'RHOBH''s Garcelle Beauvais Shuts Down Ozempic Speculation: 'I'm Not Playing With That'

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star denied using type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss

Vanessa Etienne
Published on June 13, 2023 11:01AM EDT
Garcelle Beauvais at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hilton
Garcelle Beauvais is shutting down any speculation that she’s taking Ozempic for weight loss.

On Sunday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, stepped out for a Pride Month event in Los Angeles with costar Sutton Stracke, posing for a photo that was shared on Bravo’s Twitter account.

Underneath the post, Beauvais responded to one Twitter user who questioned whether she was taking Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. 

It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

“Gracelle has slimmed down quite a bit. Ozempic?? Or healthy eating?” the follower wrote.

The reality star quickly responded, “Don’t even start with that ozempic thing I’m not playing with that!!!”

Stracke, 51, then proudly supported her friend, tweeting, “Gettem! 😽😽😽”

Beauvais isn’t the only RHOBH star denying using Ozempic.

Kyle Richards has also continuously denied using the drug as she faces never-ending accusations about her slimmed-down appearance. 

Last month, she spoke to PageSix about why she’ll never hop on the Ozempic bandwagon.

“I’m not on any weight loss drug,” she said. “If you know me, you know I have terrible anxiety so that would scare me to death. I have never, ever ever taken it.”

Richards credits her impressive new physique to her rigorous exercise routine and strict food plan.

"I'm working so hard and I wanted to be a positive role model or an inspiration to people that have had kids and are my age and show that you can get in shape," she told PEOPLE in March. "So it just felt like they wanted to take that from you and I'm like, 'That's just cheating.'"

