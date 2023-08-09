'RHOBH' 's Diana Jenkins Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiancé Asher Monroe at 49: 'Welcome to the World'

Diana Jenkins' baby girl comes after a careful pregnancy and a pregnancy loss

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 01:55PM EDT
Diana Jenkins Welcomes Baby Girl with FiancÃ© Asher Monroe at 49
Photo:

Sanela Diana Jenkins/Instagram (2)

Diana Jenkins is a mom of four!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna, 50, has welcomed a baby girl with fiancé Asher Monroe, she confirmed on Instagram Wednesday.

The couple welcomed daughter Elodie Mae Book on Tuesday, August 8.

"Welcome to the world our sweet little girl 💝," Jenkins captioned the shot. "Meet Elodie Mae Book 😊 Born on 8.8.23 ⭐️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two are already parents to daughter Eliyanah, 2. Jenkins is also mom to daughter Eneya, 19, and son Innis, 22, from her relationship with ex-husband Roger Jenkins.

Fans got to meet Jenkins and her family when she debuted on season 12 of RHOBH last May. The Neuro Brands CEO hails from Bosnia and resides in California, where her advocacy work has sparked the development of many philanthropic endeavors, including the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization she launched with actor Sean Penn.

It was on RHOBH that the former Bosnian refugee revealed that she had experienced a pregnancy loss, opening up about the pain of having to deliver a stillborn baby to avoid infection.

Though a source told PEOPLE this pregnancy has been smoother, Jenkins told PEOPLE exclusively in January that she would not be returning to the Bravo show for season 13 on doctor's orders.

"As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest," Jenkins wrote in a statement.

She added, "To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Related Articles
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sanela Diana Jenkins attends Elton John AIDS Foundation 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Presenting Sponsor Neuro Brands, LLC on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC)
Pregnant 'RHOBH' Alum Diana Jenkins Shares Ultrasound of Baby Girl, Will Fly to London for Birth
Diana Jenkins is selling her CA home
'RHOBH' Alum Diana Jenkins Lists Hidden Hills Home for $20.5 Million — See Inside
Diana Jenkins
Pregnant Diana Jenkins Debuts Baby Bump at Elton John Bash as 'RHOBH' Stars Hit Oscars 2023 Parties
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sanela Diana Jenkins attends Elton John AIDS Foundation 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Presenting Sponsor Neuro Brands, LLC on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC)
'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Is Pregnant at 49 After Suffering Miscarriage: 'Long Way to Go'
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards Says She, Mauricio Umansky and Their Daughters ‘Felt Better’ After Separation News Broke
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sanela Diana Jenkins attends Elton John AIDS Foundation 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Presenting Sponsor Neuro Brands, LLC on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC)
Diana Jenkins Exits 'RHOBH' After 1 Season: 'I Am Not Able to Devote Myself Fully to Filming' amid Pregnancy
Kyle Richards Fires Back After Being Accused of Using a Family Pic for 'Damage Control' amid Separation
Kyle Richards Fires Back After Being Accused of Using a Family Pic for 'Damage Control' amid Separation
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky family
Kyle Richards' 4 Daughters: Everything to Know
Bethenny Frankel and Bryn Hoppy attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022
All About Bethenny Frankel's Daughter Bryn Hoppy
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline
Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Have 'Separated' After 27 Years of Marriage (Exclusive)
Maya Vander and Dave Miller family photos
Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Introduces 'Miracle Baby' Born Two Years After Losing Son at 38 Weeks (Exclusive)
Surprise! Harper Grae and Wife Dawn Gates Welcome Baby Boy After Reciprocal IVF (Exclusive)
Harper Grae and Wife Dawn Gates Welcome Baby Boy After Reciprocal IVF (Exclusive)
Sheree Whitfield of RHOA becomes a grandma exclusive 2023-- Kairo Whitfield (son of Sheree), Alina Baber, Mecca Whitfield (grandchild) , and Shereé Whitfield
The Real Glammas of Bravo! The Cutest Pics of 'Real Housewives' with Their Grandkids
Kyle Richards Shares Photos From Her Annual RHOBH White Party
Kyle Richards Hosts Annual 'RHOBH' White Party on SoFi Stadium Field: 'I Can't Have Y'all at My House'
Maya Vander Welcomes a Baby Girl After Late-Term Pregnancy Loss: 'Feeling So Much Relief'
Maya Vander Welcomes a Baby Girl After Late-Term Pregnancy Loss: 'Feeling So Much Relief' (Exclusive)