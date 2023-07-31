'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Has Spent 6 Months Improving Her Physical and Mental Health: 'Choose Your Hard'

Emily Simpson is proud of being consistent as she works on her health goals.

On Friday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 47, posted a video on Instagram of herself going hard in the gym, telling people how she’s mentally been able to focus on her overall health this year.

“For the past 6 months I’ve dedicated myself to improving my physical and mental health,” she wrote. “Getting up at 6am is hard. Going to the gym 6-7 days per week is hard. Lifting weights is hard. Daily cardio is hard. Drastically changing my diet is hard…. Depression is hard. Feeling sad and lethargic is hard. Inflammation is hard. A bad diet is hard.”

“CHOOSE your hard 💪🏻❤️” Simpson said. “Shout out to [celebrity trainer] @paulinastein for meeting me every morning, harassing me by text every night and making me do hard things 👏”

Earlier this month, Simpson shared another workout video online and admitted to her followers that she’s doing better than ever.

“I’m feeling the healthiest, fittest and strongest I’ve felt in over 7 years,” she said at the time. “I have more energy than I’ve had in years, and I wake up every morning at 6am happy, healthy, strong (mentally and physically) and ready to crush the day with an early morning workout and spend the rest of the day being the best mom and wife I can be ❤️❤️”

In the clip, Simpson is in the gym wearing a sports bra and workout skort, showing off her toned arms as she gets through her exercises.

“I know you’ve only known me publicly for the last 5 years, but I did have an entire life before that,” she continued. “I’m actually back to the size I used to be all through my 30s and early 40s.”

“If you’re bothered by me, I suggest you take a good look at yourself and ask ‘why am I so bothered by someone I don’t even know?!’ Maybe then get yourself a latte, read some self help books, do a little self reflection, maybe some journaling and I hope you find inner peace and happiness❤️” she ended the post. “I’m just getting started 💪🏻💪🏻🤣🤣”

As she documents her health and fitness journey, the reality has been also transparent about getting liposuction and using Ozempic in order to help her make the commitment.

“I’m 47 and the past five years have been an uphill battle of hormone issues, menopause, zero testosterone and weight just consistently creeping on no matter how much I worked out,” she told one of her Instagram followers. “The jumpstart helped me completely clean up my diet and dedicate more consistently to the gym.”

During a Q&A with fans on her Instagram Story, one person asked Simpson what her total weight loss has been since last year when she admitted that she no longer pays attention to the number of the scale.

“I think I’m around a size 6 right now but I don’t know what my weight is. I actually weigh myself weekly with @paulinastein but I weigh myself facing backwards so I can't see the number,” Simpson explained.

“I’ve found that for me the number can be very detrimental,” she said. “I told her my weight goal so once I reach it…she’ll tell me.”

She added that she believes her goal weight is a “healthy weight,” which she said is the weight she was when she first married her husband Shane.