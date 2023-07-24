Rex Heuermann's Sister-In-Law 'Stunned' As Family Copes With Suspected Long Island Serial Killer's Arrest

The man police allege to be the Long Island Serial Killer has been "very quiet" since his arrest

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

Updated on July 24, 2023 12:48PM EDT
N.Y.: Police remove evidence from the home of suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann
Rex Heuermann's Home in in Massapequa Park, New York. Photo:

Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images

More family members of the man police allege is the Long Island Serial Killer are expressing their “profound” shock at his arrest earlier this month.

Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect and father of two, was charged with three of the victims' murders tied to the Gilgo Beach case and is considered the primary suspect in a fourth victim's death.

Heuermann was taken into custody in Midtown Manhattan on July 13 and detectives quickly began searching Heuermann's house – in Massapequa Park, N.Y., the town where the victims allegedly disappeared from – in search of forensic evidence. 

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison told PEOPLE last week that Heuermann’s family was in "shock" and "disbelief" when they learned of his alleged double life. 

"We had to kind of show them some type of proof to let it be known who their father was behind the curtain," Harrison said. "But they're cooperating."

Harrison said Heuermann’s wife Asa Ellerup – who retained a lawyer and filed for divorce last Wednesday – has been staying at a hotel with their two adult children.

Now, Heuermann’s sister-in-law has spoken out in an email to NBC News expressing her disbelief at her brother-in-law’s arrest.

gilgo beach serial killings
Rex Heuermann.

His sister-in-law, Dr. Johanna Ellerup, said in an email to NBC News that she’s been “stunned” over Heuermann’s arrest.

"This disbelief alone is profound and altering,” his sister-in-law wrote, NBC News reports.

"I vacillate between desperately wanting my niece and nephew’s life returned to its previous state, intact, without a father accused of being a serial killer to being pleased and secure in knowing that someone is in custody," she continued. "My ego has great difficulty processing the idea that I looked Rex in the eye and was unable to discern any murderous intentions."

People magazine July 31, 2023 cover, Rex Heuermann
People magazine July 31, 2023 cover.

Authorities allege Heuermann killed his victims while his wife and two kids were out of state and that they had no idea about his “double life.”

Investigators first zeroed in on Heuermann after a witness gave a description of a vehicle believed to be used by the killer. Detectives then used motor vehicle records to track down Heuermann and his Chevy Avalanche, which helped lead to his address and later his DNA.

Harrison said Heuermann was “very quiet” when he was arrested earlier this month and has remained so while in protective custody.

“I'm being told he's keeping to himself, very somber, very quiet,” the police commissioner said. “Not too much talking coming from Mr. Rex Heuermann right now.”

