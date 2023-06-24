Drew Sidora is optimistic about co-parenting with ex Ralph Pittman.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her new music and next chapter after divorce, The Game alum, 38, says she's feeling "hopeful" as she moves ahead.

"I'm hopeful for an amicable divorce. I'm hoping for a great co-parenting partner. I'm hoping for us to come out of this and be able to be friends and be respectful," she tells PEOPLE.

AB+DM/Bravo

Also on her list of hopes for her three kids — daughter Aniya, 2, and sons Machai, 8, and Josiah, 12 — she says, "I'm hoping for kids to be happy and really see what life has for me on the other side of all this."

"It's hard to imagine right now, but I would love for that to be moving forward," she adds.

In May, Bravo dropped the opening credits for season 15 of the reality series and it appeared that Sidora used her tagline as an opportunity to take a dig at her estranged husband.

"Forget the gaslight, I'm taking the spotlight," said Sidora. Pittman has been accused on the show of gaslighting Sidora ever since the couple made their debut on RHOA back in season 13. Their marital problems will be explored this season, allowing fans the opportunity to see what led to their back-to-back divorce filings.

SplashNews.com

"Love is a beautiful thing," Pittman said in a statement shared with PEOPLE after news of their filing came out. "Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy."

In a separate statement to PEOPLE, Sidora — who filed first — said: "After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love."

"Although Ralph and I have decided to move forward separately, the hope is to remain friends so that we can co-parent responsibly," she added. "In spite of our very public life, I am asking for privacy during this difficult time as my children and I learn how to navigate through our new beginnings."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.



