'RHOBH' Star Erika Girardi Insists Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are 'Not Splitting' Despite Having a 'Very Hard Time'

"I think it's best that she, throughout this season, tells her own story,” Girardi said as she emphasized the importance of Richards sharing her own narrative

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 06:29PM EDT
Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
Erika Girardi (left) and Kyle Richards (center) with Mauricio Umansky (right). Photo:

Charley Gallay/Getty, Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Erika Girardi is shutting down rumors when it comes to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claimed that her costar was not walking away from her longtime husband of 27 years despite public speculation.

"I'm going to let Kyle really explain, but they’re not splitting," the 52-year-old Bravolebrity said in an interview with Billboard. “They have had a very hard time. They’ve acknowledged that.”

“I think it's best that she, throughout this season, tells her own story,” Girardi continued, explaining the importance of Richards being in charge of her own narrative.

The reality star recalled her own split from her ex-husband, Tom Girardi, and how the rumors circulating about her relationship had affected her. 

 “I remember when I was going through my divorce-slash-disaster scandal, there were a lot of people speaking that really didn't know what I was going through,” she explained. “They filled in the blanks, and I don't want to do that for her.”

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

Jesse Grant/Getty

Girardi added, “It's been very hard and you'll get to see that and she will be able to explain herself.”

On Monday, Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen teased that fans will get to see some elements of Richards and Umansky’s split on the upcoming season of the reality show.

When a fan asked if filming would resume in light of the news on SiriusXM's Radio Andy show, he replied, “I wanna say that this will be included next season of Beverly Hills in some way, shape or form, that’s all I’ll say.”

In a joint statement posted to Instagram earlier this month, Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, denied any speculation that they would be divorcing, though they acknowledged their marriage had gone through a “rough year.” 

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," they wrote. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

They continued: "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

Related Articles
Brynn Whitfield attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
RHONY's Brynn Whitfield Refutes Being Show's New 'Villain' But Is 'Working On' Taking Her Jokes 'Too Far' (Exclusive)
90 Day's Kim Wishes 'Amazing Things' for Ex Usman with His New Girlfriend â and Is 'Open' to Love Herself
90 Day's Kim Wishes 'Amazing Things' for Ex Usman with His New Girlfriend — and Is 'Open' to Love Herself
Mama June was reunited with all her of her four daughters for the first time in SIX years as the entire realty TV family got together for a baby shower.
One of Mama June's Daughters Nearly Quit Show amid Mom's Addiction – but She Learned to 'Lean on' Her Sisters
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Family's 'Unaware' of How Alana's Dad Sugar Bear Is Doing
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Has 'No Type of Communication' with Dad 'Sugar Bear' amid Reported Rehab Stay (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen and Mark Consuelos
Andy Cohen Says Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Michael Works on 'Real Housewives': 'A Full-Circle Moment'
Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak Posts Selfie Wearing Wedding Ring After Calling Off Kroy Biermann Divorce
Gina Kirschenheiter, Ryan Boyajian, Jennifer Pedranti
RHOC's Jenn and Gina Are Driven to Tears as Rumors About Ryan's Gym Exploits Keep Swirling: 'No Stand Up Guy'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Tells Kody 'Don't You Dare Point Your Finger at Me' as Marriage Breaks Down
Kody and Robyn Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Teaser Goes Inside the Implosion of All but 1 of Kody Brown's Marriages
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Have Hit Pause on Divorce but Are 'All over the Place,' Says Source
Meri Brown
Meri Brown Says She Is Living with 'Intention and Purpose' After Learning People 'Come and Go' in Life
Khloe Kardashian and Blac Chyna
Khloé Kardashian Sees No Path Forward with Blac Chyna: It's 'Hard' to Create One 'When They Sue You'
Khloe Kardashian / Rob Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Teases Rob Will Rejoin Family's Show 'Soon' and Says 'He Talks About It a Lot'
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Cast
Emmys 2023: 'Vanderpump Rules' Gets First-Ever Nomination in the Wake of Scandoval Season
Kim Kardashian and Kriss Jenner
Kim Kardashian as The Bachelorette? Kris Jenner Says, 'Hell No!'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY -- Season:14 -- Pictured: Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan
All About the 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast and Their Partners