out of the press as rumors about her marriage were circulating.

Emily then brought up the group’s previous claims that Heather had staged paparazzi photos at Disneyland which sent her further off the rails.

“I don't like that connotation directed towards me, and by the way, you've been so unkind to me for weeks,” she said. “You’ve been not nice to me.”

As the two began going back and forth, the rest of the ladies attempted to stifle their laughter with their napkins.

The cast of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County'. Andrew Eccles/Bravo via Getty Images

Things quickly turned serious when Emily accused Heather of claiming that Shannon was talking badly about the rest of the group while getting ready at Bravocon. But Heather denied the accusations, saying, "I'm tired of being the scapegoat for everything. So sorry, not accepting.”

"I think you're a s--- friend and you’ve been f---ing horrible to me,” she added. “I have been an incredibly nice friend to you and I have loved you and cared about you. And all you do is want to look for some hole. I am held to a different set of standards.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.