'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Kicks Off Provocative Las Vegas Residency: 'It's a New Life'

Bet It All on Blonde runs select weekends at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay through Dec. 16

By Mark Gray
Published on August 26, 2023 09:46AM EDT
Grand Opening Of Erika Jayne Bet It All On Blonde, Las Vegas
Photo:

Denise Truscello/Getty for Live Nation Las Vegas

Erika Jayne’s new Las Vegas residency is anything but a "Pretty Mess."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, kicked off her Bet It All on Blonde show at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay on Friday evening.

The 75-minute provocative and energetic show had drama, disco, EDM and some very NSFW moments, including one when Jayne mimicked a scene from Basic Instinct.

Prior to singing "Professional Amateur," the reality star — whose real name is Erika Girardi — kept the theme of the moment going by asking the crowd, “How many sex videos do you have on your phone? Text them to me.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grand Opening Of Erika Jayne Bet It All On Blonde, Las Vegas

AG Photo/Shutterstock

Amid five costume changes, Jayne also sang her hits "Xxpen$ive" and "Painkillr" — songs that topped the Billboard Dance Club charts — and also covered multiple songs, including Madonna's "Material Girl," which opened the show.

A later disco section saw her singing Kool & the Gang’s "Ladies Night" and Chic’s "Le Freak."

One other moment from the show saw her appear in a cage dressed in a black bondage outfit, stroking one of the poles imprisoning her, as another saw her thrusting toward her mother, Renee Chahoy, who was sitting near the front of the stage.

The crowd was filled with fans in sparkly outfits or Erika Jayne merchandise chanting, “Erika, Erika,” and screaming loudly at the risqué moments.

Grand Opening Of Erika Jayne Bet It All On Blonde, Las Vegas

Ethan Miller/Getty 

Jayne's Bet It All on Blonde residency comes amid her estranged husband’s legal issues.

Earlier this week, her ex Tom Girardi, a disgraced former attorney, attended a hearing to determine if he is competent to stand trial after being indicted on fraud charges in February for allegedly stealing from the victims' families of a 2018 plane crash.

Jayne, who has been dismissed from the lawsuit, appeared to reference life's tougher times before singing Silk Sonic’s "Leave the Door Open."

“I’m going to try not to cry,” she told the crowd in an emotional moment. “Tonight is about keeping our heads up and moving on. I just really want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for showing up for me. You know I love you.”

Jayne added, “It’s a new life, it’s a new day, and not only am I keeping the door open, but you should too.”

Bet It All on Blonde runs select weekends through Dec. 16.

Related Articles
AQUA goes on tour
Aqua Announces Barbie World Tour Across the U.S.
Liam Payne Cancels Tour Due to Kidney Infection
Liam Payne Cancels Tour After Being Hospitalized with a 'Bad Kidney Infection': 'Sorry'
Ariana Grande - Honeymoon Avenue (Live from London)
Ariana Grande Drops 'Yours Truly' Deluxe Editions to Celebrate 10 Years of Album That 'Changed My Life'
1 Rescued, 2 People Missing After Being Swept Away by Flooding in Vegas Canals
1 Person Rescued, 2 Others Missing After Being Swept Away by Floodwaters in Las Vegas Canals
Arizona Family Sues Las Vegas Hotel After They Claim They Found Live Bat in Room
Family Sues Las Vegas Hotel After They Allegedly Found Live Bat in Room: 'Emotionally Distressing'
Taylor Neisen is seen on August 22, 2023 in New York City.
Liev Schreiber's Pregnant Wife Taylor Neisen Shows Off Baby Bump During Dog Walk in New York City
Taylor Swift Grammy Awards 05 02 23
Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Debuts in Amazon Series 'Wilderness': Listen
Beyonce performing Renaissance MetLife New Jersey 07 29 23
Beyoncé Shares 'Birthday Wish' for Fans Attending Renaissance World Tour During 'Virgo Season'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Spend Date Night at Drake Concert: 'Young Love'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Spend Date Night at Drake Concert: 'Young Love'
Mila Weir, Isabella Ye, Nathan Levy, Salisha Thomas, Justin Guarini, John Hartmere, Briga Heelan, Aisha Jackson, Keone Madrid, Jennifer Simard, Mari Madrid and Stephen Scott Wormley attend the "Once Upon A One More Time" Broadway Opening Night at Marquis Theatre on June 22, 2023
Britney Spears Broadway Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time' Announces Close 2 Months After Opening
courtesy of Mohegan Sun Headline: Jonas Brothers Celebrate Their Career with 'Unforgettable' Intimate Show at Mohegan Sun Arena
Jonas Brothers Celebrate Their Career with 'Unforgettable' Concert at Mohegan Sun Arena
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are currently vacationing together amidst their separation
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Vacation Together with Daughters in Italy Amid Separation
Inside Taika's Waititi exclusive birthday bash turning 48 yo in one of the most prestigious villa in Ibiza.
Taika Waititi Celebrates 48th Birthday in Ibiza with Wife Rita Ora and Friends — See the Photos
Sam Asghari attends the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena
Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari Asks for Help Choosing a Paparazzi Disguise
Travis Barker Jams with 9-Year-Old Blind Drummer During Surprise Visit to Lemonade Stand
Travis Barker Jams with 9-Year-Old Blind Drummer During Surprise Visit to Lemonade Stand
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake Catches Copy of His Book Fan Throws at Him on Stage: 'You're Lucky I'm Quick'