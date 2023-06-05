'RHOBH' Alum Diana Jenkins Lists Hidden Hills Home for $20.5 Million — See Inside

Jenkins' 13,000-square-foot home includes a theater, infinity pool and more

By
Published on June 5, 2023 09:55 AM
Diana Jenkins is selling her CA home
Diana Jenkins and her California home. Photo:

Phillip Faraone/Getty;Photography by Mike Kelley

Diana Jenkins is letting go of her Hidden Hills home.

The Real Housewives alum has listed her property for $20.5 million, PEOPLE confirms. The stunning 13,211-square-foot home sits on 4.3 acres of land. It consists of seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a four-car garage, and is located in a sought-after gated community,

OFFICIAL Partners' Tyrone McKillen and Sandeep Dhariwal of the Plus Real Estate Group hold the listing.

Diana Jenkins is selling her CA home

Photography by Mike Kelley

The property also features an infinity pool that with a view of the rolling hills, a variety of outdoor living spaces and alfresco dining areas.

The home, built in 2019, was designed for Jenkins, who tapped architect George De La Nuez and interior designer Meg Turner for the project.

Diana Jenkins is selling her CA home

Photography by Mike Kelley

Inside, it features an open-floor plan and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, as well as a sculptural modern staircase in the grand foyer. There's also a private gym, a temperature-controlled wine wall and a home theater.

Diana Jenkins is selling her CA home

Photography by Mike Kelley

Back in March, Jenkins shared a sneak peek at her baby on the way, via an ultrasound video. She's expecting her second child with fiancé Asher Monroe in August, and joked in her Instagram caption, "What's up. It's 17 weeks and I am chilling in here."

"Good news. Doctor says we can fly," she continued the post.

Jenkins plans to travel oversees to London this summer for her baby's birth, a source previously told PEOPLE. And she'll be adding her next baby to a growing family. In addition to her 2-year-old daughter Eliyanah, she is also mom to son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19, from her relationship with ex-husband Roger Jenkins

Diana Jenkins is selling her CA home

Photography by Mike Kelley

Jenkins, who debuted on season 12 of RHOBH last May, told PEOPLE exclusively in January that she will not be returning to the Bravo show for season 13 on doctor's orders.

"As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest," Jenkins wrote in a statement.

Diana Jenkins is selling her CA home

Photography by Mike Kelley

.She added, "To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

She later thanked Bravo and the show's production company, Evolution, "for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding."

"I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you," Jenkins added.

Related Articles
peo steam mop tout
Even Professional Cleaners Call This Steam Mop a ‘Great Piece of Equipment’ — and It’s Just $75 Today at Amazon
KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat Tout
This Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat That ‘Helps with Back, Knee, and Foot Pain’ Is Up to 56% Off at Amazon
Amazon Outdoor Lighting Tout
Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Lights Will Get Your Backyard Ready for Summer — and They’re All Under $45
michael strahan tout
Michael Strahan Shares His Best Father’s Day Gifts — Including His Own Everyday Essentials
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me"
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Buy $60 Million L.A. Mansion
Kristin Davis, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott, reveal the finished renovated home to Kristin's long time friend, as seen on Celebrity IOU
Kristin Davis Surprises Close Friend and Fellow Single Mom with a Home Makeover (Exclusive)
BLACK+DECKER Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
The Black + Decker Cordless Vacuum Shoppers Swear by for 'Serious Suction Power’ Is on Sale for Under $150
Mariah Carey Atlanta house for sale
Mariah Carey Sells Massive Georgia Mansion at a Loss 1 Year After Home Was Burglarized
Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix
How Galey Alix Turned Heartbreak and a Health Crisis Into HGTV Stardom: 'Starting Over Saved Me' (Exclusive)
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C
Shoppers Are Amazed at How Much Dust and Pet Hair This Robot Vacuum Sucks Up — and It’s Half-Off at Amazon
Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou Nurk Split After 10 Months Together
Chip and Joanna Gaines' 20th anniversary
Chip Gaines Thanks Wife Joanna for Giving Him the ‘Most Beautiful Life’ in Sweet 20-Year Anniversary Tribute
Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Bed Sheet Set Tout
These ‘Soft and Breathable’ Bed Sheets with 70,400+ Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $19 at Amazon Right Now
Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat
Pet Owners Call This Dog Cooling Mat ‘a Really Good Investment’ — and It’s on Sale Right Now at Amazon
Penn Badgley home for sale
Penn Badgley Lists Home in New York's Catskill Mountains for $1.7 Million — See Inside!
LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home, H13 True HEPA Filter Tout
This Levoit Air Purifier Has Nearly 35,000 Amazon Five-Star Ratings, and It's on Sale for Just $68