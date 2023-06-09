Retired Marine Is Rowing 2,400 Miles from Calif. to Hawaii to Pair Vets with Service Dogs (Exclusive)

Former Marine Paul Lore spent 51 days rowing across the Atlantic Ocean with three other military veterans in 2022, raising over $900,000 for K9s For Warriors, a Florida-based nonprofit that provides specially trained service dogs for veterans struggling with PTSD.

Now, the 60-year-old retired air traffic controller will be tackling an even bigger challenge—a 2,800-mile row across the Pacific, from Monterey, Calif., to Kauai, Hawaii—to earn $500,000 for the same organization.

“The Pacific is significantly more challenging because of the multiple currents, the cold water, big waves and fog that reduces visibility to zero at times,” he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

The voyage starts on June 12 and will take upwards of 48 days. Billed as the “World’s Toughest Row,” the 2,800-mile Pacific Challenge will be a wild ride.



“Your hands and back are constantly aching, your muscles are tired, and you’ve got blisters everywhere," he says of the realities he'll face.

Lore hopes his physically daunting efforts will help reduce the suicide rate among veterans; in 2020, 6,146 lives were lost.

Team Ohana is comprised of four experienced rowers (L-R): Iris Noordzij of the Netherlands, Marina Hunziker of Switzerland and Americans Paul Lore and Mat Steinlin. Atlantic Campaigns

“The numbers are staggering,” says Lore, a father of four grown kids who lives in Fernandina Beach, Fla., with his longtime girlfriend. “And these dogs can help give people their lives back.”

With his three fellow crew members on Team Ohana (Iris Noordzij of the Netherlands, Marina Hunziker of Switzerland, and American Mat Steinlin), he’ll row nonstop with a partner in two-hour shifts. During breaks, the crew will retreat into the vessel’s two cramped compartments to converse with their support team via satellite phone, monitor weather conditions, chart their navigation—and, most importantly, tend to their battered bodies while also trying to take 40-minute catnaps.

“The sleep deprivation,” he says, “is also really hard and so is the seasickness because if you’re not eating, your body breaks down from being depleted of nutrients. It’s a totally unsupported race. If things go haywire, nobody is coming to your rescue.”

The death of a fellow air traffic controller—a 40-year-old Air Force veteran and mother of two—by suicide in 2016 first opened Lore’s eyes to this pressing mental health issue. “I was shocked,” he says. “She was such a vibrant up-and-comer. It seemed to come out of nowhere.”

After her death, Lore knew he had to do something and began researching the issue. He soon learned the role service dogs can play to help veterans who are struggling to overcome the often-crippling anxiety and depression brought on by PTSD. Two years later, the longtime surfer and bodyboarder was raising money for veteran groups by organizing ocean rowing fundraisers.

Paul Lore (far right) with his rowing team during their 3,000 nautical mile Atlantic crossing from 2021 to 2022. Atlantic Campaigns

“I knew a long time ago that I was never going to be a millionaire,” recalls Lore. “But I also knew that I could use a million minutes of my time to generate hundreds of thousands of dollars for people in need.”

