Family of Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Returns Home After Police Search

Rex Heuermann's wife and son returned home, telling reporters to not ask them questions

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 03:35PM EDT
Family of Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Returns Home After Police Search
Asa Ellerup and son Christopher Sheridan. Photo:

FOX

The wife and son of Rex Heuermann, the man police allege to be the Long Island Serial Killer, returned to the family’s house Thursday after investigators concluded a 12-day search of the home.

Asa Ellerup – who police have told PEOPLE filed for divorce from her husband last week – and her adult son Christopher were spotted by local news cameras returning to their home after staying the past two weeks in a hotel.

The family was reportedly seen walking around the front yard, sitting somberly on the front porch, and then looking around the house that investigators and forensic teams pored over for much of the last two weeks.

"Don't talk to me," Ellerup told reporters stationed outside the home who attempted to ask her questions, according to local Fox 5.

Her 33-year-old son Christopher, who is Heuermann’s stepson, added: "Don't even say a word.”

gilgo beach serial killings
Rex Heuermann.

Investigators searched the family’s residence extensively over the last 12 days, digging up a large hole in the backyard and then discovering a vault with a “big iron door” in the basement. 

Authorities have said they’re investigating whether Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect and father of two, had killed any of his alleged victims inside the family’s suburban Massapequa Park home while his family was away.

"We're looking for potential trophies, souvenirs, jewelry, anything that could be attached to the four women or other women that he might have been involved with," an investigator told CBS News last week.

Heuermann was arrested earlier this month and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Amber Costello, 27, Melissa Barthelemy, 24, and Megan Waterman, 22. He has pleaded not guilty. Police say DNA evidence connects him to the murders.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Heuermann also remains the primary suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes. All four women were sex workers who went missing and whose remains were later discovered on Gilgo Beach more than a decade ago.

"There have been items that we have taken into our possession. That makes it fruitful,” Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told reporters outside the home earlier this week, according to WABC. The outlet reports investigators have also dismantled a wood deck in Heuermann’s backyard, as they continue searching for clues in the Gilgo Beach murder case.

Massapequa Park, N.Y.: Evidence is removed from the home of Rex Heuermann, the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer, in Massapequa Park, New York
Heuermann family home.

Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty 

The case, which remained unsolved for more than a decade, became one of New York’s most notorious mysteries and gained notoriety after the investigation became the focus of author Robert Kolker’s 2013 bestselling nonfiction book Lost Girls. (It later also became a true crime Netflix movie of the same name.)

Heuermann’s family was “shocked, embarrassed, and disgusted” when police arrived to arrest the suspect, Harrison told CBS last week. “I don't believe they knew about this double life Heuermann was living,” the commissioner said.

Related Articles
A Woman Was Murdered, with Remains Found in 3 Separate Suitcases â But Police Don't Know Who She Is
A Woman Was Murdered, with Remains Found in 3 Separate Suitcases — But Police Don't Know Who She Is
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlee Russell's Attorney Says She’s 'Doing Better But She’s Still Dealing With Some Things'
Forensic scientist Dr. Henry C. Lee
Celebrity Forensic Scientist Liable For Fabricating Evidence that Sent 2 Teens to Prison for 30 Years
Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis. Feb. 14, 2023
She's Accused of Dismembering Lover After BDSM Sex. Bodycam Reveals Reactions of Officers to Finding Remains
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell tout.
Police 'Pretty Much' Knew Carlee Russell Had Lied When They Released Info on Searches: 'It Is What It Is'
N.Y.: Police remove evidence from the home of suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann
Walk-In Vault Found in Rex Heuermann's Basement During Search of Property: Police
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell Thomar Latrell Simmons
Carlee Russell's Ex-Boyfriend Speaks Out After She Admits Kidnapping Was a Hoax: 'We Are Disgusted'
Delray Beach Police Investigate Homicide
Human Remains Discovered in 3 Different Suitcases in Florida, Police Say
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlee Russell 'Disrespected' Parents of Lost Children by Faking Abduction, Says Mom of Murder Victim
Pete Davidson attends Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" New York Premiere
Pete Davidson Ordered to Complete 50 Hours of Community Service After Beverly Hills House Crash
Michelle Lavone Inman nashville woman identified after 38 years
Tenn. Woman ID'd Nearly 40 Years After Her Remains Were Found, Now Police Are Searching for Her Killer
Pa. Couple Charged With Murder After Man Found Dead on Roadside
Pa. Couple Charged in Connection With Murder of Man Found Dead on Roadside
N.Y.: Police remove evidence from the home of suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann
Rex Heuermann's Sister-In-Law 'Stunned' As Family Copes With Suspected Long Island Serial Killer's Arrest
Mom and 3 Children Dead, Including 10 Month Old Baby, in Oklahoma Murder-Suicide
Oklahoma Mom and 3 Children, Including a 9-Month-Old Baby, Dead in Murder-Suicide: Police
gilgo beach serial killings
Gilgo Beach Detective Describes Putting Together 'Puzzle' of Suspected 'Monster' Serial Killer
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas. The girl was rescued in Southern California on July 9, 2023, when passersby saw her hold up the sign in a parked car, police said. The rescue occurred in Long Beach when officers responded to a trouble call and found the "visibly emotional and distressed girl," police said in a press release Thursday, July 20.
‘Help Me!’: 13-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped in Texas Uses Sign to Get Rescued in California