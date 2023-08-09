'RHOBH' 's Diana Jenkins Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiancé Asher Monroe at 49: 'Welcome to the World'

Diana Jenkins is a mom of four!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna, 50, has welcomed a baby girl with fiancé Asher Monroe, she confirmed on Instagram Wednesday.

The couple welcomed daughter Elodie Mae Book on Tuesday, August 8.

"Welcome to the world our sweet little girl 💝," Jenkins captioned the shot. "Meet Elodie Mae Book 😊 Born on 8.8.23 ⭐️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



The two are already parents to daughter Eliyanah, 2. Jenkins is also mom to daughter Eneya, 19, and son Innis, 22, from her relationship with ex-husband Roger Jenkins.

Fans got to meet Jenkins and her family when she debuted on season 12 of RHOBH last May. The Neuro Brands CEO hails from Bosnia and resides in California, where her advocacy work has sparked the development of many philanthropic endeavors, including the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization she launched with actor Sean Penn.

It was on RHOBH that the former Bosnian refugee revealed that she had experienced a pregnancy loss, opening up about the pain of having to deliver a stillborn baby to avoid infection.

Though a source told PEOPLE this pregnancy has been smoother, Jenkins told PEOPLE exclusively in January that she would not be returning to the Bravo show for season 13 on doctor's orders.

"As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest," Jenkins wrote in a statement.

She added, "To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."