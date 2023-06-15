RHOBH's Erika Girardi Says She 'Quit Counting' Her Lovers Long Ago: 'Too Old to Remember'

Erika Jayne doesn't care to keep count.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about her sex life during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday. At the time, she spoke about her past, and current, relationship history — and why she’s no longer keeping track of it.

"I'm too old to remember all of them," Erika, 51, laughed when speaking about her number of past sexual partners, per Page Six. "I quit counting years ago. It's good enough to be experienced but, you know, low miles."

Erika has given some dating life updates since separating from her longtime husband, Tom Girardi. As she opened up about her "secret admirer" on a previous episode of RHOBH, Erika's then-costar Lisa Rinna asked if she had been on any "dates" with the man.

"No … I've had some sex though," she responded.

Erika also told E! News last year that she's "really socially awkward" when it comes to dating, additionally noting how men are often "scared of her."

"I say exactly how I feel, and I realize that men don't like that," she previously said. "They say they want a woman that's forward, but they really don't."

But Erika explained how she's still enjoying this stage of life, adding, "I've had a chance to completely start over and be free from an over 20-year marriage and almost wipe the whole slate clean in a way. It's my life to rebuild."

Erika filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi, in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. She left Tom, 84, one month before the couple was sued for allegedly embezzling money.

The former attorney was later indicted in February on eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of criminal contempt after allegedly stealing more than $3 million intended for relatives of victims killed in the crash of Lion Air Flight 610, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois, said in a press release. Two of Tom's colleagues — David R. Lira and Christopher K. Kamon — were charged as well.

Though Erika — who was also married to Thomas Zizzo from 1991 to 1996 — has denied any wrongdoing, her alleged knowledge and involvement in the criminal events have long been speculated. The embezzlement lawsuit even alleged that the divorce was a way to "attempt to fraudulently protect Tom's and Erika's money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK."

Addressing the matter while on RHOBH, Erika explained how she's navigated this challenging period.

"There's a lot of sadness still here," she admitted. "But there is happiness in the form of having some fun with some friends, having some sex and just trying to stay in the moment and not stay in the past."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return for season 13 in November.