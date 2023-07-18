Police Reveal Reaction of Rex Heuermann's Family After His Arrest in Long Island Serial Killer Case

Authorities previously said Rex Heuermann’s wife and children were out of town at the time he allegedly committed at least three murders

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
and Christine Pelisek
Updated on July 18, 2023
Authorities in New York are sharing more details about the moments after Rex Heuermann’s arrest last week in connection with the Gilgo Beach serial killings.

In an interview with CBS New York, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison shared the 59-year-old's family's reaction to allegations that he murdered at least three women on Long Island more than a decade ago.

“They were shocked, embarrassed, and disgusted,” Harrison said, per the station. “I don't believe they knew about this double life Heuermann was living."

Authorities previously said Heuermann’s wife and children were out of town at the time he allegedly killed Megan Waterman, 22, Melissa Barthelemy, 24, and Amber Costello, 27, whose bodies were discovered in 2010 the marsh at Gilgo Beach on Long Island, N.Y. 

Heuermann is also considered a prime suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.

All four women had worked as online sex workers and had been missing between 2007 and 2010, PEOPLE previously reported. Investigators have since uncovered the remains of at least 10 people along Gilgo Beach, though they have said not all of them are believed to be connected to the same killer.

The architect, who works in Manhattan and lives in Massapequa Park on Long Island, was arrested Thursday and charged Friday with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney previously told PEOPLE that Heuermann was allegedly linked to the killings using cell tower data, a witness’s description of his Chevrolet Avalanche, and eventually, from DNA from five hairs found on three of the victims.

Authorities also said that they discovered that Heuermann used an online account to repeatedly view images of his alleged victims and their family.

Tierney previously told PEOPLE that investigators are still looking into where the murders were committed.

According to the district attorney, Heuermann has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to be back in court in early August.

