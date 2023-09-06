RHOC: Emily Treads on 'Thin F---- Ice' in Feud with Heather as Jenn Takes Big Step in Relationship with Ryan

"You're being a d---," Gina whispered to Emily as her constant jokes struck a nerve with Heather after having one too many drinks

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 09:00PM EDT
Emily Simpson, Heather Dubrow, Jennifer Pedranti
Photo:

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

The Real Housewives of Orange County ladies are hitting new milestones — and igniting new feuds.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo show, Jenn Pedranti geared up to introduce her boyfriend, Ryan, to her mother for the first time. But the yoga instructor admitted she’s always had her reservations about taking that step within their relationship considering the couple got together as a result of an affair. 

“Where I am from, divorce is like a no-no,” she told the cameras with a wagged finger. “It is taboo.”

“My mom and Ryan have not met because my mom was not ready to meet Ryan,” Jenn continued. “My family said they started seeing Jenn from before my marriage and then it was like, ‘Well, wait a minute, who is this man that has brought her back?’”

With the couple beginning to talk about a future together, the new housewife confessed she needed the meeting to go smoothly.

Elsewhere in the episode, the ladies attended Heather Dubrow’s “Fireside” promotional party and noted Shannon Storms Beador’s absence. Jenn, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter and Tamra Judge began discussing the 59-year-old’s behavior when Emily suddenly put a foot in her mouth before she could share information she received from Heather. 

Emily Simpson, Heather Dubrow

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty

“Heather told me that Shannon was talking s--- about me at Bravocon,” the former lawyer revealed in a confessional. “And then when I said, ‘What did she say?’ She said ‘Oh, no. I can't tell you because it's in the vault!’” 

She continued, adding, “I'm just so irritated by her. I don't even know where our friendship stands.”

As the event progressed, so did Emily’s level of intoxication. The reality star began picking a fight with Heather as the frustrations she felt with the former actress slowly bubbled to the surface. 

Emily began joking about the number of “HD” symbols and branding scattered throughout the event, and making a point about there being “sand in the salad” the group was served. The comments noticeably started to get on Heather’s nerves, who motioned for waiters to cut off Emily’s alcohol supply. 

“Emily is treading on thin f---ing ice, and at this point, I’m like, ‘Shut the f--- up, because I don’t know if I’m going to be able to save you and Heather is going to f---ing kill you!” Gina quipped in a conversation with the cameras. 

Heather added in her own conversation with cameras, “For Emily to be sitting here and acting like an ass is so crass, so rude and so inappropriate, but I'm not going to allow her to take this away from me.”

At the table, Gina nudged Emily and told her to “stop, you’re being a d—” and asked, “is something bothering you?”

Emily admitted she felt frustrated and angry with Heather for pulling her aside to share how Shannon had spoken badly about her but wouldn’t tell her what was said. As the two left for the bathroom to talk about matters privately, Heather told Tamra and Jenn that she felt that Emily was “on my case.”

“I don't like that and you're at my event. Eat your f---ing food and shut up,” she noted before telling the cameras, “I don't think Emily's behavior is funny at all. You know, you’re a grown-up — please.  If you're that hammered, leave the table.”

Following awkwardness at Heather’s event, Jenn and Ryan finally sat down to have a long-awaited meeting with her mother. Ryan attempted to address the elephant in the room and opened up about his past and his reputation for cheating on his partners. 

“The five kids and her, those are concerns of mine [and how] you two will take that on,” her mother admitted after he asked if she had any questions. “And just the fact that, you know, you've had none of that five years. 

Jennifer Pedranti and her mom

Bravo

“I mean, Will is a great man, he’s a great father. Will was a great husband,” she added of Jenn’s ex-husband to her chagrin. “He was a good husband from the beginning.”

After the awkward mentions of Jenn’s ex, her mother asked if he was considering marriage and Ryan revealed how in his “perfect world” the two would be engaged and ready to take on “Jenn and Ryan plus seven.”

Ryan Boyajian and Jennifer Pedranti attend the Premiere for Peacock Original's "Based on a True Story" at Pacific Design Center on June 01, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Ryan Boyajian and Jennifer Pedranti.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The conversation began flowing smoothly and Jenn shared that she was more than relieved that their first exchange was going well. 

“I feel like I've had this backpack of bricks,” she told the cameras. “And as the time passes with mom and Ryan, it's like brick by brick is unloading and I feel like I can breathe. I'm super excited about how this has gone.”

Toward the end of the episode, the cast headed to Mexico for a much needed getaway. While some may have gone with the intention to relax, the drama began heating up when Tamra asked Heather about selling her Orange County home

Heather confessed she chose not to share the information because she felt that the group wouldn’t celebrate her news. 

