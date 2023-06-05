Diana Jenkins is letting go of her Hidden Hills home.

The Real Housewives alum has listed her property for $20.5 million, PEOPLE confirms. The stunning 13,211-square-foot home sits on 4.3 acres of land. It consists of seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a four-car garage, and is located in a sought-after gated community,

OFFICIAL Partners' Tyrone McKillen and Sandeep Dhariwal of the Plus Real Estate Group hold the listing.





The property also features an infinity pool that with a view of the rolling hills, a variety of outdoor living spaces and alfresco dining areas.



The home, built in 2019, was designed for Jenkins, who tapped architect George De La Nuez and interior designer Meg Turner for the project.



Inside, it features an open-floor plan and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, as well as a sculptural modern staircase in the grand foyer. There's also a private gym, a temperature-controlled wine wall and a home theater.



Back in March, Jenkins shared a sneak peek at her baby on the way, via an ultrasound video. She's expecting her second child with fiancé Asher Monroe in August, and joked in her Instagram caption, "What's up. It's 17 weeks and I am chilling in here."

"Good news. Doctor says we can fly," she continued the post.



Jenkins plans to travel oversees to London this summer for her baby's birth, a source previously told PEOPLE. And she'll be adding her next baby to a growing family. In addition to her 2-year-old daughter Eliyanah, she is also mom to son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19, from her relationship with ex-husband Roger Jenkins

Jenkins, who debuted on season 12 of RHOBH last May, told PEOPLE exclusively in January that she will not be returning to the Bravo show for season 13 on doctor's orders.

"As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest," Jenkins wrote in a statement.



.She added, "To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

She later thanked Bravo and the show's production company, Evolution, "for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding."

"I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you," Jenkins added.