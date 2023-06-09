Retired Marine Is Rowing 2,400 Miles from Calif. to Hawaii to Pair Vets with Service Dogs (Exclusive)

"These dogs can help give people their lives back," Paul Lore tells PEOPLE

By
Johnny Dodd
Johnny Dodd
Johnny Dodd

Johnny Dodd is a senior writer at PEOPLE, who focuses on human interest, crime and sports stories.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Paul Lore, rowing across the Atlantic to raise money for K9 For Warriors. 2021
Paul Lore. Photo:

Atlantic Campaigns

Former Marine Paul Lore spent 51 days rowing across the Atlantic Ocean with three other military veterans in 2022, raising over $900,000 for K9s For Warriors, a Florida-based nonprofit that provides specially trained service dogs for veterans struggling with PTSD.

Now, the 60-year-old retired air traffic controller will be tackling an even bigger challenge—a 2,800-mile row across the Pacific, from Monterey, Calif., to Kauai, Hawaii—to earn $500,000 for the same organization.

“The Pacific is significantly more challenging because of the multiple currents, the cold water, big waves and fog that reduces visibility to zero at times,” he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

The voyage starts on June 12 and will take upwards of 48 days. Billed as the “World’s Toughest Row,” the 2,800-mile Pacific Challenge will be a wild ride.

“Your hands and back are constantly aching, your muscles are tired, and you’ve got blisters everywhere," he says of the realities he'll face.

Lore hopes his physically daunting efforts will help reduce the suicide rate among veterans; in 2020, 6,146 lives were lost.

Paul Lore is planning on rowing across the Pacific to raise funds for K9 For Warriors
Team Ohana is comprised of four experienced rowers (L-R): Iris Noordzij of the Netherlands, Marina Hunziker of Switzerland and Americans Paul Lore and Mat Steinlin.

Atlantic Campaigns

“The numbers are staggering,” says Lore, a father of four grown kids who lives in Fernandina Beach, Fla., with his longtime girlfriend. “And these dogs can help give people their lives back.”

With his three fellow crew members on Team Ohana (Iris Noordzij of the Netherlands, Marina Hunziker of Switzerland, and American Mat Steinlin), he’ll row nonstop with a partner in two-hour shifts. During breaks, the crew will retreat into the vessel’s two cramped compartments to converse with their support team via satellite phone, monitor weather conditions, chart their navigation—and, most importantly, tend to their battered bodies while also trying to take 40-minute catnaps.

For more on Paul Lore and Team Ohana, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

“The sleep deprivation,” he says, “is also really hard and so is the seasickness because if you’re not eating, your body breaks down from being depleted of nutrients. It’s a totally unsupported race. If things go haywire, nobody is coming to your rescue.”

The death of a fellow air traffic controller—a 40-year-old Air Force veteran and mother of two—by suicide in 2016 first opened Lore’s eyes to this pressing mental health issue. “I was shocked,” he says. “She was such a vibrant up-and-comer. It seemed to come out of nowhere.”

After her death, Lore knew he had to do something and began researching the issue. He soon learned the role service dogs can play to help veterans who are struggling to overcome the often-crippling anxiety and depression brought on by PTSD. Two years later, the longtime surfer and bodyboarder was raising money for veteran groups by organizing ocean rowing fundraisers.

Paul Lore, rowing across the Atlantic to raise money for K9 For Warriors. 2021
Paul Lore (far right) with his rowing team during their 3,000 nautical mile Atlantic crossing from 2021 to 2022.

Atlantic Campaigns

“I knew a long time ago that I was never going to be a millionaire,” recalls Lore. “But I also knew that I could use a million minutes of my time to generate hundreds of thousands of dollars for people in need.”

For confidential mental health support, vets and loved ones can contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 or text 838255.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Brandon Caserta was in the Navy and died in 2018 by suicide
Their Son Died of Suicide in the Navy. They’re Honoring His Final Wish by Saving Lives (Exclusive)
Dave Hughes
Service Dog Program Dedicated to Helping Veterans with PTSD Gives Hope: 'He Saved My Life Many Times Over'
Bill Mercurio- Getting ready for Drill Team-Harvard, IL. 2021
Veterans Open Up About the Power of Horses in the Fight Against PTSD: 'A Whole Other Level of Healing'
Marvin Frink, army vet, invited other vets to come to his farm to learn about agriculture and the healing benefits of farming. Photographed at Briarwood Cattle Farm, in Red Springs, NC on 5/21/22 by Kennedi Carter, @internetbby
How a Herd of Cattle Helped an Iraq War Veteran with PTSD Find Healing: 'Animals Gave Me a Second Chance'
Senior woman on a video call with her therapist
Find the Best Online Therapy Services for Your Particular Needs
Couple talking face to face on bed during online marriage counseling
The Best Online Couples Therapy to Help You Navigate Any Relationship Issues
A child psychologist Play therapist colors with a girl and her mom during a play therapy
Does Your Child Need Therapy? Look No Further Than These Online Therapy Companies
Nick Perales
Marine Who Lost Leg to Bomb in Afghanistan Will Walk 205 Miles in 11 Days — With 50-Lb. Bag on His Back
Ben Affleck as Phil Knight in AIR
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Zoey Deutch at The Regis Kanai at the Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
THE BEAR
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
Willie Nelson Me and Paul Excerpt
Willie Nelson Recounts Past Suicide Attempt — and How Friend Paul English Supported Him After — in New Memoir
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
veteran organizations - carry the load
Veterans Day 2020: PEOPLE Honors Heroes Who Find Sweet Ways to Serve Others After Active Duty
Gabrielle Union-Wade, Celebs Vacation Gallery
Gabrielle Union Enjoys a Majestic Horse Ride at the Pyramids in Egypt, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023