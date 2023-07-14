'RHOBH' Star Erika Girardi Insists Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are 'Not Splitting' Despite Having a 'Very Hard Time'

Erika Girardi is shutting down rumors when it comes to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claimed that her costar was not walking away from her longtime husband of 27 years despite public speculation.

"I'm going to let Kyle really explain, but they’re not splitting," the 52-year-old Bravolebrity said in an interview with Billboard. “They have had a very hard time. They’ve acknowledged that.”

“I think it's best that she, throughout this season, tells her own story,” Girardi continued, explaining the importance of Richards being in charge of her own narrative.

The reality star recalled her own split from her ex-husband, Tom Girardi, and how the rumors circulating about her relationship had affected her.

“I remember when I was going through my divorce-slash-disaster scandal, there were a lot of people speaking that really didn't know what I was going through,” she explained. “They filled in the blanks, and I don't want to do that for her.”

Jesse Grant/Getty

Girardi added, “It's been very hard and you'll get to see that and she will be able to explain herself.”

On Monday, Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen teased that fans will get to see some elements of Richards and Umansky’s split on the upcoming season of the reality show.

When a fan asked if filming would resume in light of the news on SiriusXM's Radio Andy show, he replied, “I wanna say that this will be included next season of Beverly Hills in some way, shape or form, that’s all I’ll say.”

In a joint statement posted to Instagram earlier this month, Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, denied any speculation that they would be divorcing, though they acknowledged their marriage had gone through a “rough year.”

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," they wrote. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

They continued: "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."