'RHOC'’s Emily Simpson No Longer Looks at the Scale After Taking Ozempic: 'The Number Can Be Very Detrimental'

Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson is opening up about ditching the “detrimental” part of her weight loss journey.

On Saturday, the 47-year-old did a Q&A with fans on her Instagram Story, detailing her weight loss journey just days after revealing she got liposuction and used type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic in addition to making lifestyle changes.

One fan asked what her total weight loss has been since last year when the reality star admitted that she no longer pays attention to the number of the scale.

“I think I’m around a size 6 right now but I don’t know what my weight is. I actually weigh myself weekly with [celebrity trainer] @paulinastein but I weigh myself facing backwards so I can't see the number,” Simpson explained.

“I’ve found that for me the number can be very detrimental,” she added. “I told her my weight goal so once I reach it…she’ll tell me.”

She added that she believes her goal weight is a “healthy weight,” which she said is the weight she was when she first married her husband Shane.

Simpson then explained the hardest part of losing weight and getting in shape, answering a fan who asked if giving up alcohol played a role in her success so far.

“I didn’t give up anything completely but I definitely cut way back,” she said. “I haven’t drank much at all in the past 8 months and I stopped ‘mindlessly eating.’ I realized I had no clue what I was actually eating in a day…”

“I think I struggled over the past seven years because I convinced myself that because I worked out consistently…I could eat anything I wanted…clearly that wasn’t working!! My age, hormones, and zero testosterone are all factors as well,” Simpson continued. “This is the first time that I’ve actually changed my diet and stuck to it. I now focus on ‘mindful’ eating, meaning I plan meals and think about what high protein foods I should eat to fuel my body and build muscle.”

Days earlier, Simpson shared a video of her going hard during a recent gym workout, taking a jab at those who criticized her for “taking the easy way out” by getting liposuction and taking Ozempic.

“Please enjoy this video compilation of me being lazy and ‘not putting the work in.’ I hope you enjoy 😉,” she quipped.

At the time, Simpson spoke candidly about starting her weight loss journey eight months ago during an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live. "I don't know what happened," she said. "I think I just went for four months hard when we were filming and I ate too much, drank too much, and just didn't get enough sleep, didn't exercise." A producer later sent her a photo of herself and she didn't recognize herself, Simpson recalled.

"It just really depressed me," she said of that moment. "I knew that I gained weight. I didn't like the way I looked." Her doctor ordered a full blood panel and Simpson learned she had high cholesterol, zero testosterone, and was pre-diabetic. Her doctor then suggested she try Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with Type 2 diabetes.

It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

"So I did. I did that in December for one month," Simpson explained. She called Ozempic a "great kickstart" for her and it "worked amazing[ly]." Her bad habits "went away... It made me more conscientious of what I was eating and so that was a really great kick start for me."

Simpson said she lost 5 -7 lbs. while taking the drug, but stopped because she didn't like the way it made her feel. "It made me feel lethargic and it made me just not have a lot of energy, which was hard with three little kids," she said. "It does make you feel full," Simpson told Lewis. "For me, it was like a refresh."