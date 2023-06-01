Rhea Perlman Reveals She and Danny DeVito Have Become First-Time Grandparents to a Baby Girl

Rhea Perlman reveals that one of her and Danny DeVito's three kids has welcomed their first child, making the actors and separated spouses grandparents for the first time

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 04:26 PM
Rhea Perlman, Danny DeVito
Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito.

Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito are grandparents for the first time!

Perlman, 75, revealed the exciting news during an appearance on the most recent podcast episode of Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. When asked about the best part of being her age, Perlman said, "that my children have grown, and one of them had a grandchild."

"It just happened seven weeks ago," she revealed. "It's amazing. Everybody said it'll change your life when you have a grandchild, and it does."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

devito
Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman with their kids.

 Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

Although she did not reveal which of her and DeVito's three children has become a parent, she said they welcomed a baby girl, whose name is Sinclair Lucille DeVito, with Perlman noting, "They kept the name DeVito even though she's married and her husband is not DeVito, but that's what they chose."

"There's a certain love, I mean I felt it when my own children were born, the kind of love I never felt before for anything, and I had felt love — for my husband, for other people in my family, for a boyfriend here or there. But this was a profound kind of feeling, and here it is again."

"They can do no wrong. Looking at a new human being is so amazing, that people create other people. It's mindboggling."

RHEA PERLMAN & DANNY DEVITO
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

"I'm spending a considerable amount of time, but trying not to get in their face every day. But we live pretty close together. I live in the east side of LA and so do they, so it's an easy 10 minute drive."

Perlman said she wants to be called "Grandma Rhee Rhee" or just "Rhee Rhee."

As for parenting advice, she offered, "Be there for them for any situation you need them for. Be there for them when you want to be, but don't overwhelm them."

Perlman and DeVito began dating in 1971 and married in January 1982. The pair separated in October 2012 after 30 years of marriage and over 40 years together, and later reconciled in March 2013. The couple, who split again in March 2017, and share children Jacob, 34, Grace, 37,  Lucy, 39.

Related Articles
Jennifer Connelly Instagram post about daughter
Jennifer Connelly Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Agnes as She Turns 12: 'We Love You, Sweet Girl!'
Rhea Perlman, Danny DeVito
Rhea Perlman Says She, Danny DeVito Are Still Married Despite Split Years Ago: We're 'Very Good Friends'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Has Completed a Parenting Course amid Divorce from Husband Kroy Biermann
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro Teases Future Playdates for His Newborn and Al Pacino's Baby on the Way
Robert De Niro Talks About Becoming a Father Again at 79, Sends Sweet Message to Newborn Daughter Gia
Robert De Niro Talks About Becoming a Father Again at 79, Sends Sweet Message to Newborn Daughter Gia
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa Honors Son Tristan on His 4-Month Birthday: 'Chill, Snuggly, & Happy'
Bre Tiesi and Heather Rae El Moussa Go on a Lunch Date with Their Sons
Bre Tiesi and Heather Rae El Moussa Enjoy a Lunch Date with Their Sons — See the Pic!
Britney Spears and her sons at Disneyland, Kevin Federline
Britney Spears Will Allow Sons to Move to Hawaii with Kevin Federline
Neil Patrick Harris, Gideon Burtka-Harris, Harper Burtka-Harris and David Burtka
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Joke Their Soon-to-Be Teen Twins Are 'Exhausting' (Exclusive)
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Rare Photos of Husband Chris Pratt and Their Daughters
Georgia Ford, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the premiere of Relativity Media's "Paranoia" at the DGA Theater on August 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California
Harrison Ford Says He'd 'Probably Be a Better Parent' If He Was 'Less Successful'
WWE's Carmella Reveals Sex of Baby with Corey Graves: 'I Had a Feeling from the Beginning'
WWE's Carmella Reveals Sex of Baby with Corey Graves: 'I Had a Feeling from the Beginning' (Exclusive)
Ryan Gosling GQ cover
Ryan Gosling Says He Knew He Wanted Kids with Eva Mendes After They Played a Pretend Family on Screen
Kate Hudson Ryder Comments
Kate Hudson's Son Ryder, 19, Tells Mom He 'Might' Unfollow Her After She Posts Revealing Bikini Photo
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah were seen leaving a double date dinner with his best friend, director Harold Becker at E Baldi restaurant. Noor could be seen showing a nice photo of a young Al Pacino during the outing.
Al Pacino, 82, and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Are Expecting a Baby
Bartise Bowden/Instagram
Bartise Bowden From 'Love Is Blind' Explains the Timing of His Announcement That He Welcomed a Baby Boy