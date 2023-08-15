'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Mourns Her Father's Death from Alzheimer’s: 'You're Never Prepared'

"I was a Daddy’s Girl and I will cherish the precious memories that will forever live in my heart and his legacy lives forever!" she wrote in an emotional tribute on Instagram

Published on August 15, 2023 08:53PM EDT
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cv-NS2CA-90/ Headline: 'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Mourns Her Father's Death from Alzheimerâs and Dementia: 'You're Never Prepared'
Drew Sidora with her father Dr. Robert Jordan. Photo:

Drew Sidora/instagram

Drew Sidora is grieving the death of her father, Dr. Robert Jordan, after losing him to Alzeheimer’s. 

In a touching video tribute, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that her family patriarch had died on Friday, Aug. 11. Though she knew that his time would come eventually, Sidora, 38, confessed that the pain of losing her father had hit hard.

“You’re never prepared for the inevitable, but here we are,” she wrote alongside an Instagram Reel that featured videos and clips of the father-daughter duo over the years.

“It is with tears flowing, I announce that my father Dr. Robert A. Jordan has made his transition into Heaven,” she continued. “As my mom says, He fought a good fight and finished his race, with a smile on his face he picked up his crown at Heaven’s Gate!”

The Bravolebrity thanked her fans for giving her the space to share her father’s journey with the memory disease and expressed her gratitude for the followers who have shared their own experiences “with a loved one battling Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia.”

“We’re forever connected!!” she wrote. “I was a Daddy’s Girl and I will cherish the precious memories that will forever live in my heart and his legacy lives forever!”

Sidora praised her father’s career, calling him “the best pediatrician in all of Chicago,” and celebrated his love for “helping people, saving lives and providing quality healthcare to those in the indigent community.”

Noting his “humble” and sweet “spirit,” the reality star vowed to “celebrate HIS LIFE!!!!!”

“Thank you for your condolences and please keep my family in your prayers as we grieve🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” she concluded. “I thank God, knowing we will see you Daddy again!”

Following her post, several of her Bravo friends left messages of support in the comments section.

Her Real Housewives of Atlanta costars Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore paid their condolences. 

“I’m praying for strength for you and your family. 🙏🏾,” Burruss commented while Moore wrote. “😢😢😢 my prayers to your family during this time. 🙏🏾.”

Former RHOA star Porsha Williams added, “I’m so sorry! I will Pray for you and your family 😞💔🙏🏾.”

On the other hand, Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo wrote, “Sending you and your family prayers and love 🤍🕊️.”

Drew Sidora
Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman. SplashNews.com

The news of Sidora’s family tragedy comes five months after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband of nine years, Ralph Pittman, in March.

In a conversation with PEOPLE in June, the "Already Know" singer said she’s taking life “one day at a time.” 

“Some days are good. I'm in a good place,” she confessed. “I'm able to laugh, able to accomplish my day. And other days I just can't even get out of the bed really. And it's just one of those times. And I'm learning to just be present and take it how it comes.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

