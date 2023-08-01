Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Shares Scenes from Summer Adventures with Husband and Their Four Kids

The Wahlbergs have enjoyed a laidback summer, as seen in photos the actress shared on Instagram Monday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 11:07AM EDT
Photo:

Rhea Durham/Instagram

Rhea Durham is soaking up family time this summer.

Sharing photos of her family in action on Instagram Monday, the mom of four, 45, celebrated the "summer stuff" they did together.

One photo shows three of her four children in the pool, all staring at their dog who is watching them from the outside. Daughter Grace, 13, makes the most appearances, from laying in the barn with her horse to paddleboarding with her pooch.

There are also some appearances from Michael, 17, who poses with big sister Ella, 19, in one photo and has dad Mark Wahlberg adjusting his tie in another.

In April, Wahlberg celebrated that his and Durham's decision to depart Los Angeles to put the children first was working well, with the kids enjoying life since the move.

"They love Vegas," Wahlberg told E! News. "I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career, and now it's time for them to pursue theirs."

He added: "Everybody is thriving there, it's been great."

Mark Wahlberg and Kids Celebrate Wife Rhea's 45th Birthday in Family Boat Outing: '45 Is Giving'

Instagram/byrheawahlberg

The Me Time star revealed in October when he called into The Talk that his whole crew "moved to Nevada where, after this gubernatorial election, hopefully we go to legislation and get a bill passed so we can get tax credits for the state, build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0."

"I want to be able to work from home," the actor continued, adding that he's home at "every free moment."

Reiterating that the move was in an effort to "give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer," Wahlberg told The Talk, "This made a lot more sense for us."

He also explained that he and Durham "came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lots of opportunity here."

