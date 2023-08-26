'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Kicks Off Provocative Las Vegas Residency: 'It's a New Life'

Erika Jayne’s new Las Vegas residency is anything but a "Pretty Mess."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, kicked off her Bet It All on Blonde show at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay on Friday evening.

The 75-minute provocative and energetic show had drama, disco, EDM and some very NSFW moments, including one when Jayne mimicked a scene from Basic Instinct.

Prior to singing "Professional Amateur," the reality star — whose real name is Erika Girardi — kept the theme of the moment going by asking the crowd, “How many sex videos do you have on your phone? Text them to me.”

Amid five costume changes, Jayne also sang her hits "Xxpen$ive" and "Painkillr" — songs that topped the Billboard Dance Club charts — and also covered multiple songs, including Madonna's "Material Girl," which opened the show.

A later disco section saw her singing Kool & the Gang’s "Ladies Night" and Chic’s "Le Freak."

One other moment from the show saw her appear in a cage dressed in a black bondage outfit, stroking one of the poles imprisoning her, as another saw her thrusting toward her mother, Renee Chahoy, who was sitting near the front of the stage.

The crowd was filled with fans in sparkly outfits or Erika Jayne merchandise chanting, “Erika, Erika,” and screaming loudly at the risqué moments.

Jayne's Bet It All on Blonde residency comes amid her estranged husband’s legal issues.

Earlier this week, her ex Tom Girardi, a disgraced former attorney, attended a hearing to determine if he is competent to stand trial after being indicted on fraud charges in February for allegedly stealing from the victims' families of a 2018 plane crash.

Jayne, who has been dismissed from the lawsuit, appeared to reference life's tougher times before singing Silk Sonic’s "Leave the Door Open."

“I’m going to try not to cry,” she told the crowd in an emotional moment. “Tonight is about keeping our heads up and moving on. I just really want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for showing up for me. You know I love you.”

Jayne added, “It’s a new life, it’s a new day, and not only am I keeping the door open, but you should too.”

Bet It All on Blonde runs select weekends through Dec. 16.



