'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Admits Getting Liposuction, Using Ozempic for Weight Loss

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson is speaking candidly about her weight loss journey post-liposuction and using Ozempic.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live on Wednesday, Simpson, 47, said her weight loss journey started eight months ago after the most recent season of Real Housewives of Orange County finished filming in November 2022.

"I don't know what happened," she said. "I think I just went for four months hard when we were filming and I ate too much, drank too much, and just didn't get enough sleep, didn't exercise." A producer later sent her a photo of herself and she didn't recognize herself, Simpson recalled.

"It just really depressed me," she said of that moment. "I knew that I gained weight. I didn't like the way I looked." She underwent a full blood panel for her doctor and learned she had high cholesterol, zero testosterone, and was pre-diabetic. Her doctor then suggested she try Ozempic.

"So I did. I did that in December for one month," Simpson explained. She called it a "great kickstart" for her and it "worked amazing[ly]." Her bad habits "went away... It made me more conscientious of what I was eating and so that was a really great kick start for me."

Simpson said she lost five to seven pounds while taking the drug, but stopped because she didn't like the way it made her feel. "It made me feel lethargic and it made me just not have a lot of energy, which was hard with three little kids," Simpson said. "It does make you feel full," Simpson told Lewis. "For me, it was like a refresh."

In January, Simpson had liposuction in her arms, the Bravo star revealed. She also had a breast reduction.

"I felt like it was just a huge difference in my overall look," Simpson said. "Just to have the thinner arms and just the smaller chest. And I was so happy with the surgery. I have so much muscle underneath that when he [her doctor] did the liposuction, my arms were just jacked."

Simpson admitted to using Ozempic just two days after she responded to Instagram users who accused her of using the medication, which is approved by the FDA as a prescription medication for people with Type 2 diabetes. It is a brand name for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety.

On Monday, Simpson shared a photo with her sons Luke and Keller, with herself wearing a tight black Lspace bodysuit. “How’s that ozempic workkng [sic] out for you?” one person wrote. “Just sad rhag [sic] she thinks she needs to change her body temporarily because it will all revert back to how it was before when she stops taking it. I think she was perfect before.”

“You don’t know me and nothing will 'revert back' bc my arms are jacked from heavy lifting," Simpson replied.

Simpson has been open about her weight loss journey with fans. In November of 2020, she shared before-and-after photos of her transformation. "I never wanted to show these photos publicly because I'm ashamed of where I let myself get, but here I am showing my transformation because I want to be transparent with you all," she wrote. "I worked my butt off to get here and I'm so proud of how far I've come and continue to go!"

