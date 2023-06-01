Rhea Perlman Says She, Danny DeVito Are Still Married Despite Split Years Ago: We're 'Very Good Friends'

"Our family is still the most important thing to both of us," the 'Cheers' alum said of her relationship with ex DeVito

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 03:30 PM
Rhea Perlman, Danny DeVito

Rhea Perlman is opening up about her close relationship with ex Danny DeVito.

"We are still married," the actress, 75, confirmed on Wednesday's episode of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Wiser Than Me podcast. "And we are still very good friends and we see each other a lot. And our family is still the most important thing to both of us."

Perlman and DeVito, 78, began dating in 1971 and married in January 1982. The pair have three adult children together: Lucy, Grace and Jacob.

They first announced their separation in October 2012 after 30 years of marriage and over 40 years together, but later reconciled in March 2013. The two separated again in March 2017.

"I'm not gonna sugarcoat it — it was difficult," Perlman said of the "big shift" in her dynamic with DeVito following their breakup. "It was very difficult at first. And there were a lot of reasons that we separated, which I'm not gonna go into. But it took time for us to come to this somehow pretty decent understanding and relationship with each other."

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman in 2012
Actors Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman on February 19, 2012 in Universal City, California at the premiere of Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment's 3D-CG Dr. Seuss' The Lorax. Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

While she didn't get into the specifics of why they aren't together anymore, the Matilda actress did tell Louis-Dreyfus, 62, of DeVito, "He loves to work ... I like to work."

"But I don't think I would've ever given up my relationship for it," she added. "And I didn't."

While there are upsides to living alone, Perlman admitted to the host that "it feels a little lonely" — only to then be asked whether she'd like Louis-Dreyfus to help her find another romantic partner!

"No, don't set me up. Unless it's someone really wonderful, rich and famous, gorgeous and a lot younger than me," Perlman said, laughing.

RHEA PERLMAN & DANNY DEVITO
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

DeVito told PEOPLE in 2019 that he and Perlman have remained “very close" since their split.

“We’re friends,” said the actor. “We’re happy. Everybody’s happy.”

The two have appeared onscreen together many times over the years, including on his classic TV show Taxi and the 1996 family film Matilda, in which they played a married couple.

Added DeVito, “She’s a good actress and I love working with her.”

Related Articles
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino
Al Pacino and Pregnant Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Are Together Despite Reports of Breakup: Source (Exclusive)
Super Mario Bros. Movie; Frozen
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Leaps Past 'Frozen' to Become Second-Biggest Animated Movie at Box Office
Tom-Hanks.jpg
Tom Hanks Says He Has Acted in 'Some Movies That I Hate': 'Let's Admit This'
FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: Actor Johnny Depp takes a break during his trial at a Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, begins today. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); FAIRFAX, VA - APRIL 21:(NY & NJ NEWSPAPERS OUT) Amber Heard departs following the recess for the day outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 21, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018.(Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Verdict 1 Year Later: A Look Back at the Outcome and What's Next for the Exes
Sergio Calderon) arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening For Peacock's Original Series 'The Resort'
Sergio Calderón, Star of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'Men in Black,' Dead at 77
RYAN GOSLING as Ken
Ryan Gosling Jokes That 'Barbie' Fans' 'Hypocrisy Is Exposed': 'Nobody Cared About Ken'
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Fourth 'Spider-Man' Movie Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya in the Works, Producer Confirms
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Kate Bosworth, Justin Long Had 'Impromptu and Casual' Wedding, Says Source: 'It Was Perfect' (Exclusive)
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer Won't Face Sexual Assault Charges After 'Extremely Thorough' Review, District Attorney Says
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino
Who Is Al Pacino's Girlfriend? All About Noor Alfallah
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino attend "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Screening during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 16, 2022 in New York City.
Robert De Niro Reacts to News of Al Pacino Expecting Another Baby: 'What a Guy' (Exclusive)
Amber Heard attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California.
Amber Heard Breaks Silence on Moving to Spain After Johnny Depp Trial: 'I Love Living Here'
Brian Tyree Henry attends the world premiere of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023
Brian Tyree Henry Jokes He's Jealous of His 'Spider-Verse' Character's 'Amazingly Built' Body (Exclusive)
THE LITTLE MERMAID, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem
Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem Want 'Six or Seven' 'Little Mermaid' Spinoffs About Ursula and King Triton
robert-de-niro-al-pacino.jpg
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro: Inside the Parallel Lives of the Legendary Actors
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Clint Eastwood
Arnold Schwarzenegger Honors 'Legend' Clint Eastwood for 93rd Birthday: 'Heroes Don't Retire'