'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Shares Gym Workout, Offers Diet Tip After Admitting to Liposuction, Ozempic Use

Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson is making it clear that she still puts in the work in her weight loss journey despite getting liposuction and using type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic.

On Thursday, the 47-year-old posted on Instagram and showed off her intense gym workout and offered a dieting tip for her fans.

“Here’s a tip: When you eat out at a Mexican restaurant don’t eat the chips. Ask for sliced cucumbers with pico de gallo instead,” she wrote over a photo of her healthy snack alternative.

Simpson also shared a video of her going hard during a recent gym workout, taking a jab at those who criticized her for “taking the easy way out” by getting liposuction and taking Ozempic.

“Please enjoy this video compilation of me being lazy and ‘not putting the work in.’ I hope you enjoy 😉,” she quipped.

She then reposted a message from celebrity trainer Paulina Hefferan, who came to the reality star’s defense and assured fans that Simpson has always worked out consistently.

“Here is for anyone that says she doesn’t work hard,” Hefferan wrote alongside Simpson’s workout video. “We BOTH put in the work. I’m there everyday with her and she does the SAME workouts as me. She’s strong AF.”

The response to criticism comes one day after Simpson spoke candidly about starting her weight loss journey eight months ago during an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live.

"I don't know what happened," she said. "I think I just went for four months hard when we were filming and I ate too much, drank too much, and just didn't get enough sleep, didn't exercise." A producer later sent her a photo of herself and she didn't recognize herself, Simpson recalled.

"It just really depressed me," she said of that moment. "I knew that I gained weight. I didn't like the way I looked." Her doctor ordered a full blood panel and Simpson learned she had high cholesterol, zero testosterone, and was pre-diabetic. Her doctor then suggested she try Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with Type 2 diabetes.

It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

"So I did. I did that in December for one month," Simpson explained. She called Ozempic a "great kickstart" for her and it "worked amazing[ly]." Her bad habits "went away... It made me more conscientious of what I was eating and so that was a really great kick start for me."

Simpson said she lost 5 -7 lbs. while taking the drug, but stopped because she didn't like the way it made her feel. "It made me feel lethargic and it made me just not have a lot of energy, which was hard with three little kids," she said. "It does make you feel full," Simpson told Lewis. "For me, it was like a refresh."

She also revealed that she had liposuction in her arms in Janaury, along with a breast reduction.

"I felt like it was just a huge difference in my overall look," Simpson said. "Just to have the thinner arms and just the smaller chest. And I was so happy with the surgery. I have so much muscle underneath that when he [her doctor] did the liposuction, my arms were just jacked."

