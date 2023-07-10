Rev. Steve Pieters, Longtime HIV/AIDS Activist, Dies at 70

Rev. Steve Pieters, HIV/ AIDS activist, was known for his groundbreaking 1985 interview with Tammy Faye

Vanessa Etienne
Published on July 10, 2023
Rev. Steve Pieters, longtime HIV survivor and AIDS activist, has died at age 70.

Spokesperson Harlan Boll announced that the AIDS activist and pastor died Saturday in Los Angeles after an infection left him hospitalized for two weeks, Deadline reports. Additionally, Brad Bessey — the Director of Communications and Talent Relations at nonprofit Project Angel Food — shared in a Facebook statement that Pieters had been battling gastrointestinal cancer that metastasized.

Pieters was born on August 2, 1952 in Andover, Massachusetts. In 1976, he decided to pursue professional ministry and received his Master of Divinity Degree from McCormick Theological Seminary in 1979 before accepting a position as pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church of Hartford, Connecticut.

Pieters was known as one of the longest HIV/AIDS survivors in the United States, turning to activism amid his own journey. He was diagnosed with AIDS/Kaposi's Sarcoma and stage four lymphoma in April 1984, and told by a health professional that he would not live to see 1985. 

RELATED: AIDS Activist Remembers His Landmark Interview with Tammy Faye: 'I Was Struck By Her Compassion'

tammy faye and steve pieters interview
Tammy Faye and Rev. Steve Pieters interview.

However, in 1985, he became the first patient in an antiviral drug trial to treat HIV, which resulted in both of his cancers  going into remission. The drug was later discontinued due to its toxic side effects, but Pieters’ cancers remained in remission.

That same year, Pieters became a national spokesperson for AIDS awareness and gay political activism after his historic interview with televangelist Tammy Faye on her broadcast, which defied the network's homophobic tendencies.

The groundbreaking interview was later reenacted in The Eyes of Tammy Faye with Pieters portrayed by Randy Havens and Faye portrayed by Jessica Chastain. Back in September 2021, Pieters reflected on the famous interview, telling PEOPLE that Tammy Faye "wanted to be the first televangelist to interview a gay man with AIDS."

"It was a very scary time and there was still a lot of fear about AIDS and about being around a person with AIDS. And I thought the opportunity to reach an audience that I would never otherwise reach was too valuable to pass by," he explained.

RELATED: Jessica Chastain Brings AIDS Activist from 1985 Tammy Faye Bakker Interview to Oscars Luncheon

Jessica Chastain and reverend Steve Pieters attend "The Eyes Of Tammy Faye" New York Premiere on September 14, 2021
Jessica Chastain and Rev. Steve Pieters.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP

Following his death, Chastain shared a touching video tribute to Pieters on Twitter as the pair connected while she filmed the movie.

“Steve Pieters was an inspiration and advocate for those living with HIV/AIDS for over 35 years. He was a constant reminder that God is LOVE,” she wrote. “Rest In Peace sweet angel Steve. You made a difference in the lives of so many and you will be missed 🤍 @aspieters.”

In the spring of 2024, Pieter’s memoir LOVE is Greater Than AIDS: A Memoir of Survival, Healing, and Hope will be published, detailing his journey recovering from AIDS in the 80s and the health challenges he faced in Hollywood since.

