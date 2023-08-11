RHOC's Emily Simpson Says 'Mom and Me' Trip with Her Three Kids 'Wasn't Easy,' But Was 'Well Worth It'

Emily Simpson is feeling great after doing something special with her four kids.

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 47, shared a look back at her "Mom and me trip" with her three kids — twin sons Luke and Keller, 8, and daughter Annabelle, 10 — and why it meant so much to her.

"I wanted to take the kids on a Mom and me trip before heading back to school next week, so I decided on a four day cruise with @royalcaribbean," she shared in the caption of her Instagram post, going on to recall some of the stops they made.

"Four days was the perfect amount of time for us!" Simpson continued. "I have to admit, parenting three kids on a vacation alone isn’t easy but the memories we made and fun we had was well worth it! (Tbh, there were tears too, and I called Shane a few times complaining 😩😩)."

The reality star shares her three kids with husband Shane Simpson, who is also dad to Chanel, 17, and Shelby, 22, from a previous relationship.

In an episode of the reality series that aired last month, Emily talked about helping Annabelle pursue a modeling career, revealing the 10-year-old has signed with an agency.

"I think Annabelle modeling at her age right now is a good thing for her because she would have to be somewhere on time. She has to be respectful," Emily said in a confessional. "She needs a little professionalism in her life. She’s wild."

Annabelle seems grateful as Emily helps her navigate her blossoming modeling career, with the mom of three explaining what it means to her in another confessional.

"Being around my kids all the time and being so invested in their life, it really brings up a lot of memories about my own childhood,” she said. “You know, when you’re growing up, you don’t know that your mom should get up with you every morning and make sure you have breakfast. No one did that for me, and that’s kind of weird, kind of sh--ty.”



“I’m trying to give my children a better life than what I had,” she continued. “And I think as parents, our goal is to do better than the generation before us, which isn’t that high of a threshold, honestly.”