“To be honest, I wasn't really sure how to discuss it,” she explained. “I feel like in this group lately, I feel like if I say I'm excited about this, now I'm bragging and I didn't feel like I could honestly share it.”

When Shannon confronted her about keeping her cards close after receiving grief from Heather for wanting to be private about her relationship, she claimed she wanted to keep the news out of the press as rumors about her marriage were circulating. 

Emily then brought up the group’s previous claims that Heather had staged paparazzi photos at Disneyland which sent her further off the rails. 

“I don't like that connotation directed towards me, and by the way, you've been so unkind to me for weeks,” she said. “You’ve been not nice to me.”

As the two began going back and forth, the rest of the ladies attempted to stifle their laughter with their napkins. 

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Jennifer Pedranti
The cast of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County'.

Andrew Eccles/Bravo via Getty Images

Things quickly turned serious when Emily accused Heather of claiming that Shannon was talking badly about the rest of the group while getting ready at Bravocon. But Heather denied the accusations, saying, "I'm tired of being the scapegoat for everything. So sorry, not accepting.”

"I think you're a s--- friend and you’ve been f---ing horrible to me,” she added. “I have been an incredibly nice friend to you and I have loved you and cared about you. And all you do is want to look for some hole. I am held to a different set of standards.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
TV personality Lindsie Chrisley arrives at the 2016 Summer TCA Tour - NBCUniversal Press Tour at the Four Seasons Hotel - Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California.
Why Lindsie Chrisley Says It Was in Her 'Best Interest' to Be 'Methodical' with 'Chrisley Knows Best' Earnings
Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah
Lisa Barlow Says It Was 'Kind of a Relief' for Jen Shah Not to Be Part of 'RHOSLC' amid Prison Sentence
Taylor Armstrong, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Taylor Armstrong Says She Wants Kyle Richards to Be 'Happy' After Split from Mauricio Umansky
Alexis Bellino and Drew Bohn attend WE tv celebrates the premiere of 'Marriage Boot Camp' at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
RHOC's Alexis Bellino and Fiancé Andy Bohn Have 'Lovingly Chosen to Separate' After 3-Year Engagement
Welcome to Plathville's Kim and Barry Plath Get Candid About 'Scary' Divorce and 'Transforming' into Their New Lives
Welcome to Plathville's Kim and Barry Plath Discuss 'Scary' Divorce and 'Transforming' Their Lives Post-Split
Welcome to Plathville's Ethan Is Blindsided After Moriah Moves Out During His Trip with Olivia: 'I'm Tired of the Nonsense
'Welcome to Plathville': Ethan Plath Feels 'Caught in the Middle' Between His Siblings and Wife Olivia
Meredith Marks, Seth Marks
RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Says Her Marriage with Husband Seth 'Is Better Than It's Ever Been' (Exclusive)
Captain Lee Rosbach and Luke Jones
Below Deck's Captain Lee Would Have 'Dragged' Luke Jones Off the Boat After Sexual Misconduct (Exclusive)
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Meredith Marks Lisa Barlow
RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Was 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Lisa Barlow Friendship Before New Season (Exclusive)
Monica Garcia, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas
RHOSLC: Heather Gay Says a 'Weight Is Lifted' Since Jen Shah Went to Prison — but Now She's Unsure of 'Who to Trust'
Meredith Marks attends the "Once Upon A One More Time" Broadway Opening Night at Marquis Theatre on June 22, 2023 in New York City; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18163 -- Pictured: Mary Cosby
RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Is 'Excited' Mary Cosby Is Back: 'She Brings an Unusual Humor to the Show' (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix Cuddles with Love Daniel Wai in NYC as 'Vanderpump Rules' Readies for Season 11 https://www.instagram.com/p/CtX8v7qNJ_a/?hl=en
Ariana Madix's Beau Daniel Wai Joins 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Trip to San Francisco While Filming Season 11
TJ, Mary, and Sarper of 90 fiance
As Bank Accounts and Promises Get Broken on '90 Day', 1 Man Thinks He's Found The One After 2,500 Conquests
Captain Sandy - Below Deck Season 8
'Below Deck Mediterranean': An Injury Takes Captain Sandy Ashore as the Boat Literally Falls Apart in Season 8
Jenna Lyons attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
'RHONY': The Women Turn on Jenna for Being a 'Diva' but She Explains the 'Insecurities' Holding Her Back
90 Day: The Last Resort' Goes to Sex Ed with Remote-Controlled Vibrators and a Salt Water Circumcision
'90 Day: The Last Resort' Goes to Sex Ed with Remote-Controlled Vibrators and a Salt Water Circumcision