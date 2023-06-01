Rhea Perlman is opening up about her close relationship with ex Danny DeVito.

"We are still married," the actress, 75, confirmed on Wednesday's episode of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Wiser Than Me podcast. "And we are still very good friends and we see each other a lot. And our family is still the most important thing to both of us."

Perlman and DeVito, 78, began dating in 1971 and married in January 1982. The pair have three adult children together: Lucy, Grace and Jacob.

They first announced their separation in October 2012 after 30 years of marriage and over 40 years together, but later reconciled in March 2013. The two separated again in March 2017.

"I'm not gonna sugarcoat it — it was difficult," Perlman said of the "big shift" in her dynamic with DeVito following their breakup. "It was very difficult at first. And there were a lot of reasons that we separated, which I'm not gonna go into. But it took time for us to come to this somehow pretty decent understanding and relationship with each other."



Actors Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman on February 19, 2012 in Universal City, California at the premiere of Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment's 3D-CG Dr. Seuss' The Lorax. Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

While she didn't get into the specifics of why they aren't together anymore, the Matilda actress did tell Louis-Dreyfus, 62, of DeVito, "He loves to work ... I like to work."

"But I don't think I would've ever given up my relationship for it," she added. "And I didn't."

While there are upsides to living alone, Perlman admitted to the host that "it feels a little lonely" — only to then be asked whether she'd like Louis-Dreyfus to help her find another romantic partner!



"No, don't set me up. Unless it's someone really wonderful, rich and famous, gorgeous and a lot younger than me," Perlman said, laughing.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

DeVito told PEOPLE in 2019 that he and Perlman have remained “very close" since their split.

“We’re friends,” said the actor. “We’re happy. Everybody’s happy.”

The two have appeared onscreen together many times over the years, including on his classic TV show Taxi and the 1996 family film Matilda, in which they played a married couple.

Added DeVito, “She’s a good actress and I love working with her.”