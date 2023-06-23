'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Is Focused on 'Being Strong' for Her Kids Despite 'Pain' of Split (Exclusive)

The 'Step Up' alum filed for divorce from estranged husband Ralph Pittman in March

Hannah Sacks
Published on June 23, 2023 11:09AM EDT
Drew Sidora
Photo: AB+DM/Bravo

Drew Sidora is opening up about her separation.

On Thursday, the Step Up alum, 38, spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about her new song and opened up about her recent split from ex Ralph Pittman.

"My kids keep me busy and I find myself being really strong for them," Sidora says of her separation.

"Because I don't want them to come out of this, I guess tainted or affected negatively. So just trying to keep some level of normalcy for them. And that's been a great distraction for me as well. Just making sure that I'm pouring everything I have into them during this time."

Sidora and Pittman married in 2014 and share two kids together: son Machai, 8, and daughter Aniya, 2. She's also mom to 12-year-old son Josiah from a previous relationship.

While she's putting on a brave face for her kids, the reality TV star tells PEOPLE that things have been difficult.

Referencing how her new music was inspired by her split, Sidora says "a lot of people feel my heart and the pain that I was going through at that time. Because I was really in the studio when things were happening."

The reality stars each filed for divorce, an hour apart, in Gwinnett County Superior Court on March 1.

In May, Bravo dropped the opening credits for season 15 of the reality series and it appeared that Sidora used her tagline as an opportunity to take a dig at her estranged husband.

"Forget the gaslight, I'm taking the spotlight," said Sidora. Pittman has been accused on the show of gaslighting Sidora ever since the couple made their debut on RHOA back in season 13. Their marital problems will be explored this season, allowing fans the opportunity to see what led to their back-to-back divorce filings.

"Love is a beautiful thing," Pittman said in a statement shared with PEOPLE after news of their filing came out. "Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy."

In a separate statement to PEOPLE, Sidora — who filed first — said: "After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love."

"Although Ralph and I have decided to move forward separately, the hope is to remain friends so that we can co-parent responsibly," she added. "In spite of our very public life, I am asking for privacy during this difficult time as my children and I learn how to navigate through our new beginnings."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

